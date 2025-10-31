BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 31

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (the "Company")

LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules ("the Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 31 October 2025 its issued capital comprised 186,803,036 ordinary shares of £0.05 each, excluding 6,208,806 shares held in treasury.

Shareholders should therefore use 186,803,036 (being the Company's issued share capital excluding shares held in treasury) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Rules.

All enquiries:

Kevin Mayger

Company Secretary

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Tel: 0207 743 1098

31 October 2025