Defence Holdings Plc - Update on ATM Facility

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 31

31 October 2025

London, UK

Defence Holdings PLC

("Defence Holdings" or the "Company")

Update on ATM Facility

Defence Holdings PLC (LSE: ALRT) announced on 10 October 2025, the Company has adopted an At-The-Market ("ATM") equity issuance facility to be executed by its lead broker, Fortified Securities.

The Company is pleased to confirm that trading activity has been in line with the previously announced parameters, with all but one day exceeding the VWAP for the applicable trading day. Fortified Securities has successfully raised gross proceeds of £208,115 (the "ATM Proceeds") for the period ending 24 October 2025. The distribution of the ATM Proceeds will be settled this week, and the proceeds being remitted to the Company will provide additional working capital.

Following the ATM related sales, Fortified Securities' shareholding has decreased from 144,927,536 (6.08% of the issued share capital) to 136,500,000 (5.73% of the issued share capital) following settlements on 27 October 2025.

Leadership Commentary

Brian Stockbridge, Director of Defence Holdings, commented:

"We are very pleased with the performance of the ATM facility and its accretive capital raising. We believe the facility will provide a key role in the growth of the Company's capital as we explore and execute our previously announced projects and also address the capability of executing our pipeline of further projects."

About Defence Holdings PLC

Defence Holdings PLC (LSE: ALRT) is a leading listed software-led defence company, focused on developing sovereign defence capabilities for the digital age. The Company's five-year strategic plan, announced in June 2025, positions it to become a leading force in software-first defence solutions.

Website: www.defencetechnologies.com