Pacific Global Holdings Plc - Half-year Report

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 31

Pacific Global Holdings Plc

("Pacific Global" or the "Company")

Unaudited Half-yearly Results for

the Six Months Ended 31 July 2025

Pacific Global Holdings plc (AIM: PCH), an AIM quoted investing company, announces its half-yearly result for the six months to 31 July 2025.

President and CEO's Statement

Like many other public companies, during the reporting period, the Company experienced a subdued environment in the capital markets. In response, the Board continued to review a range of potential investment opportunities, including in South America, allowing it to further refine its investment strategy and broaden its outlook. This ongoing assessment has helped the Company to better balance the pursuit of new funding sources with the development of structured investments that align with its investing policy. In parallel, the Company is actively exploring alternative funding routes to unlock its investment potential and to enable the timely execution of its investment opportunities.

The Board continues to support its investment strategy of investing in sectors shaped by long-term demographic shifts, which include factors such as ageing populations, urbanisation, generational changes in consumer behaviour and the evolving nature of work. These trends are structural rather than cyclical, and we believe they will be central to future demand, innovation, and sustainable growth and include industries such as agritech, driven by consumption changes or global warming, digital transformation which may include artificial intelligence, financial technology or general growth in global connectivity and healthcare. These are not exhaustive and the Board considered the rapid rate of change in South America to offer a wealth of opportunities that are already adopted in more developed countries.

As previously announced, the Company will be working within its existing investing strategy, and the investment approach now centres on two complementary pillars:

1. we are actively pursuing roll-up opportunities in fragmented sectors where the Board considers that consolidation can unlock operational efficiencies, increase market share and build platform value; and

2. we are investing in the digital transformation of traditional industries, where automation, data, and technology remain underutilised, yet are essential drivers of productivity and long-term resilience.

We consider this dual focus will enables us to identify and scale businesses that are both undervalued and structurally sound, where effective management and access to capital can accelerate their growth. Operating within this framework, our deal pipeline has improved in both quality and depth, and we look forward to the next stage of the Company's development where we will be deploying resources into opportunities aligned with our strategic thesis.

Outlook

The Board looks forward to the coming period with enthusiasm and to updating shareholders with the Company's developments.

Edgar J. Hernández C.

President and CEO

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and the Directors of the Company are responsible for the release of this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Pacific Global Holdings Plc Edgar Hernandez President and Chief Executive Officer +44 (0) 20 7580 7576 www.pacificglobalholdingsplc.com Cairn Financial Advisers LLP Nominated Adviser Jo Turner/Sandy Jamieson +44 20 7213 0880 www.cairnfin.com AlbR Capital Limited Broker Charles Goodfellow +44 20 7469 0930 https://albrcapital.com/





UNAUDITED INCOME STATEMENT AND STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 6 MONTHS ENDED 31 JULY 2025 Notes Unaudited Unaudited Audited 31/07/2025 31/07/2024 31/01/2025 £ £ £ Continuing operations Investment Income - 527 628 Total Income - 527 628 Administration expenses (44,043) (59,554) (201,389) Foreign currency exchange gain/ loss - (3,406) (257,614) Operating loss and loss before taxation (44,043) (62,433) (458,375) Taxation - - - Loss for the period (44,043) (62,433) (458,375) Total Comprehensive loss for the period (44,043) (62,433) (458,375) Earnings per share: Basic and diluted loss per share 3 (0.006) (0.096) (0.0579)

There are no items of other comprehensive income.





UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 31 JULY 2025 Unaudited Unaudited Audited 31/07/2025 31/07/2024 31/01/2025 £ £ £ Current assets Investments held for trading 990,676 1,244,884 990,676 Trade and Other receivables 5,500 - 5,250 Cash 20,936 25,377 12,860 1,017,112 1,270,261 1,008,786 Total Assets 1,017,112 1,270,261 1,008,786 Current Liabilities Trade and other payables (228,445) (191,609) (176,076) Net Assets 788,667 1,078,652 832,710 Equity Issued Share Capital 792,143 685,000 792,143 Share Premium 2,514,387 2,471,530 2,514,387 Retained Earnings (2,517,863) (2,077,878) (2,473,820) Total Equity 788,667 1,078,652 832,710







UNAUDITED CASH FLOW STATEMENT FOR THE 6 MONTHS ENDED 31 JULY 2025 Unaudited Unaudited Audited 31/07/2025 31/07/2024 31/01/2025 2025 2024 2025 £ £ £ Cash flows from operating activities (Loss) for the year before tax (44,043) (62,433) (458,376) Foreign Currency exchange gain/ loss - 3,406 - Fair Value revaluation of Investment - - 257,614 Operating Loss before working capital changes (44,043) (59,027) (200,762) Decrease/ (increase) in receivables (250) 5,750 500 (Decrease)/ increase in payables 52,369 4,134 (11,398) Net cash outflow from investing activities 8,076 (49,143) (211,660) Cashflows from financing activities Share issue - - 107,143 Share premium issue - - 42,857 Net cashflows from financing activities - - 150,000 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents during the year 8,076 (49,143) (61,660) Cash at the beginning of year 12,860 74,520 74,520 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year 20,936 25,377 12,860







UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 JULY 2025 Share capital Share premium Retained earnings Total £ £ £ £ Audited Changes in Equity for the period ended 31 January 2024 685,000 2,471,530 (2,015,445) 1,141,085 Comprehensive loss for the period - - (458,376) (458,376) Share Issues 107,143 42,857 150,000 Audited Changes in Equity for the period ended 31 January 2025 792,143 2,514,387 (2,473,820) 832,710 Comprehensive loss for the period - - (44,043) (44,043) Audited Changes in Equity for the period ended 31 July 2025 792,143 2,514,387 (2,517,863) 788,667

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE 6 MONTHS ENDED 31 JULY 2025

1. General Information

Pacific Global Goldings plc is a company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales. The Company's ordinary shares are traded on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange. The address of the registered office is Suite 2, Northside House, Mount Pleasant, Barnet, Hertfordshire, England, EN4 9EB

The principal activity of the Company is that of an investing company pursuing a strategy that focuses on making investments in and assisting companies which exhibit the potential to generate returns of many multiples through capital appreciation. Typically, Pacific Global invests in small companies where there are clear catalysts for value appreciation and the companies are operating in sectors exhibiting long term growth linked to demographic change.

2. Accounting policies

The principal accounting policies have all been applied consistently throughout the period covered and have not changed since being reported on in the financial statements for the year ended 31 January 2025.

Basis of preparation

The interim financial information set out above does not constitute statutory accounts within the meaning of the Companies Act 2006. It has been prepared on a going concern basis in accordance with the recognition and measurement criteria of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the European Union.

The financial statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention.

The interim financial information for the six months ended 31 July 2024 has not been reviewed or audited. The interim financial report has been approved by the Board on 30th October 2024.

3. Loss per share

The basic earnings per share is calculated by dividing the earnings attributable to ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the period. Diluted earnings per share is computed using the same weighted average number of shares during the period adjusted for the dilutive effect of share warrants and convertible loans

outstanding during the period.

Unaudited Unaudited Audited 31/07/2025 31/07/2024 31/01/2025 Loss from continuing operations attributable to equity holders of the company (62,433) (62,433) (458,376) Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue 792,214,286 65,000,000 792,214,286 Pence Pence Pence Basic and fully diluted loss per share from continuing operations (Pence) (0.006) (0.096) (0.0579)

4. Copies of the half-yearly report

Copies of the interim results are available at the Group's website at: www.pacificglobalholdingsplc.com .

Note:

Certain statements made in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, and projections about its industry; its beliefs; and assumptions. Words such as 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'believes,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not a guarantee of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control, are difficult to predict, and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. The Company cautions security holders and prospective security holders not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the view of the Company only as of the date of this announcement. The forward-looking statements made in this announcement relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. The Company will not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions or updates to these forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances, or unanticipated events occurring after the date of this announcement except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory authority.