The Indian manufacturer said its inverter features six MPPT inputs, which allow a total of 30 module strings.From pv magazine India At the Renewable Energy India (REI) Expo 2025, Waaree Energies introduced a new three-phase inverter designed for utility-scale solar installations. The inverter prioritizes data privacy and supports local data hosting. Its real-time monitoring app enables plant operators to track power generation performance continuously, according to the Indian manufacturer. Rated at 350 kW, the inverter features six maximum power point trackers (MPPTs) supporting up to 30 module ...

