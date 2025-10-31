Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2025) - Neotech Metals Corp. (CSE: NTMC) (OTCQB: NTMFF) (FSE: V690) ("Neotech" or "the Company") is pleased to announce, further to its news release dated October 2, 2025, that it has closed its non-brokered private placement financing (the "Financing"). Under the Financing, the Company issued 9,258,414 critical minerals exploration tax credit flow-through units of the Company (the "CMETCFT Units"), at a price of $0.35 per CMETCFT Unit, for gross proceeds of $3,240,445, with each CMETCFT Unit comprised of one common share that qualifies as a "flow-through share" as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) and one-half of one share purchase warrant entitling the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.45 for a period of two years (the "Warrants").

In connection with the Financing, the Company paid finder's fees of $57,304.96 and issued 163,728 non-transferable finder's warrants (the "Finder's Warrants") to certain eligible finders. Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one (1) Share at any time for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance at a price of $0.45 per Share.

The Financing included an issuance of 285,000 CMETCFT Units to an insider of the Company for gross proceeds of $99,750. Accordingly, the issuance of such securities (collectively, the "Insider Participation") constituted a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company was exempt from the requirements to obtain a formal valuation and minority shareholder approval in connection with the Insider Participation in reliance on sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of the Insider Participation nor the securities issued in connection therewith exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

The net proceeds from the sale of the CMETCFT Units will be used for qualified expenditures in respect of the Company's mineral properties, and the net proceeds from the sale of the CMETCFT Units will be used for general working capital purposes. The CMETCFT Units, including all underlying securities thereof, have a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issue. The Warrants are subject to an acceleration provision whereby, if for any 20 consecutive trading days following the closing of the Financing, the closing price of the Company's common shares (the "Shares") exceeds $0.75 per Share on the CSE, the Company may announce by way of news release that the expiry date of the warrants will be accelerated to 30 days thereafter.

Neotech Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company dedicated to discovering and developing valuable mineral resources within promising jurisdictions around the world. With a strong commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable practices, Neotech is positioned to make a positive impact while maximizing the potential of its exploration properties.

The company has a diversified portfolio of Rare-Earth Element and Rare Metals projects, including the Hecla-Kilmer, located 20 km from the Otter Rapids 180MW hydroelectric power generation station and active Ontario Northway railway, along with its TREO and Foothills projects located in British Columbia. All three projects are 100% wholly-owned.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will", "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different, including receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. Although management of the Company have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward- looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

