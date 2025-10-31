In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that autumn storm systems have dominated large swathes of Europe in October, driving a clear split between northern regions where solar output declined and southern areas that enjoyed relatively favourable conditions.Autumn storm systems have dominated large swathes of Europe in October, driving a clear split between northern regions where solar output declined and southern areas that enjoyed relatively favourable conditions. According to analysis using the Solcast API, irradiance levels were well below average across the ...

