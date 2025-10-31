Bavarian Nordic A/S: Bavarian Nordic Awarded New Procurement Framework Contract by the European Commission to Strengthen Preparedness Against Smallpox and Mpox

New and larger framework contract with the European Commission's Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority (HERA) replaces previous agreement and provides for up to 8 million doses of smallpox/mpox vaccine over the next four years.

Additional countries have joined the agreement, now providing access to the vaccine for 20 EU member states and other European countries.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, October 31, 2025 - Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) announced today the award of a joint procurement contract by the European Commission, through the Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority (HERA), enabling the EU, its member states and additional European countries1 to purchase up to 8 million doses of the Company's MVA-BN® smallpox/mpox vaccine.

The two-year agreement, which may be extended for up to additional two years, builds on the previous agreement entered by the parties in 2022, and aims to ensure continuous access to the MVA-BN vaccine throughout Europe. In this extended agreement, the European Commission and 20 countries have confirmed their participation.

Paul Chaplin, President and CEO of Bavarian Nordic said: "We are pleased to extend our collaboration with HERA to facilitate broad access to our smallpox and mpox vaccine across the region. This agreement is a recognition of public health security as part of the resilience that the EU is building to unify against threats on a larger scale, and we are proud to be part of the endeavors to safeguard Europe's citizens against life-threatening diseases."

By signing the agreement, approximately 1.1 million doses have already been committed, of which supply of the first 750,000 doses are expected to occur in 2026.

Additionally, the contract contains provisions that allow contracting authorities to procure the vaccine at adjusted price for donations to low- and lower-middle-income countries in response to future outbreaks.

Final contract signature is pending expiry of the statutory 10-day standstill period.

Background

Bavarian Nordic has collaborated with the European Commission's Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority(HERA) since 2022, initially supporting the European Commission's response to the global mpox outbreak through supply of its MVA-BN vaccine. The framework agreement also allowed the European Commission and European Member States to stockpile MVA-BN as a critical medical countermeasure against a potential reemergence of smallpox.

About the smallpox/mpox vaccine

MVA-BN or Modified Vaccinia Ankara-Bavarian Nordic is the only non-replicating mpox vaccine approved in the U.S., Switzerland, Singapore and Mexico (marketed as JYNNEOS®), Canada (marketed as IMVAMUNE®), and the EU/EAA and United Kingdom (marketed as IMVANEX®). Originally developed as a smallpox vaccine in collaboration with the U.S. government to ensure the supply of a smallpox vaccine for the entire population, including immunocompromised individuals who are not recommended vaccination with traditional replicating smallpox vaccines, MVA-BN has been indicated for use in the general population in individuals considered at risk for smallpox or mpox infection.

About Bavarian Nordic

Bavarian Nordic is a global vaccine company with a mission to improve health and save lives through innovative vaccines. We are a preferred supplier of mpox and smallpox vaccines to governments to enhance public health preparedness and have a leading portfolio of travel vaccines. For more information, visit www.bavarian-nordic.com

Forward-looking statements

This announcement includes forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, objectives, goals, future events, performance and/or other information that is not historical information. All such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made, except as required by law.

1 In addition to EU Member states, countries in the European Economic Area (EEA) and the Western Balkan countries are eligible to join the procurement agreement.





