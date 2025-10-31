Mitsubishi said that the two new products of its Hydrolution EZY series can produce domestic hot water up to 7 C when outdoor temperatures reach -25 C. The new systems have capacities of 6 kW and 7.1 kW.Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems (MHI Thermal Systems), a unit of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, has announced the addition of two new heat pump models to its Hydrolution EZY series. The new models have capacities of 6 kW and 7.1 kW and use propane (R290) as the refrigerant. In contrast, the series' existing 10 kW and 14 kW models utilize difluoromethane (R32). "The R290 refrigerant used ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...