The 162 MW project is being developed by German utility MVV Energie. The system will use water from the Rhine river as a heat source and is expected to generate heat with temperatures of up to 130 C.German utility MVV Energie AG and Strabag Umwelttechnik GmbH are planning to build a 162 MW industrial heat pump at the Grosskraftwerk Mannheim facility, a 2.1 GW coal power plant located in Mannheim, in the German southern state of Baden-Württemberg. Once completed, the heat pump will be the largest system of its kind in the world. The €200 million ($231.4 million) project is being funded by Germany's ...

