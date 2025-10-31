Anzeige
Buy the Dip? Ethereum explodiert während der Preis hinkt und Republic holt sich $100M für die Zukunft!
31.10.2025
China Daily: Beijing's Timeless Charm Goes Global

BEIJING, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 Overseas Promotion of the Charming Beijing TV series is a cultural exchange initiative jointly launched by the Information Office of the Beijing Municipal Government and China Daily. Since its inception in 2019, the program has invited production teams from 15 countries, including Laos, Thailand, Russia, and Kazakhstan, to film in Beijing. Over the past years, the Charming Beijing TV series has been broadcast on major television networks in more than ten countries, earning wide recognition and warm responses from international audiences.

This year, the project invited TV BRICS of Russia and Almaty TV of Kazakhstan to co-produce a special feature focusing on Beijing's achievements in high-quality development in the new era. During their stay, the film crews visited iconic landmarks such as the Temple of Heaven, the Beijing Planning Exhibition Hall, Marco Polo Bridge, Shougang Park, Zhongguancun Life Science Park, and the Longfu Temple area. They gained deep insights into the city's progress in economic growth, technological innovation, cultural preservation, and ecological development.

On the afternoon of October 24, the "Charming Beijing, Shared with the World" Overseas Promotion and Sharing Event of the Charming Beijing TV series was successfully held at the Longfu Cultural Center in Beijing.

At the sharing session, behind-the-scenes clips of the Charming Beijing TV series were screened, showcasing the fruitful collaboration between Chinese and international production teams. Journalists from TV BRICS, Almaty TV, Beijing Radio and Television Station, and Beijing Daily shared their field experiences and personal perspectives on Beijing.

Tatiana Urzhumtseva, Director of the Russian Cultural Center in Beijing, remarked that Beijing is a capital with a history of more than 3,000 years and a modern global metropolis. It stands as an outstanding example of how a city can harmoniously blend its rich cultural heritage with dynamic urban development.

According to the organizers, the Charming Beijing TV series will continue to share compelling stories about Beijing and China with audiences around the world. Looking ahead, more international production teams will be invited to explore the city, experience the warmth and openness of its people, and present to the world the unique charm of Beijing-a city where ancient heritage and modern vitality exist in perfect harmony.

