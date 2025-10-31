Anzeige
Freitag, 31.10.2025
Buy the Dip? Ethereum explodiert während der Preis hinkt und Republic holt sich $100M für die Zukunft!
Dow Jones News
31.10.2025 09:45 Uhr
Amundi Core FTSE 100 Swap UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core FTSE 100 Swap UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc (100H LN) 
31-Oct-2025 / 09:13 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi Core FTSE 100 Swap UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc 
 
DEALING DATE: 30-Oct-2025 
 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 220.5642 
 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 16144 
 
CODE: 100H LN 
 
ISIN: LU1650492504 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     LU1650492504 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     100H LN 
LEI Code:   5493008KDDVEKQTO3E60 
Sequence No.: 406749 
EQS News ID:  2221692 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2221692&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 31, 2025 04:13 ET (08:13 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
