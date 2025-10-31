Anzeige
Freitag, 31.10.2025
Buy the Dip? Ethereum explodiert während der Preis hinkt und Republic holt sich $100M für die Zukunft!
WKN: ETF264 | ISIN: LU3038520774 | Ticker-Symbol: EDFS
Tradegate
31.10.25 | 10:03
5,928 Euro
+0,20 % +0,012
Dow Jones News
31.10.2025 09:45 Uhr
Amundi Stoxx Europe Defense UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi Stoxx Europe Defense UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi Stoxx Europe Defense UCITS ETF Acc (DEFS LN) 
Amundi Stoxx Europe Defense UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
31-Oct-2025 / 09:14 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi Stoxx Europe Defense UCITS ETF Acc 
 
DEALING DATE: 30-Oct-2025 
 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 5.9063 
 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 37262301 
 
CODE: DEFS LN 
 
ISIN: LU3038520774 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     LU3038520774 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     DEFS LN 
LEI Code:   213800XM93P4CMDEM472 
Sequence No.: 406817 
EQS News ID:  2221828 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2221828&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 31, 2025 04:14 ET (08:14 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
