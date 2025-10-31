Xinhua Silk Road: Chishui River Forum held in SW. China's Guizhou focuses on sustainable development of global liquor industry

BEIJING, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 Chishui River Forum was held in southwest China's Guizhou Province on Tuesday with the theme of "Interweaving Harmony", attracting nearly 400 participants from home and abroad, including representatives of renowned liquor companies and industry experts, to jointly explore the sustainable development of the global liquor industry.

Known as "China's River of Fine Liquor", the Chishui River basin accounts for over 60 percent of China's jiangxiangxing (jiang-flavor) baijiu production capacity, encompassing renowned brands such as Moutai, Xijiu, and Langjiu. The traditional brewing wisdom along its banks, coupled with Guizhou's "industrial symbiosis" development model, offers a unique reference for the global liquor industry's growth.

The attendees noted that the core value of China's liquor industry lies in "quality + culture", and the sector has now entered a 3.0 era of innovation -- defined by "cultural appreciation, value appreciation, and lifestyle appreciation". They emphasized that collective harmony underpins Chinese liquor culture, and symbiosis is the key to the global liquor industry's sustainable development.

Deepening cross-border cooperation, promoting technological innovation, sharing industry resources, and jointly building quality standards will inject new vitality into the mutual learning of Chinese and foreign liquor cultures, while boosting the high-quality development of the global liquor industry.

The forum also featured thematic sessions and dialogues, fostering in-depth discussions on topics including baijiu application scenario exploration, Gen Z consumer engagement, integration of Chinese and foreign liquor cultures, and digital transformation of the liquor industry.

Two key initiatives were launched at the event, namely the Global Liquor Industry High-Quality Development Promotion Initiative jointly initiated by China Economic Information Service, China Moutai, and prominent Chinese and foreign liquor enterprises, and the Global Fine Wines & Spirits Declaration of Chishui River, aiming to jointly promote the building of an open, inclusive, collaborative, prosperous, and innovative global community with a shared future for the liquor industry.

Additionally, two reports were released: one on the development index of well-known Chinese and global alcoholic beverages, and another on the ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) development of the world's core jiangxiangxing baijiu production area (Renhuai, Guizhou). These reports seek to establish a scientific evaluation system and digital development value benchmark for the global liquor industry, providing support for its growth.

The event was initiated by China Economic Information Service and China Moutai.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/348095.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2810215/photo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-chishui-river-forum-held-in-sw-chinas-guizhou-focuses-on-sustainable-development-of-global-liquor-industry-302600910.html