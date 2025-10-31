Startups innovating in automotive design, manufacturing, marketing, or usage can apply until November 28, 2025 (11:59 p.m. CET).

AVP Capital, an international investment fund managing over €2.5 billion, joins the initiative alongside eight existing partner funds. BPI France La French Fab also becomes a partner and, together with the French Automotive Platform (PFA), will present a new Industrialization Award to one of the former finalists since 2018.

The Automobile Club de France and the Automobile Mobility Club of ESSEC Alumni officially launch the 9th edition of the Grand Prix ACF AutoTech, a prestigious, independent, and free startup competition open to all innovators transforming the automotive and mobility ecosystem.

Founded and coordinated by Richard de Cabrol, the competition is held under the high patronage of Yann de Pontbriand, President of the Automobile Club de France, and Thierry Peugeot, President of the ESSEC Automobile Mobility Club. It brings together a distinguished jury of leading industry figures from the automotive and finance sectors, as well as founders of past award-winning startups.

Since 2018, 46 finalist startups have been selected. Together, they have raised over €650 million with only one failure-an outstanding success rate that reflects the strength of the selection process and the quality of the supported projects.

"The Grand Prix ACF AutoTech speaks for itself through the growing success of its finalists year after year. This demonstrates the strength of our selection and our position as a true label for excellence in automotive startups. This resilience also comes from the fact that our companies raise capital responsibly-they know the difference between selling and selling themselves. Today, those who truly sell survive. We are now looking for the next generation of innovators to join this long list of success stories. Which ones? Surprise us-innovation means discovering what we don't yet know."

- Richard de Cabrol, Founder and Coordinator of the Grand Prix ACF AutoTech.

Three Awards in Competition:

- Grand Prix ACF for startups at a mature stage of development.

- ACF Pioneer Award for early-stage startups (Seed).

- GPACF GreenTech Mention for the finalist whose product best addresses environmental needs.

More information on prizes: https://www.grandprixacfautotech.com/recompenses

The Grand Prix ACF AutoTech provides its winners with exceptional visibility, personalized financial and legal support, and strategic coaching. Finalists gain privileged access to investors, industry decision-makers, and business opportunities to accelerate their development and international expansion.

Candidates can choose which partners will review their application-Crédit Agricole Personal Finance Mobility, Forvia, OPmobility, FIDAL, MOTUL, Renault Group, among 33 partners including 9 investment funds -regardless of the final results.

Grand Prix ACF AutoTech 2026 Key Dates:

- November 28, 2025 (11:59 p.m.) Application deadline

- January 8, 2026 Announcement of semi-finalists

- February 10, 2026 Announcement of finalists

- April 15, 2026 Live final and awards ceremony at the Automobile Club de France.

About the Grand Prix ACF AutoTech:

The Grand Prix ACF AutoTech, created in 2018 by the Automobile Club de France and the Automobile Mobility Club of ESSEC Alumni, is a leading international competition dedicated to automotive innovation. Open to startups worldwide, it identifies and supports the most promising technologies shaping the future of mobility.

Website: https://www.grandprixacfautotech.com

Contacts:

Press Contacts VLC Agency:

Valérie LESEIGNEUR Tel: +33 6 68 80 37 35 valerie@agencevlc.com

Joy LION Tel: +33 7 62 59 65 86 joy@agencevlc.com

Grand Prix ACF AutoTech Contact:

Richard de CABROL Tel: +33 6 51 38 16 38 richard.decabroldemoute@essec.edu