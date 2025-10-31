Iconovo AB: Iconovo appoints new CEO

Iconovo AB (publ), a leader in the development of inhalable drugs based on proprietary inhalers and dry powder formulations, has today appointed Anders Månsson as interim CEO of Iconovo AB. The Board of Directors has in parallel initiated a process to recruit a permanent CEO, for which Anders also is a candidate.

Anders has more than 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, having held senior positions at both large and small pharmaceutical companies such as Ferring Pharmaceuticals, LEO Pharma, Amniotics AB, RhoVac Group, Lidds AB, and Oncoinvent ASA. Anders has also worked as an advisor to venture capital firms and consulting companies and has extensive and relevant experience from international business development and commercialization, which the Board considers especially valuable in the current phase of the company's development.

Johan Wäborg is simultaneously stepping down from his role as CEO following an agreement with the Board. Johan will remain available to the company during his notice period to ensure a smooth transition.

"I would like to thank Johan for his time at Iconovo, during which he, together with the company's management team, led the work to complete the development of five unique and competitive inhalation platforms with great market potential. Now it is time to move forward and focus on business development and commercialization, making this a natural timepoint for a leadership transition. With Anders' background and expertise, the Board is very pleased to have him on board for this mission," says Carl Lindgren, Chairman of the Board of Iconovo AB.



