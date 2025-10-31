Advancing the Development of Quantum Time Transfer with Partners ViaSat and Heriot-Watt University

Xairos UK Ltd (Xairos), a space-based quantum technology company, announces the start of Phase 2 of their activity supported by the European Space Agency's NAVISP (Navigation Innovation and Support Programme). The continued support of this activity of Xairos underscores the importance of quantum technology for more accurate and resilient timing synchronization in the UK.

Xairos UK Ltd. as Prime Contractor, is leading a consortium with ViaSat and Heriot-Watt University to advance the development of satellite-based Quantum Time Transfer (QTT), a two-way time transfer technology capable of highly secure picosecond-level precision between ground-based clocks and clocks onboard satellites. QTT utilises individual photon pairs entangled in time and frequency, as well as in polarisation, to securely distribute time and frequency information.

The project will address three separate, but interrelated tasks, necessary to develop the first on-orbit demonstration of quantum-secured time transfer at the picosecond level:

•Develop a High-Fidelity QTT Simulation Model: Phase 1 completed the initial baseline system-level simulation capability; Phase 2 will add additional fidelity in some key areas.

•Develop a Space-Qualifiable QTT Entangled Photon Source: Phase 1 completed the Source design; Phase 2 will develop and test the Source.

•Develop an Implementation Roadmap through a Commercialisation Study: Phase 1 completed the initial commercialisation roadmap and deployment architecture evaluation; Phase 2 will further both elements into a complete commercialisation plan.

This project is supported under the European Space Agency's NAVISP Element 2. The view expressed herein can in no way be taken to reflect the official opinion of the European Space Agency.

About Xairos

Xairos is developing a global resilient space-based timing architecture using Quantum Time Transfer (QTT), a protocol invented and patented by the Xairos team. Accurate timing synchronization is critical for the world's transportation, networks, financial transactions, data centers, and power grids. Xairos is commercializing QTT to develop the next generation of Position, Navigation and Timing (PNT), with the accuracy and security needed for future networks and applications. For more information, visit Xairos.com.

About NAVISP

ESA's Navigation Innovation and Support Programme (NAVISP) aims to cultivate European and Canadian industrial capacities while pioneering the advancement of novel positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) systems. The programme fosters innovation beyond satellite navigation, spearheading the development of products and services to use, back-up, complement or augment existing PNT capabilities. By mitigating commercial R&D risks and facilitating the development of new products and services, NAVISP enhances global market access for European industry and strengthens national capabilities.

