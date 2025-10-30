Nobia AB: Nobia announces a non-cash impairment of the UK operations of SEK 1.9bn, largely related to intangible assets, and provides an update on the third quarter results

Following prolonged weak UK market conditions resulting in a slow financial recovery, Nobia today announces a non-cash impairment of the UK operations of SEK 1.9bn, largely related to intangible assets. As the transformation to an asset-light model continues, Nobia is conducting further strategic reviews of the UK business.

Nobia also announces highlights from the third quarter results with net sales of SEK 2,308m (2,478) and an improved adjusted operating profit of SEK 71m (19). Operating cash flow improved to 102m (-154).

Third quarter results:

Net sales amounted to SEK 2,308m (2,478), corresponding to an organic decline of -3% (-6).

Adjusted operating profit amounted to SEK 71m (19).

Operating profit amounted to SEK -1,882m (-37), including impairment of SEK -1,914m.

Organic net sales in the Nordic region increased 1% (-11) and amounted to SEK 1,262m (1,283) with an adjusted operating profit of SEK 99m (104).

Organic net sales in the UK region decreased -7% (0) and amounted to SEK 1,046m (1,195) with an adjusted operating profit of SEK 2m (-49).

Further information will be provided in the third quarter report 2025, which is released on 4 November at 08:30 CET, and via the webcasted telephone conference held on the same day, at 10:00 CET.

This information is information that Nobia is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons above, at 20:30 CET on 30 October 2025.

For further information:

Kristoffer Ljungfelt

CEO and President, Nobia

+46 8 440 16 00

kristoffer.ljungfelt@nobia.com