Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2025) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada, is pleased to announce that Yolks Breakfast ("Yolks") has signed a new franchise agreement for the City of Edmonton with a franchisee who brings hands-on experience managing breakfast concepts. This agreement advances Yolks' Western Canada growth plan and expands the brand's breakfast, brunch, and lunch offering to one of Alberta's most dynamic urban markets.

"Breakfast remains one of the most vibrant, fast-growing segments in the restaurant industry and continues to surge in popularity-an opportunity that we have leaned in on since acquiring Yolks," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly. "This is Yolks market entry to Edmonton with our first signed franchise agreement for the city. Our asset-light franchising model continues to resonate with both franchisees and landlords," added Sean Black. "We prioritize smart real estate that shortens buildouts and improves ROIC, enabling us to scale efficiently while protecting unit economics for our partners. Site selection in Edmonton is underway, with an emphasis on high-visibility corridors and strong daytime traffic generators."

"Happy Belly's portfolio continues to scale rapidly, with 626 retail locations secured across Canada under Multi-Unit and Area Development Agreements-encompassing stores in development, under construction, and already operating. Our consistent pipeline growth is a result of aligning with experienced partners and securing high-quality, high-traffic real estate. As we execute our expansion strategy through 2025 and 2026, each new opening brings us closer to our goal of becoming Canada's leading restaurant consolidator. With a focus on operational discipline and brand scalability, we remain committed to delivering long-term shareholder value and building a high-performance platform of emerging restaurant brands."

"We are just getting started," added Sean Black.

About Yolks Breakfast

Chef Steve Ewing is a strong proponent of breakfast - it's his favourite meal of the day - which is why its so important to him and why he takes so much care and puts so much effort into its menu. Not only are the eggs free-range, but the bacon is local and the hollandaise isn't some quickie version, but the real deal, just one fast whisking away from le Cordon Bleu. Even the Dijon is made in-house!



Franchising

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada.

