Albert Invent, whose world-leading end-to-end AI-driven platform is transforming R&D in the chemical and materials industries, today announced its sponsorship of the Gesellschaft Deutscher Chemiker (GDCh) Annual Member Meeting, taking place November 13-14, 2025, in Frankfurt am Main.

This year's event is led by VCW, the division of GDCh focused on the economics and commercialization of chemical research, and how technological innovation impacts the workforce and skills development. The program is focused on how AI technology will transform the future of chemistry, with the theme: "Artificial Intelligence in the Chemical Industry Opportunities, Challenges, and Perspectives." The program will explore how AI is reshaping research, development, and production across the chemical and pharmaceutical industries. This partnership underscores Albert's growing commitment to the European scientific community and its ongoing mission to accelerate innovation in chemistry and materials science.

The GDCh is one of Europe's largest and most respected chemical societies, with over 28,000 members spanning academia, industry, and education. As an organization built by founders who were also "chemists at the bench," Albert Invent is grateful for the opportunity to reinforce its roots and to strengthen engagement with the continent's leading scientific institutions and innovators.

"Europe has long been a hub of scientific excellence, and Germany sits at its center," said Nick Talken, cofounder and CEO of Albert Invent. "We're honored to support the GDCh Annual Member Meeting, a forum that brings together brilliant minds driving the next era of chemical innovation. Our participation reflects Albert's deep commitment to collaboration, data-driven discovery, and advancing the global chemistry community."

Albert Invent's partnership with GDCh highlights the company's belief that innovation in R&D is powered by shared knowledge, open collaboration, and modern digital infrastructure. By supporting one of the world's leading chemical societies, Albert aims to help scientists accelerate discovery, reduce development cycles, and bring new materials and products to market faster.

"We are very pleased about the collaboration with Albert Invent. The platform combines scientific excellence with digital innovation exactly what the chemical industry needs to bring research, development, and business closer together. Through this sponsorship, we can jointly create new momentum for exchange between science and industry," said Dr. Julian Vogel, member of the Association for Chemistry and Business (VCW).

"Around 2.5 years ago, we adopted Albert Invent's workflow in our lab and plant. It's brought speed, lower costs, high quality, and global regulatory compliance from idea to commercialization. The nimbleness of a small team with the power of a big one." Paul Snowwhite, CEO, Applied Molecules

Albert Invent continues to expand its global footprint across North America, Europe, and Asia, supporting leading innovators including Henkel, Chemours, and Nouryon. Trained on over 15 million molecular structures, Albert's Breakthrough platform helps chemists and materials scientists develop safer, higher-performing products in a fraction of the time. Customers have reported up to a 50 percent increase in speed to market and a 25 percent gain in R&D productivity, redefining what's possible in chemical and materials innovation.

About Albert Invent

Albert Invent's mission is to accelerate materials science innovation. Its cloud-based platform, designed specifically for chemistry and materials science, empowers thousands of scientists across 30+ countries to work faster and smarter in the lab. By providing intuitive digital workflows, Albert unifies experimental data, streamlines R&D and regulatory processes, and delivers AI-driven insights that shorten innovation cycles and reduce costs.

Founded by chemists and backed by J.P. Morgan Private Capital Growth Equity Partners, Coatue, F-Prime, Homebrew, Index Ventures, and TCV, Albert Invent is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Learn more at www.albertinvent.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251031979579/en/

Contacts:

Jillian Harding

Command for Albert Invent

jill@heycommand.com