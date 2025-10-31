New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2025) - NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) ("NANO Nuclear" or "the Company"), a leading advanced nuclear energy and technology company focused on developing clean energy solutions, today announced that members of its senior executive team will participate in several upcoming industry conferences, including ADIPEC 2025, the world's largest energy event. Scheduled for November 3-6, 2025, in Abu Dhabi, UAE. ADIPEC will host more than 16,500 delegates, 1,800 speakers, and over 205,000 attendees for high-level discussions shaping the future of energy.

ADIPEC 2025

November 3-6, 2025 | Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

NANO Nuclear Founder and Chairman Jay Yu will participate in a Global Strategy panel titled "Embracing a Multi-source Energy Revolution" held at the ICC Abu Dhabi, Hall A at 10:40 am on Thursday, November 6 th .

Jay Yu will also participate in two ADIPEC 2025 Leadership roundtables, titled "Unlocking Grid Capacity: Building a Resilient, Integrated Energy Ecosystem" held from 4:30 pm to 6:00pm on Tuesday, November 4th and "Accelerating Low Carbon Hubs and Technology for Industrial Competitiveness" held from 9:00 am to 10:30 am on Wednesday, November 5th.

As geopolitical complexity deepens, populations grow and intelligence accelerates, ADIPEC aims to bring together global leaders to address a dual imperative - building resilience in today's energy systems and scaling intelligent solutions to accelerate inclusive global progress. At ADIPEC 2025, energy and intelligence will converge to drive measurable impact, at speed and scale.

Figure 1 - NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. Founder and Chairman Jay Yu will participate in multiple speaking sessions from November 3-6 at ADIPEC 2025 in Abu Dhabi, UAE, the world's largest energy event. ADIPEC will host more than 16,500 delegates, 1,800 speakers, and over 205,000 attendees for high-level discussions shaping the future of energy.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11703/272705_3770ffac947289d0_002full.jpg

"ADIPEC is one of the largest energy conferences in the world, bringing together leaders shaping the future of global energy," said Jay Yu, Founder and Chairman of NANO Nuclear. "We look forward to discussing NANO Nuclear's micro modular reactor technology with peers from across the clean energy sector. ADIPEC provides an invaluable forum to highlight how innovative, scalable solutions like our patented KRONOS MMR Energy System, which is currently advancing through development, construction and regulatory licensing activities in the State of Illinois with support of the local government and a leading academic institution, as well as in Canada. We believe this system can support the transition to a more resilient and sustainable energy landscape while meeting the growing demand for energy around the globe."

EUCI Virtual Summit: Commercializing SMRs and Micro Reactors

November 5, 2025 | New York City, New York.

NANO Nuclear's Chief Executive Officer, James Walker, will participate in two panel discussions, "Module 2: The Fuel Factor" at 11:00am CT and "Module 3: Economics & Financing SMRs" at 2:00pm Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 5th.

2025 Wharton Energy & Climate Conference

November 7, 2025 |Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

NANO Nuclear Chief Executive Officer James Walker will participate in a panel discussion titled "Meeting the Moment - Building and Scaling Nuclear Fleets" at 3 pm Eastern Time.

Figure 2 - NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. Chief Executive Officer James Walker will participate in a panel discussion at the Wharton Energy & Climate Conference titled "Meeting the Moment - Building and Scaling Nuclear Fleets" at 3pm EST.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11703/272705_3770ffac947289d0_003full.jpg

"I look forward to connecting with industry peers to discuss the technical and practical challenges, and the opportunities, shaping today's rapidly evolving nuclear energy sector at these upcoming events," said James Walker, Chief Executive Officer of NANO Nuclear. "It's an exciting time for the energy industry, and these conversations are essential to driving progress and collaboration as we work toward a cleaner, more reliable energy future. We will carry our message that nuclear power must assume a more prominent role within the broader energy mix as an efficient, proven, and dependable source capable of meeting the growing electricity demands of data centers and artificial intelligence as well as other key applications worldwide."

About NANO Nuclear Energy Inc.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) is a North American advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified, and vertically integrated company across five business lines: (i) cutting edge portable and other microreactor technologies, (ii) nuclear fuel fabrication, (iii) nuclear fuel transportation, (iv) nuclear applications for space and (v) nuclear industry consulting services. NANO Nuclear believes it is the first portable nuclear microreactor company to be listed publicly in the U.S.

Led by a world-class nuclear engineering team, NANO Nuclear's reactor products in development include its lead project, the patented KRONOS MMR Energy System, a stationary high-temperature gas-cooled reactor that is in construction permit pre-application engagement with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) in collaboration with University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (U. of I.), ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and the space focused, portable LOKI MMR, each representing advanced developments in clean energy solutions that are modular, on-demand capable, advanced nuclear microreactors.

Advanced Fuel Transportation Inc. (AFT), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is led by former executives from the largest transportation company in the world aiming to build a North American transportation company that will provide commercial quantities of HALEU fuel to small modular reactors, microreactor companies, national laboratories, military, and DOE programs. Through NANO Nuclear, AFT is the exclusive licensee of a patented high-capacity HALEU fuel transportation basket developed by three major U.S. national nuclear laboratories and funded by the Department of Energy. Assuming development and commercialization, AFT is expected to form part of the only vertically integrated nuclear fuel business of its kind in North America.

HALEU Energy Fuel Inc. (HEF), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is focusing on the future development of a domestic source for a High-Assay, Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU) fuel fabrication pipeline for NANO Nuclear's own microreactors as well as the broader advanced nuclear reactor industry.

NANO Nuclear Space Inc. (NNS), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is exploring the potential commercial applications of NANO Nuclear's developing micro nuclear reactor technology in space. NNS is focusing on applications such as the LOKI MMR system and other power systems for extraterrestrial projects and human sustaining environments, and potentially propulsion technology for long haul space missions. NNS' initial focus will be on cis-lunar applications, referring to uses in the space region extending from Earth to the area surrounding the Moon's surface.

For more corporate information please visit: https://NanoNuclearEnergy.com/

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release and statements of NANO Nuclear's management in connection with this news release and the conferences and symposia described in this press release contain or may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements related to future events, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "aim," "seek," "believe", "potential", "will", "should", "could", "would" or "may" and other words of similar meaning. These and other forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management's current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control. For NANO Nuclear, particular risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include but are not limited to the following: (i) risks related to our U.S. Department of Energy ("DOE"), U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission ("NRC"), Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission ("CNSC") or related state or other U.S. or non-U.S nuclear licensing submissions, (ii) risks related the development of new or advanced technology and the acquisition of complementary technology or businesses, including difficulties with design and testing, cost overruns, regulatory delays, integration issues and the development of competitive technology, (iii) our ability to obtain contracts and funding to be able to continue operations, (iv) risks related to uncertainty regarding our ability to technologically develop and commercially deploy a competitive advanced nuclear reactor or other technology in the timelines we anticipate, if ever, (v) risks related to the impact of U.S. and non-U.S. government regulation, policies and licensing requirements, including by the DOE, and the NRC, including those associated with the recently enacted ADVANCE Act and the May 23, 2025 Executive Orders seeking to streamline nuclear regulation, and (vi) similar risks and uncertainties associated with the operating an early stage business a highly regulated, competitive and rapidly evolving industry, including that our plans may change and we may use our cash on hand faster or in different ways than anticipated as our business requires. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. These factors may not constitute all factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in any forward-looking statement, and NANO Nuclear therefore encourages investors to review other factors that may affect future results in its filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov and at https://ir.nanonuclearenergy.com/financial-information/sec-filings. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/272705

SOURCE: NANO Nuclear Energy Inc.