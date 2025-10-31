Blade Platforms Announces Exclusive Launch of the Blade 187 - Redefining Aerial Access for Transmission Towers and Utility Work

ABILENE, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / October 31, 2025 / Blade Platforms, North America's leading provider of engineered, professional-grade high-reach aerial work platforms (AWPs), today announces the Blade 187, an exclusive, purpose-built platform designed to transform utility and transmission tower operations. With superior build quality, precision engineering, and intelligent controls, the Blade 187 delivers faster setup, smoother operation, and fewer delays while maintaining the highest safety standards.

"At Blade Platforms, we provide engineered, professional-grade high-reach aerial work platforms that deliver faster setup, smarter controls, and fewer delays while maintaining the highest safety standards," said Petr Bartusek, Commercial VP of Blade Platforms. "The Blade 187 is a game-changer for crews working on transmission towers, offering the reliability and performance needed for today's critical infrastructure projects."

Blade 187 - Utility-Grade Access Elevated

The Blade 187 combines high-performance features tailored for transmission tower and utility work:

Working height of 187 ft (57 m) and horizontal outreach of 133 ft (40.8 m) providing industry-leading access to towers and other high structures

Platform capacity of 1,300 lb (590 kg) lifting crews, tools, and materials together in a single operation

Below-grade reach of 39 ft for maintenance or work near ground level

Integrated COCKPIT intelligent control system , optimized boom geometry via a Dynamic Reach System , and rapid setup with auto-outrigger leveling

Exclusive BLADEbox 10K Intensifier : Custom-built for Blade units, this small, lightweight intensifier hangs in the basket and handles higher pressure and flow rates. Its integrated controls engage tool circuits on use, with fast-functioning closing and release for efficient, precise operations

Compact, road-legal chassis (Bridge Law Legal on Kenworth T480) for rapid deployment across multiple sites

Why Transmission Towers are the Focus

Transmission tower work demands precision, safety, and efficiency. Many utility operators struggle with cumbersome setups, limited capacity, or multiple trips for tools and materials. The Blade 187 addresses these challenges:

Precision and Reach - Designed to meet the height and span requirements of transmission towers Productivity - Larger capacity, faster setup, and tools powered by the BLADEbox 10K reduce delays and multiple lifts Safety and Reliability - Engineered from the ground up for critical infrastructure work, meeting today's utility sector standards

While transmission towers are a primary focus, the Blade 187 remains highly versatile, supporting renewable energy, industrial, and other utility applications requiring high-reach, professional-grade aerial platforms.

Availability and Next Steps

The Blade 187 is now available for rental and sale exclusively through Blade Platforms. Utility operators and contractors are encouraged to request demonstrations through Blade Platforms' website or contact the team directly.

About Blade Platforms

Blade Platforms is North America's premier supplier of high-reach aerial work platforms and truck-mounted boom lifts. With a deep fleet, in-house engineering support, IPAF-certified training, and a mission to deliver faster setup, smarter controls, and fewer delays while maintaining the highest safety standards, Blade Platforms empowers utility, infrastructure, renewable energy, and industrial sectors to work safely and efficiently at height.

