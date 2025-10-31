DJ TABELLE/EU-Verbraucherpreise Oktober nach Ländern (Vorabschätzung)
=== gg Vormonat gg Vorjahr +/- Prozent +/- Prozent Okt 25 Sep 25 Okt 25 Sep 25 Eurozone-20 +0,2 +0,1 +2,1 +2,2 Belgien +0,4 -0,3 +2,5 +2,7 Deutschland +0,3 +0,2 +2,3 +2,4 Estland 0,0 -1,1 +4,5 +5,3 Finnland 0,0 +0,5 +1,5 +2,2 Frankreich +0,1 -1,1 +0,9 +1,1 Griechenland -0,1 +0,5 +1,7 +1,8 Irland +0,2 -0,2 +2,7 +2,7 Italien -0,2 +1,3 +1,3 +1,8 Kroatien +0,2 -0,6 +4,0 +4,6 Lettland +0,2 +0,1 +4,2 +4,2 Litauen +0,1 +0,4 +3,7 +3,7 Luxemburg -0,1 -0,1 +3,0 +3,1 Malta -1,0 -1,3 +2,4 +2,4 Niederlande +0,6 -0,3 +3,0 +3,0 Österreich +0,5 0,0 +4,0 +3,9 Portugal -0,3 +1,0 +2,0 +1,9 Slowakei 0,0 +0,2 +3,8 +4,6 Slowenien +0,1 0,0 +3,1 +2,7 Spanien +0,5 +0,2 +3,2 +3,0 Zypern +0,2 -0,4 +0,3 0,0 ===
- Quelle Daten: Eurostat
- Webseite: https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/de/web/main/news/euro-indicators
