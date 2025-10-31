Anzeige
31.10.2025 11:45 Uhr
TABELLE/EU-Verbraucherpreise Oktober nach Ländern (Vorabschätzung)

DJ TABELLE/EU-Verbraucherpreise Oktober nach Ländern (Vorabschätzung) 

=== 
          gg Vormonat    gg Vorjahr 
          +/- Prozent   +/- Prozent 
         Okt 25 Sep 25  Okt 25 Sep 25 
Eurozone-20    +0,2  +0,1   +2,1  +2,2 
 
Belgien      +0,4  -0,3   +2,5  +2,7 
Deutschland    +0,3  +0,2   +2,3  +2,4 
Estland       0,0  -1,1   +4,5  +5,3 
Finnland      0,0  +0,5   +1,5  +2,2 
Frankreich     +0,1  -1,1   +0,9  +1,1 
Griechenland    -0,1  +0,5   +1,7  +1,8 
Irland       +0,2  -0,2   +2,7  +2,7 
Italien      -0,2  +1,3   +1,3  +1,8 
Kroatien      +0,2  -0,6   +4,0  +4,6 
Lettland      +0,2  +0,1   +4,2  +4,2 
Litauen      +0,1  +0,4   +3,7  +3,7 
Luxemburg     -0,1  -0,1   +3,0  +3,1 
Malta       -1,0  -1,3   +2,4  +2,4 
Niederlande    +0,6  -0,3   +3,0  +3,0 
Österreich     +0,5   0,0   +4,0  +3,9 
Portugal      -0,3  +1,0   +2,0  +1,9 
Slowakei      0,0  +0,2   +3,8  +4,6 
Slowenien     +0,1   0,0   +3,1  +2,7 
Spanien      +0,5  +0,2   +3,2  +3,0 
Zypern       +0,2  -0,4   +0,3   0,0 
===

- Quelle Daten: Eurostat

- Webseite: https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/de/web/main/news/euro-indicators

