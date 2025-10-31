PCCA UK Leadership Announcement

Managing Director Sharon Clift has announced her decision to retire within the next year.

Northumberland, UK, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCCA UK would like to share an important leadership update. After many years of dedicated service, Managing Director Sharon Clift has announced her decision to retire within the next year.

Under Sharon's leadership, PCCA UK has earned the trust of pharmacies, clinicians and industry partners across the United Kingdom and Europe. Her steady guidance has built a strong foundation for the company's continued success, and she will remain actively engaged in leading PCCA UK throughout this transition to ensure continuity and a smooth handover.

As PCCA UK prepares for this natural and exciting evolution, our parent company-Precision Health Holdings-is fully committed to our long-term growth. We are part of a broader, integrated network of healthcare innovators within Precision Health, and we're focused on strengthening our ability to deliver quality, innovation and value to the partners and patients we serve.

"Sharon's leadership and commitment have been central to PCCA UK's success," said Jim Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Precision Health Holdings. "As we look to the future, we see tremendous opportunity. Precision Health is here to support PCCA UK through this transition and ensure its next leader has the resources and vision to build on Sharon's legacy and expand its impact across the region."

"Sharon has played an instrumental role in advancing PCCA's mission and values across the UK and Europe," said Manfredo Thibau, Chief Financial Officer of Precision Health. "Her vision, integrity and deep relationships with our customers and partners have shaped PCCA UK into the trusted organization it is today. We are grateful for her leadership and excited to build upon the strong foundation she has created."

The search for PCCA UK's next Managing Director is now underway. Precision Health is focused on identifying a forward-looking leader who will build upon Sharon's foundation while guiding the company's continued growth in the years ahead. Inquiries about the Managing Director position may be directed to info@precision-hh.com.

The entire team at PCCA UK extends our deepest gratitude to Sharon for her leadership and dedication, and to our partners for their continued trust and collaboration as we move confidently into this next phase for PCCA UK.

About PCCA UK

PCCA UK Ltd. is a leading provider of pharmaceutical ingredients, formulation support and compounding expertise serving pharmacies, hospitals and healthcare professionals across the United Kingdom and Europe. As part of the Precision Health Holdings global network, PCCA UK directly meets the personalised medication needs of patients through its compounding pharmacy, as well as offers specials manufacture, supply and distribution services. With a heritage of innovation and quality spanning more than 40 years, PCCA remains committed to advancing the science and practice of personalised medicine through collaboration and service excellence. For more information, visit www.pccarx.co.uk.

About Precision Health Holdings

Precision Health Holdings is the strategic holding company uniting a family of healthcare innovators to advance the science and practice of personalised medicine. Guided by its vision to make personalised medicine a standard of care for patients everywhere, the company provides shared leadership, capital resources and strategic alignment that enables each business to grow, collaborate and deliver meaningful impact. Its mission is to improve and extend patients' lives by bringing innovative approaches to solve health challenges - building a stronger, more integrated enterprise that drives quality, innovation and value across the healthcare spectrum.

