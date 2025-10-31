Capital Towing & Recovery Recognized With 2026 Consumer Choice Award for Excellence in Towing Services in Columbus

COLUMBUS, OHIO / ACCESS Newswire / October 31, 2025 / Capital Towing & Recovery has been recognized with the 2026 Consumer Choice Award for excellence in Towing Services in the Columbus region. This honor highlights the company's commitment to professionalism, safety, and integrity in every aspect of its 24/7 towing and recovery operations.

Established in 2007, Capital Towing & Recovery has grown from a small local business into one of Columbus's most trusted providers of light-, medium-, and heavy-duty towing, accident recovery, roadside assistance, and equipment transport. Serving law enforcement, commercial fleets, and the public, the company has built its reputation on dependable service, skilled operators, and rapid response times.

Dedicated to safety and reliability

At the heart of Capital Towing & Recovery's success is an unwavering focus on safety and reliability. Every operator is highly trained to handle complex recoveries and transports with precision and care. The company's modern fleet and advanced equipment allow it to respond efficiently to any situation, whether clearing accident scenes, transporting heavy machinery, or providing roadside assistance to stranded motorists.

"Our mission is to deliver professional, timely, and safe service on every call," says the team at Capital Towing & Recovery. "We understand that when people call us, they're often in stressful situations. That's why we make reliability and integrity our top priorities. Earning the Consumer Choice Award is an incredible honor that reflects our commitment to serving Columbus with excellence."

Trusted by community and industry alike

Over nearly two decades in business, Capital Towing & Recovery has earned the confidence of both customers and partners by maintaining the highest standards of professionalism and accountability. The company's relationships with law enforcement and commercial clients demonstrate its strong reputation for compliance, consistency, and technical expertise.

Beyond its operational excellence, Capital Towing & Recovery is proud to serve as a reliable resource for the community. Its 24/7 availability and responsive dispatch ensure that help is always just a call away-day or night.

A standard of excellence in towing and recovery

Recognition from the Consumer Choice Award affirms Capital Towing & Recovery's leadership in the towing and recovery industry. By combining cutting-edge equipment, experienced staff, and a genuine dedication to customer satisfaction, the company continues to raise the bar for quality and safety in its field.

For more information about services or to request assistance, visit www.capitaltowing.com.

About Capital Towing & Recovery

Founded in 2007, Capital Towing & Recovery is a full-service towing and recovery company based in Columbus, Ohio. The company provides professional 24/7 light-, medium-, and heavy-duty towing, accident recovery, roadside assistance, and equipment transport. With a focus on safety, reliability, and integrity, Capital Towing & Recovery proudly serves law enforcement agencies, commercial fleets, and the public throughout the region.

