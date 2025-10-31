Electrovaya, Inc.: Electrovaya Expands Global Presence with New Japan Subsidiary to Support Growing Sales and Strategic Partnerships in Japan

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / October 31, 2025 / Electrovaya Inc. ("Electrovaya" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ELVA)(TSX:ELVA), a leading lithium-ion battery technology and manufacturing company, today announced the establishment of a subsidiary in Japan. The new entity, Electrovaya Japan, will serve as a local platform to expand the Company's commercial activities and to support its growing customer base and strategic relationships across the Japanese market.

Over the past few years, Electrovaya has developed strong partnerships and has successfully sold advanced battery products to customers in Japan for both the local and global markets. The creation of a local subsidiary marks the next phase in the Company's international growth strategy, enabling closer collaboration with Japanese OEMs, business and technology partners.

"Japan has been an important and growing market for Electrovaya" said Dr. Raj DasGupta, CEO of Electrovaya. "We have already achieved success with customers in Japan, and establishing a local subsidiary positions us to deepen those relationships and expand into new high-growth areas including robotics, heavy industrial equipment, and energy-storage applications."

The Japanese subsidiary is expected to facilitate customer support, technical integration, and business development efforts for Electrovaya's Infinity Battery Technology, which delivers exceptional cycle life, safety, and energy efficiency for mission-critical applications such as material handling, robotics, and energy storage.

Electrovaya continues to evaluate additional strategic initiatives to further accelerate its global expansion and strengthen its presence in key international markets.

Investor and Media Contact :?????????

Jason Roy

VP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

Electrovaya Inc.

905-855-4618 / jroy@electrovaya.com

About Electrovaya Inc.

Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA)(TSX:ELVA) is a pioneering leader in the global energy transformation, focused on contributing to the prevention of climate change by supplying safe and long-lasting lithium-ion batteries. The Company has extensive IP and designs, develops and manufactures proprietary lithium-ion batteries and battery systems for energy storage and heavy duty electric vehicles based on its Infinity Battery Technology Platform. This technology offers enhanced safety and industry leading battery longevity. The Company is also developing next generation solid state battery technology at its Labs division. Headquartered in Ontario, Canada, Electrovaya has two operating sites in Canada and has acquired a 52-acre site with a 135,000 square foot manufacturing facility in New York state for its planned gigafactory. To learn more about Electrovaya, please explore www.electrovaya.com.

