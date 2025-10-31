Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2025) - American Copper Development Corporation (CSE: ACDX) ("ACDX" or the "Company") announces a leadership transition.

Effective immediately, Anthony Paterson has been appointed Chief Executive Officer and Director, with Jeremy Ross and Ali Pickett joining the Board.

Mr. Anthony Paterson is an experienced venture builder and corporate strategist with a background in advancing exploration and development-stage companies. As an early strategic contributor to Prime Mining Corp., he currently serves as Lead Director of West Point Gold Corp. (TSXV: WPG) and Co-Founder of Patriot Critical Minerals Corp.

Mr. Jeremy Ross brings over twenty-five years of capital markets and corporate finance experience, having played key roles in several successful resource companies, including Prime Mining Corp., Fission Uranium Corp., Lithium Chile and American Lithium Corp.

Mr. Ali Pickett is a seasoned Chief Financial Officer and finance executive with over 17 years of experience spanning mining, biotechnology, and real estate. His expertise covers financial strategy, cross-border reporting, and capital markets transactions across multiple sectors.

The Company also announces the resignations of Daniel Schieber (CEO and Director), Stuart Ross, and Marcio Fonseca (Directors), effective October 30, 2025.

The new leadership team is undertaking a review of its assets, capital structure, and strategic priorities to refocus on value creation and disciplined execution.

About the Company

The Company is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to conduct its exploration program on the Lordsburg Property.

American Copper Development Corporation

