Nyce International Plc - Result of General Meeting & Share Consolidation

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 31

31 October 2025

NYCE International Plc

("NYCE INTERNATIONAL", "NYCE" or the "Company")

Result of General Meeting &

Share Consolidation

NYCE International Plc (AQUIS: NYCE) announces that at the General Meeting ("GM") of the Company held earlier today, the resolution to approve the share consolidation was duly passed.

The resolution approved the consolidation of the Company's ordinary shares on a 150 for 1 basis, as announced on 15 October 2025, such that every 150 ordinary shares of 0.1p each will be consolidated into 1 ordinary share of 15p in nominal value (the "Consolidation").

To e ff ect the Consolidation, 51 additional ordinary shares of 0.1p each ("Additional Shares") will be allotted so that the aggregate nominal value of the ordinary share capital of the Company before the Consolidation is exactly divisible by 150.

Admission to Trading and Total Voting Rights

As a result, the Company's existing issued share capital of 1,551,285,699 ordinary shares of 0.1p together with the Additional Shares will be consolidated into 10,341,905 ordinary shares of 15p, each with one voting right. Admission in respect of such new ordinary shares will become e ? ective and dealings in those new ordinary shares will commence at 8:00 a.m. on or around 3 November 2025. As a result of the Consolidation, the ISIN of the ordinary shares will change from GB00BMD0WG01 to GB00BW9N7242.

The above ?gure of 10,341,905 should be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Capitalised terms not defined in this announcement shall have the meaning given to them in the announcement published on 15 October 2025.

