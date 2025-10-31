Trimble Becomes Official Global Partner with Liverpool Football Club

Collaboration Focused on Innovation, Designing the Future LFC Academy and Creating a Lasting Impact

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (Nasdaq: TRMB) today announced a new multi-year global sponsorship with Liverpool Football Club (LFC), marking a significant expansion of Trimble's global sports marketing strategy. This collaboration is driven by shared values of precision, innovation and a commitment to transforming how work gets done - both on and off the pitch.

Integrating Trimble: From Design to Impact

In addition to the sponsorship, LFC will employ Trimble technology in the design and development of the club's infrastructure and operations. A priority project is the recently announced refresh of the LFC Academy, which aims to develop the future stars of football. Trimble SketchUp® will be used to reimagine the high-performance center into a truly industry-leading space for young footballers to learn, develop and thrive.

The Trimble brand will also be visible in and around the LFC stadium and its digital channels, showcasing the alignment between LFC's global fanbase and Trimble's vision: connect the physical and digital to transform how people build, shape and move the world with data and precision.

"Liverpool Football Club and Trimble share a relentless passion for continuous improvement, with a focus on innovation at every turn," said Rob Painter, president and CEO of Trimble. "With new visibility across a global audience of over 500 million viewers, this sponsorship is a strategic opportunity to expand our global reach and accelerate our brand's growth worldwide."

A Shared Commitment to Global Excellence

The alignment with a global powerhouse like LFC, widely recognized as one of the most popular clubs in the world's most popular sport, resonates with Trimble's core mission. LFC's relentless pursuit of excellence - most recently winning its 20th league title in 2025 - mirrors Trimble's commitment to driving productivity and progress across essential industries, enabling its customers to win.

"Trimble's technology and expertise will play an important role in how we continue to evolve our facilities to meet the needs of the modern game - starting with the redevelopment of our Academy," said Ben Latty, chief commercial officer at LFC. "Innovation has always been central to the club's approach and this partnership brings a fresh perspective to how we design and deliver spaces that support our players, staff and fans. We're delighted to welcome Trimble to the LFC partnership family."

To learn more about how Trimble and the Liverpool FC are working together, visit: https://www.trimble.com/blog/trimble/en-US/trimble-liverpool-football-club-a-partnership-built-on-teamwork

About Trimble

Trimble is a global technology company that connects the physical and digital worlds, transforming the ways work gets done. With relentless innovation in precise positioning, modeling and data analytics, Trimble enables essential industries including construction, geospatial and transportation. Whether it's helping customers build and maintain infrastructure, design and construct buildings, optimize global supply chains or map the world, Trimble is at the forefront, driving productivity and progress. For more information about Trimble (Nasdaq: TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com .

About Liverpool Football Club

Founded in 1892, Liverpool Football Club is one of the world's most historic and famous football clubs, having won 20 League Titles, including the Premier League, eight FA Cups, 10 League Cups, six European Cups, three UEFA Cups, four European Super Cups, 16 Charity Shields, two Women's Super League titles and one Women's Championship. As a socially responsible Club, Liverpool Football Club is proud of the work it does via the award-winning The Red Way, its ongoing commitment to creating a better future for its people, its planet and its communities. This includes efforts to improve club-wide sustainability, enhance Equality, Diversity & Inclusion in all areas, and create life changing opportunities for children and young people in Merseyside and beyond thanks to its official charity, LFC Foundation.

