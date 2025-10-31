Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Portfolio Listing
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 31
31 October 2025
FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES PLC
LEI: 54930094CXNYINSNOQ96
PORTFOLIO LISTING - 31 JULY 2025
Please note that a full portfolio listing for Fidelity Asian Value PLC as at 31 July 2025 (the financial year end) has been uploaded to Company's website under the governance section.
https://investment-trusts.fidelity.co.uk/fidelity-asian-values
George Bayer
For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
02079614240
