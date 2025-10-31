Anzeige
PR Newswire
31.10.2025 12:36 Uhr
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Portfolio Listing

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 31

31 October 2025

FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES PLC

LEI: 54930094CXNYINSNOQ96

PORTFOLIO LISTING - 31 JULY 2025

Please note that a full portfolio listing for Fidelity Asian Value PLC as at 31 July 2025 (the financial year end) has been uploaded to Company's website under the governance section.

https://investment-trusts.fidelity.co.uk/fidelity-asian-values

George Bayer

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

02079614240


