Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2025) - Cosa Resources Corp (TSXV: COSA) (OTCQB: COSAF), an eastern Athabasca focused uranium exploration Company operating multiple joint ventures with Denison Mines, is pleased to announce that it will present at Red Cloud's Fall Mining Showcase 2025. Shareholders and interested parties are invited to attend the event and learn more about the company's latest developments.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel on November 4 & 5, 2025, bringing together investors, mining companies and industry leaders.

Keith Bodnarchuk, President and CEO, will be presenting on November 5th at 2PM Eastern Standard time.

For the latest agenda and to register for the conference visit:

https://redcloudfs.com/fallminingshowcase2025/



About Cosa Resources Corp

Cosa Resources is a Canadian uranium exploration company operating in northern Saskatchewan. The portfolio comprises roughly 237,000 ha across multiple underexplored 100% owned and Cosa-operated joint venture projects in the Athabasca Basin region, the majority of which reside within or adjacent to established uranium corridors.

In January of 2025, the Company entered a transformative strategic collaboration with Denison Mines that has secured Cosa access into several additional highly prospective eastern Athabasca uranium exploration projects. As Cosa's largest shareholder, Denison gains exposure to Cosa's potential for exploration success and its pipeline of uranium projects. Cosa's award-winning management team has a track record of success in Saskatchewan. In 2022, members of the Cosa team were awarded the AME Colin Spence Award for the discovery of the Hurricane uranium deposit. Cosa personnel led teams or had integral roles in the discovery of Denison's Gryphon deposit and 92 Energy's GMZ zone and held key roles in the founding of both NexGen and IsoEnergy.

The Company's focus throughout 2026 is drilling at the Darby and Murphy Lake North projects in the eastern Athabasca Basin. Both projects are operated by Cosa and are 70/30 joint ventures between Cosa and Denison respectively. Drilling at Darby is planned to test priority targets identified by thorough review of historical data and drill core and will target areas with anomalous uranium, clay alteration, and historical mineralization intersected nearby. Drilling at Murphy Lake North will follow up 2025 drilling which intersected broad zones of structurally controlled alteration over roughly 2 kilometres of strike length.

SOURCE: Red Cloud Financial Services