Charleston, South Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2025) - Omnisend, a purpose-built platform for ecommerce email marketing, has released new internal research predicting a global spending surge for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2025.

The findings show that shoppers across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia plan to make larger purchases as a way to secure long-term savings.

Omnisend Released a New Study on BFCM 2025 Spending Trends

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10587/272530_a07d9c4044e21b56_001full.jpg

The survey, commissioned by Omnisend and fielded by Cint in August 2025, polled 4,000 consumers about budgets, payment preferences, channel choices, and category plans for BFCM 2025.

Key findings show a clear shift in mindset: shoppers now treat BFCM as a planned savings tactic.

Many shoppers are planning to pick up essentials and gifts early , using Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals to save money and avoid paying more later.

, using Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals to save money and avoid paying more later. Discounts motivate up to 72% of shoppers , while free shipping motivates up to 59%.

, while free shipping motivates up to 59%. Value-focused marketplaces are gaining ground with younger, price-sensitive buyers.

are gaining ground with younger, price-sensitive buyers. Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) use is steady but selective , with 14% to 21% planning to use it mainly for larger purchases. Most people still prefer to pay up front.

, with 14% to 21% planning to use it mainly for larger purchases. Most people still prefer to pay up front. Fashion and tech remain the top categories, with toys showing the fastest growth. Beauty, home goods, and food play smaller roles.

"Even with cost-of-living pressures, people are not pulling back; they are planning ahead," said Marty Bauer, Omnisend's senior ecommerce expert.

"Shoppers are spending strategically. For retailers, that means framing deals as financial relief and making the path to purchase simple. The brands that do that will convert more of the cautious shoppers and still win the big spenders."

To learn more about Omnisend's 2025 BFCM research and strategies for value-driven retail growth, visit https://your.omnisend.com/4GX1Q9.

Methodology

Omnisend commissioned Cint to conduct the survey in August 2025, gathering responses from 4,000 consumers across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Participants shared their anticipated spending, preferred shopping categories, payment methods, shopping channels, and year-over-year comparisons for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2025.

Average spending estimates were calculated using the midpoint of reported ranges, and total market figures were projected based on national participation data. Findings reflect consumer expectations and may differ from actual behavior. For detailed methodology and the full report, visit Omnisend's reports and insights hub.

About Omnisend

Omnisend helps ecommerce brands increase revenue through email, SMS, and automation tools built for omnichannel marketing. The company publishes regular research and best-practice guidance for retailers preparing for major shopping moments, including Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/272530

SOURCE: DesignRush