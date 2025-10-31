Sacramento, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2025) - Safety Training Seminars, a woman-owned American Heart Association (AHA) Training Center established in 1989, proudly announces the grand opening of its newest CPR Certification School in Sacramento. This expansion brings convenient, high-quality lifesaving education to the Sacramento region, offering essential training in Basic Life Support (BLS), Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support (ACLS), Pediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS), CPR, and First Aid renewal courses.

Safety Training Seminars Opens New CPR Certification School in Sacramento

The new school is designed to meet the growing demand for accessible, professional training in emergency response. With healthcare facilities, childcare centers, dental practices, schools, and local businesses increasingly required to maintain current certifications, Safety Training Seminars provides a trusted solution backed by decades of experience and a reputation for excellence.

"Since 1989, our mission has been to make lifesaving education accessible, professional, and reliable," said Laura Seidel, President of Safety Training Seminars. "By opening in Sacramento, we are ensuring that medical professionals, first responders, and community members can receive official American Heart Association certifications close to home."

All courses are taught by experienced AHA-certified instructors and meet the most current AHA guidelines. Students receive hands-on practice with the latest training equipment, ensuring confidence and competence when responding to real-world emergencies. Upon successful completion, participants are issued official AHA certification cards valid for two years.

The Sacramento CPR Certification School is part of Safety Training Seminars' statewide network of over 70 offices. The company is recognized for its outstanding customer service, high pass rates, and a strong commitment to compliance and integrity in training. In addition, Safety Training Seminars continues to innovate with advanced simulation-based training technology, offering both traditional classroom instruction and modern solutions like CPR simulation stations in partnership with local organizations.

For more information, please refer to the contact details below.

