Salt Lake City, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2025) - Searchbloom, an award-winning performance-driven search marketing agency, has released a new whitepaper titled "The MERIT Framework."

It outlines how brands can prepare for the next evolution of search, where AI-generated answers complement or even replace traditional search results.

The MERIT Framework Whitepaper by Searchbloom

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10587/272708_24447e282433fbb6_001full.jpg

The whitepaper defines Answer Engine Optimization (AEO), also known as AI Search Optimization, as a complementary discipline to traditional SEO.

While standard SEO continues to determine rankings in search engines, AI SEO focuses on earning citations in AI-driven responses across many platforms.

"The intersection between SEO and AI SEO is where the future of visibility lies," said Cody Jensen, Founder and CEO of Searchbloom.

"Our MERIT framework gives marketers a clear, structured roadmap to improve brand authority and machine-readability in an AI-first search landscape."

The MERIT framework structures AI SEO into five key pillars: Mentions, Evidence, Relevance, Inclusion, and Transform.

Each of these pillars addresses critical elements from community validation to continuous improvement.

Backed by data from real-world implementations, Searchbloom's whitepaper offers a phased rollout plan, recommending organizations start with technical foundations before progressing toward content authority and amplification strategies.

A Framework for AI Search Success

The report concludes that while strong SEO foundations naturally support AI visibility, brands that actively optimize for answer engines will see faster, more consistent gains. Searchbloom emphasizes that measurable progress typically appears within three to six months, with long-term success dependent on sustained optimization and cross-platform testing.

The MERIT Framework aims to provide practical, evidence-based guidance rather than speculative predictions, helping marketing teams align their strategies with the emerging reality of AI-driven search.

To download the full whitepaper, visit https://searchbloom.com/merit-framework-whitepaper.html.

About Searchbloom

Searchbloom is a digital marketing agency dedicated to delivering exceptional ROI through data-driven SEO and paid search campaigns. Founded on the principle of "providing more value than we receive in payment," Searchbloom partners with clients to achieve sustainable growth through transparent strategies and measurable results.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/272708

SOURCE: DesignRush