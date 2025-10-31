Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2025) - On a new episode of the DesignRush Podcast, Viv Greywoode, Creative Director at Stink Studios, shares how building teams around emotion and passion helps creative agencies design with heart in an age of automation.

Source: DesignRush

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10587/272716_6443acfa14e87937_001full.jpg

At Stink Studios, structure follows passion.

"We're small enough that we can handpick teams based on what people are into," says Greywoode. "You just get better work that way, because people care."

That connection, he adds, always shows up in the final product. "When people are doing work they actually like, you feel it in the outcome."

For Greywoode, emotion is what transforms design from decoration into connection.

"I think design is about emotion. It's about how something makes you feel, not just how it looks," he says. "The best kind of design is when people send you something you made because it made them laugh or it made them feel seen."

He measures success by when work escapes the industry bubble and lives in culture. "You know something's landed when it shows up in the wild, someone shares it with you not because it's yours, but because it connected with them."

On AI and automation, Greywoode believes humanity is what keeps design meaningful.

"AI's not the enemy. It's just another tool," he says. "But it's never going to replace how people think or feel or care. You can't teach that."

Key Takeaways on how creative agencies are scaling emotion in 2025:

Build teams around passion: Aligning work with personal interests increases energy, ownership, and creativity.

Aligning work with personal interests increases energy, ownership, and creativity. Design for emotional connection: Emotion turns design from decoration into something people remember and share.

Emotion turns design from decoration into something people remember and share. Stay curious and human: Curiosity fuels originality, keeps ideas fresh, and prevents creative repetition.

Curiosity fuels originality, keeps ideas fresh, and prevents creative repetition. Use AI as a tool : Automation can assist, but only empathy and emotion create real connection.

Automation can assist, but only empathy and emotion create real connection. Lead with care: Emotional intelligence strengthens teams, builds culture, and drives long-term success.

About Stink Studios

Stink Studios is a global creative studio specializing in brand storytelling, design, and technology. With offices in New York, London, and Shanghai, the studio partners with brands and organizations that aim to move culture forward through creativity rooted in empathy, craft, and purpose.

About DesignRush

DesignRush is a media platform and a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources, and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.

