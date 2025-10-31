Wood Mackenzie says in a new report that India's solar manufacturing boom risks overcapacity and calls for a shift from expansion to cost competitiveness.India's solar module manufacturing capacity is on course to surpass 125 GW in 2025, more than triple its current domestic market demand of around 40 GW, according to analysis by Wood Mackenzie. The consultancy said in its latest report that this growth will lead to an inventory buildup of 29 GW by the third quarter of 2025. This figure compares to an inventory buildup of 13 GW as of the final quarter of 2023, and of 22 GW as of the final quarter ...

