Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2025) - TriSummit Utilities Inc. (the "Company" or "TSU") announced the appointment of Shaun Toivanen as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective November 1, 2025. Shaun has also been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors. Shaun succeeds Jared Green, who has stepped down from his role as President and CEO and as a director, after successfully leading the Company since its initial public offering in 2018. Shaun will continue in his capacity as CFO, while a formal process is initiated to identify his successor.

Shaun has over two decades of progressive leadership experience in the utility sector and has been TSU's CFO since 2018, when he co-led the initial public offering of the Company. As CFO, Shaun led TSU's finance organization, which encompasses corporate finance and capital market activities, treasury, financial reporting, financial planning and analysis, and accounting and tax.

Shaun has played a pivotal role in shaping TSU's strategic direction and growth by leveraging his financial, strategic and operational abilities. He brings a comprehensive understanding of the business, proven leadership skills, and a strong commitment to delivering value for our stakeholders.

"Leading TSU is an extraordinary privilege," shared Shaun. "I will continue to advance the strategic vision for the organization and am honoured to be chosen to serve as President and CEO," said Shaun.

"We are fortunate to have an exemplary internal leader transition to the role of President and CEO. Shaun has extensive experience in the utility sector, with a proven record of transformative leadership and operational excellence. As CEO, Shaun will continue to uphold our core values, which include safety and reliability, our people, customers and community, communication and integrity and responsible solutions for the organization," shared David Cornhill, Chair of TSU's Board of Directors.

"We are sincerely grateful for the impact Jared has made during his seven years leading TSU. His dedication to advancing this organization is evident through the legacy he leaves behind. We wish Jared all the best in his next role," said Mr. Cornhill.

About TriSummit Utilities Inc.

TSU is a North American company with natural gas distribution, transmission and storage utilities and renewable power generation assets. TSU serves approximately 293,000 customers across Canada and the United States, delivering energy safely and reliably.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "seek", "propose", "estimate", "expect", and similar expressions, as they relate to TSU or an affiliate of TSU, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to, among other things, the process to make a CFO appointment. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect TSU's current views with respect to future events based on certain material factors and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, changes in the market, competition, governmental or regulatory developments, general economic conditions and other factors set out in TSU's public disclosure documents. Many factors could cause TSU's actual results, performance or achievements to vary from those described in this press release, including without limitation, those listed above. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this press release as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, sought, proposed, estimated or expected, and such forward-looking statements included in, or incorporated by reference in this press release, should not be unduly relied upon. Such statements speak only as of the date of this press release. TSU does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

