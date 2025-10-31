SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. Reports 2025 Third Quarter and Year-to-Date Results

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESS Newswire / October 31, 2025 / SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. ("SCI" or "Company") (OTCQB:SCIA), today reported financial results for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Jeremy Young, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented "Our 2025 third quarter financial results reflect solid improvement over the same period last year. We are encouraged by the recent increase in orders across SCI's growing customer base. Market response to products launched earlier this year has been positive as reflected in the strong order backlog at September 30, 2025."

Mr. Young added, "We remain focused on implementing plans to accelerate future growth. During the most recent quarter we updated our long-term strategy and identified new market opportunities for SCI's products and value-added services. They involve investments in manufacturing equipment which complement our existing production capabilities and development of targeted marketing initiatives which are underway."

Revenue

The Company's revenue was $12,398,652 for the first nine months of 2025 compared to $17,819,042 for the same period in 2024. The 30% decrease in 2025 year-to-date revenue versus a year ago was due to product mix, lower raw material costs, and lower volume.

Quarterly revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2025, increased 36% to $5,289,116 from $3,883,237 a year ago due to higher volume and product mix.

Order backlog was $5.8 million at September 30, 2025, versus $3.4 million on June 30, 2025, and $3.8 million on the same date last year.

Gross profit

Gross profit was $3,562,116 for first nine months of 2025 versus $3,883,348 in the same period last year, a decrease of 8%. Lower raw material costs and volume were the key factors in the year-over-year comparison.

The third quarter of 2025 gross profit increased 22% to $1,331,145 from $1,089,293 a year ago due to the increase in revenue compared to last year.

Operating expenses

Operating expenses increased approximately 2% to $2,363,601 for the first nine months of 2025 versus $2,320,771 last year. Lower research and development expenses primarily offset higher general, administrative, and marketing and sales expenses.

For the three months ended September 30, 2025, operating expenses increased 8% to $790,976 from $730,182 the prior year. Increased staff plus higher compensation and rent expense were key factors which contributed to the increase compared to the same period in 2024.

Net interest income

Net interest income increased approximately 15% to $333,769 for the 2025 year-to-date period from $290,908 last year.

For the third quarter of 2025, net interest income increased approximately 12% to $119,959 from $107,391 for the same period a year ago. Both periods in 2025 benefited from higher cash and cash equivalents plus investments in marketable securities of approximately $3.3 million.

Income taxes

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, income tax expense was $347,829 compared to $421,077 for the same period a year ago, a decrease of 17%.

The Company's third quarter 2025 income tax expense increased 41% to $149,849 from $105,924 last year. The effective tax rate remained at 22.7% for the nine month and three-month periods ended September 30, 2025, and 2024. The deferred tax liability was $261,154 at September 30, 2025, compared to $121,649 at December 31, 2024.

Net income

Net income of $1,184,455 for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, was 17% below the $1,432,408 for the same period last year. Lower gross profit for the first nine months of 2025 was partially offset by higher interest income compared to a year ago.

Third quarter 2025 net income increased approximately 42% to $510,279, primarily led by higher gross profit, compared to $360,578 a year ago.

Net income per diluted share was $0.26 for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $0.31 last year. For the third quarter of 2025, net income increased to $0.11 from $0.08 in 2024.

Cash and cash equivalents and Investments in marketable securities

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $9,478,260 at September 30, 2025, an increase of 40% versus $6,753,403 at December 31, 2024. The Company received approximately $2 million in customer deposits late in the third quarter of this year which will be used to purchase inventory and manufacture products to be shipped in future months. Investments in marketable securities totaled $3,296,563 at September 30, 2025, versus $2,758,478 at 2024 year-end, an increase of approximately 20%.

Debt outstanding

The Company had no debt outstanding at September 30, 2025, or December 31, 2024.

SCI ENGINEERED MATERIALS, INC.

CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

ASSETS

SEPTEMBER 30, DECEMBER 31, 2025 2024 (UNAUDITED) Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,478,260 $ 6,753,403 Investments - marketable securities, short term - 509,478 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts 944,790 775,288 Inventories 3,031,834 1,432,914 Prepaid purchase orders and expenses 157,272 238,834 Total current assets 13,612,156 9,709,917 Property and Equipment, at cost 10,286,612 9,904,028 Less accumulated depreciation (7,915,388 ) (7,632,946 ) Property and equipment, net 2,371,224 2,271,082 Investments, net - marketable securities, long term 3,296,563 2,249,000 Right of use asset, net 1,108,533 1,236,572 Other assets 62,694 66,394 Total other assets 4,467,790 3,551,966 TOTAL ASSETS $ 20,451,170 $ 15,532,965 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities Operating lease, short term $ 203,012 $ 174,863 Accounts payable 400,641 419,209 Customer deposits 4,032,224 337,873 Accrued expenses 531,555 532,260 Total current liabilities 5,167,432 1,464,205 Deferred tax liability 261,154 121,649 Operating lease, long term 905,521 1,061,709 Total liabilities 6,334,107 2,647,563 Total Shareholders' Equity 14,117,063 12,885,402 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 20,451,170 $ 15,532,965

SCI ENGINEERED MATERIALS, INC.

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue $ 5,289,116 $ 3,883,237 $ 12,398,652 $ 17,819,042 Cost of revenue 3,957,971 2,793,944 8,836,536 13,935,694 Gross profit 1,331,145 1,089,293 3,562,116 3,883,348 General and administrative expense 523,408 476,572 1,620,770 1,426,406 Research and development expense 111,250 130,014 320,891 489,879 Marketing and sales expense 156,318 123,596 421,940 404,486 Income from operations 540,169 359,111 1,198,515 1,562,577 Interest income, net 119,959 107,391 333,769 290,908 Income before provision for income taxes 660,128 466,502 1,532,284 1,853,485 Income tax expense 149,849 105,924 347,829 421,077 NET INCOME $ 510,279 $ 360,578 $ 1,184,455 $ 1,432,408 Earnings per share - basic and diluted Income per common share Basic $ 0.11 $ 0.08 $ 0.26 $ 0.32 Diluted $ 0.11 $ 0.08 $ 0.26 $ 0.31 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 4,578,979 4,564,259 4,573,970 4,546,269 Diluted 4,583,142 4,568,863 4,578,226 4,550,820

SCI ENGINEERED MATERIALS, INC.

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2025 AND 2024

(UNAUDITED)

2025 2024 CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN): Operating activities $ 3,683,895 $ 2,410,129 Investing activities (959,038 ) (378,928 ) Financing activities - (49,149 ) NET INCREASE IN CASH 2,724,857 1,982,052 CASH - Beginning of period 6,753,403 5,673,994 CASH - End of period $ 9,478,260 $ 7,656,046

