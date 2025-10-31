Mary Kay: MK5K 2025: Canada Laces Up for a Cause

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 31, 2025 / In its eighth year, the 2025 MK5K brought together hundreds of participants from coast to coast in a powerful show of unity and support for the Mary Kay Ash Charitable Foundation (MKACF) in Canada. (Photo Courtesy: Gord Simpson)

In its eighth year, the 2025 MK5K brought together hundreds of participants from coast to coast in a powerful show of unity and support for the Mary Kay Ash Charitable Foundation (MKACF) in Canada. Taking place both in person and virtually, this year's event was a resounding success, reflecting the Foundation's mission to support people living with cancer through Look Good Feel Better® and to help women experiencing domestic violence by providing grants to women's shelters and community outreach programs.

The main in-person event was held on Saturday, September 20, 2025, at the scenic Meadowvale Conservation Area in Mississauga, Ontario, where Mary Kay Independent Beauty Consultants, families, friends, and Walk Champions gathered to walk in solidarity and raise vital funds.

Across the country, communities joined in virtually to participate in their own neighborhoods, making the MK5K 2025 a truly national initiative.

"This year's MK5K event was a powerful reflection of our shared values and unwavering commitment to making a difference," said Michelle Haurilak, Chair of the Mary Kay Ash Charitable Foundation Committee and Marketing Director at Mary Kay Cosmetics Ltd. in Canada. "From the heartfelt energy at Meadowvale Conservation Area to the incredible participation from communities across the country, it was truly inspiring to witness the unity and purpose behind every step taken. "The support we saw this year reaffirms how deeply our mission resonates - to help people facing cancer feel like themselves again, and to provide safety and hope for those impacted by domestic violence. I am so proud of what we've achieved together through the Mary Kay Ash Charitable Foundation, and grateful to everyone who walked, donated, fundraised, or cheered us on. Together, we are creating lasting change in the lives of women across Canada."

MK5K 2025 by the Numbers:

Hundreds of walkers participated across Canada

53 fundraising teams

248 individual donors

3 generous sponsors: Staples Print, Formcor, and Corona Jewellery

Fundraising continued until October 1, 2025, allowing even greater reach and participation.

Total amount raised: $40,235

"We are incredibly proud to partner with the Mary Kay Ash Charitable Foundation, whose unwavering commitment to uplifting women aligns so closely with our mission at Look Good Feel Better®," said Susan Larkin with Look Good Feel Better®. "Together, we are helping people facing cancer reclaim a sense of control, confidence, and self-esteem during one of the most challenging times in their lives. This partnership strengthens our ability to reach more people across Canada with the support and care they so deeply deserve."

The MKACF maintains a strong partnership with Look Good Feel Better (LGFB), a national Canadian charity committed to supporting individuals facing cancer. LGFB focuses on helping patients manage the appearance-related side effects of cancer and its treatments - such as skin changes, hair loss, and the loss of eyebrows and eyelashes - with the goal of restoring confidence, emotional well-being, and a renewed sense of self. Through its campaigns, Mary Kay and its Foundation help raise awareness of LGFB's work, amplify stories, and encourage community support.

About the Mary Kay Ash Charitable Foundation (MKACF) in Canada:

The MKACF is committed to improving the lives of women across Canada through two key pillars: Support people living with cancer through Look Good Feel Better®. Provide grants to shelters and outreach programs that serve women and children fleeing domestic violence. Since its inception, the Foundation has raised over $3.63 million, with 99% of all donations going directly to programs that empower and protect women.

Shelter Grant Program: Empowering Survivors of Domestic Violence In 2025, the MKACF Shelter Grant Program will provide $120,000 in grants to 12 shelters and outreach programs, each receiving $10,000 to enhance services for women and children in crisis. Application period: July 15 - September 30, 2025 Grant recipients announced: November 25, 2025 (International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women) Rooted in Mary Kay Ash's legacy, this initiative provides financial support to programs that offer safety, empowerment, and hope to survivors of domestic abuse.

Look Good Feel Better® Program Impact As a long-standing national supporter, MKACF has donated over $1.3 million to the Look Good Feel Better® program, helping over 10,000 women annually regain confidence during cancer treatment. 1300+ trained volunteers, including many Mary Kay Independent Beauty Consultants. Programs offered at 110 hospitals and cancer centers across Canada. 10,000+ Canadians received direct services through LGFB workshops in 2024. 1,500 workshops were delivered across Canada in 2024. 950 workshops will be held in 2025. 97% of participants would recommend the workshop to someone else who is facing cancer. Complementary 2-hour workshops provide guidance on skincare, makeup, wigs/scarves, and breast care.



The MKACF extends heartfelt thanks to the thousands who made the MK5K 2025 a success - from Independent Beauty Consultants and Walk Champions, to donors, volunteers, and sponsors. Their generosity and compassion help transform lives and bring light to women facing life's most difficult challenges.

For more information about the Mary Kay Ash Charitable Foundation or to donate, please visit here.

About Mary Kay

One of the original glass ceiling breakers, Mary Kay Ash founded her dream beauty brand in Texas in 1963 with one goal: to enrich women's lives. Learn more at marykayglobal.com. Find us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, or follow us on X.

