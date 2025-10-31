Fenix Outdoor: Quarter 3 report Fenix Outdoor International AG

FENIX OUTDOOR INTERNATIONAL AG

Interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the period ended 30 Sept 2025

Third quarter 2025-07-01 - 2025-09-30

The total income of the Group was TEUR 212,333 (TEUR: 199,358), an increase of 6.5%.

The EBITDA of the Group was TEUR 46,851 (TEUR: 43,616).

The operating profit of the Group was TEUR 32,061 (TEUR: 28,566).

The profit before tax of the Group was TEUR 27,751 (TEUR: 23,676).

The profit after tax of the Group was TEUR 20,818 (TEUR: 18,485).

Earnings per share amounted to EUR 1.50

(EUR: 1.38).

Period 2025-01-01 - 2025-09-30

The total income of the Group was TEUR 518,918 (TEUR: 520,999), a decrease of 0.4%.

The EBITDA of the Group was TEUR 71,470 (TEUR: 78,056).

The operating profit of the Group was TEUR

30,087 (TEUR: 34,831).

30,087 (TEUR: 34,831). The profit before tax of the Group was TEUR

22,010 (TEUR: 27,689).

22,010 (TEUR: 27,689). The profit after tax of the Group was TEUR 10,941 (TEUR: 17,934).

Earnings per share amounted to EUR 0.80

(EUR: 1.34).

Holding of own shares

As per 30-09-2025 the company held 19,439 B-shares representing 0.14 % of the capital of A-shares and B-shares.

Financial information

www.fenixoutdoor.se/investor/financial-reports

The report contains information which Fenix Outdoor International AG is obliged to publish under the EU Market Abuse Regulation rules. The information was provided by the contact person stated below, for publication October 31, 2025, at 12:30.

Contact person Martin Nordin, Executive chairman +41 797 99 27 58