Morris Bank: Morris State Bancshares Announces Strong Quarterly Earnings and Declares Fourth Quarter Dividend

DUBLIN, Ga., Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morris State Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: MBLU) (the "Company"), the parent of Morris Bank (the "Bank"), today announced net income of $9.2 million for the quarter ending September 30, 2025, representing an increase of $3.2 million, or 53.43%, compared to net income of $5.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Year-over-year the Company's net income increased $3.7 million, or 68.98%, compared to net income of $5.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The Bank's record quarterly net earnings were primarily driven by two non-recurring items, one that increased non-interest income and another, an accounting change, that reduced non-interest expenses.

"We had a very strong third quarter. Core earnings continued to grow steadily this quarter, supported by higher net interest income as our net interest margin (NIM) increased 5 basis points (bp) to 4.48%. Additionally, we had a couple of one-time items that enhanced both our non-interest income and non-interest expense levels, producing the highest quarterly income in the Bank's history. The Bank received the COVID Employee Retention Credit (ERC) of just under $2.5 million in July as a result of eligible payroll expenses incurred during the pandemic under the federal relief program. We also retroactively adopted FASB's Proportional Amortization Method (PAM) as it relates to the Bank's investment tax credits at the beginning of the year. Due to the adoption of PAM, we recorded a reduction to equity and a corresponding increase in accumulated amortization of investment tax credits. However, this retroactive adoption of PAM reduced our current year amortization expense, which resulted in the reversal of $1.7 million in amortization expenses during the third quarter. So combined, the ERC and PAM adoption boosted pre-tax income by $4.2 million and increased overall net income by $3.2 million from the prior quarter," said Spence Mullis, Chairman and CEO. "Again, even without these one-time items, our net interest income grew due to our NIM expanding as a result of solid loan growth. Future earnings will also be enhanced by reduced amortization expense with the shift to PAM."

The net interest margin was 4.48% for the third quarter of 2025 compared to 4.43% for the second quarter of 2025 and 4.10% for the third quarter of 2024. The average yield on earning assets grew three basis points from 6.20%, as of June 30, 2025, to 6.23%, while the Bank's cost of funds decreased two basis points from 1.98% to 1.96% during the same period.

Total deposits declined slightly during the quarter by $5.5 million, or 0.42%. Loans increased $18.2 million during the third quarter. Management expects loan demand to remain largely unchanged for the remainder of the year, with the potential for a slight increase resulting from recent M&A activity by other banks in its markets.

The Bank's allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.27% for September 30, 2025, as compared to 1.28% for June 30, 2025, and 1.30% as of September 30, 2024. The Company's adversely classified index reduced slightly from 9.51% as of June 30, 2025, to 9.39% as of September 30, 2025. The Bank's efficiency ratio improved significantly from 50.97% as of June 30, 2025, to 36.96% as of September 30, 2025, because of the previously mentioned additional income from the ERC and PAM amortization accounting adjustment.

The Company's total shareholders' equity increased 2.27% to $207.5 million as of September 30, 2025, as compared to $202.9 million as of June 30, 2025. Tangible book value per share increased to $18.51 as of September 30, 2025, a 2.49% increase from $18.06 per share on June 30, 2025. On October 15, 2025, the board of directors approved its fourth quarter dividend of $0.12 per share payable on or about December 10th to all shareholders of record as of November 10th.

Consolidating Balance Sheet

September 30,

2025

June 30,

2025

Change % Change September 30,

2024

Change % Change (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 84,825,539 $ 106,289,134 $ (21,463,595 ) -20.19 % $ 48,180,615 $ 36,644,924 76.06 % Federal funds sold 15,499,910 24,863,860 (9,363,950 ) -37.66 % 11,932,122 3,567,788 29.90 % Total cash and cash equivalents 100,325,449 131,152,994 (30,827,545 ) -23.51 % 60,112,737 40,212,712 66.90 % Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks 100,000 100,000 -- 0.00 % 100,000 -- 0.00 % Securities available for sale, at fair value 22,248,768 9,805,608 12,443,160 126.90 % 6,299,609 15,949,159 0.00 % Securities held to maturity, at cost (net of CECL Reserve) 191,253,253 205,814,736 (14,561,483 ) -7.08 % 224,532,603 (33,279,350 ) -14.82 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock, restricted, at cost 1,084,200 1,084,200 -- 0.00 % 1,740,300 (656,100 ) -37.70 % Loans, net of unearned income 1,174,036,110 1,155,735,771 18,300,339 1.58 % 1,088,132,851 85,903,259 7.89 % Less-allowance for credit losses (14,959,466 ) (14,816,647 ) (142,819 ) 0.96 % (14,179,392 ) (780,074 ) 5.50 % Loans, net 1,159,076,644 1,140,919,124 18,157,520 1.59 % 1,073,953,459 85,123,185 7.93 % - Bank premises and equipment, net 14,698,463 14,720,155 (21,692 ) -0.15 % 12,912,111 1,786,352 13.83 % ROU assets for operating lease, net 660,649 601,700 58,949 9.80 % 854,808 (194,159 ) -22.71 % Goodwill 9,361,704 9,361,704 -- 0.00 % 9,361,704 -- 0.00 % Intangible assets, net 1,085,256 1,167,611 (82,355 ) -7.05 % 1,422,326 (337,070 ) -23.70 % Other real estate and foreclosed assets 5,700 3,300 2,400 72.73 % 39,755 (34,055 ) -85.66 % Accrued interest receivable 7,388,887 6,760,207 628,680 9.30 % 6,640,617 748,270 11.27 % Cash surrender value of life insurance 15,450,301 15,340,444 109,857 0.72 % 15,022,374 427,927 2.85 % Other assets 17,652,382 17,574,139 78,243 0.45 % 22,311,520 (4,659,138 ) -20.88 % Total Assets $ 1,540,391,656 $ 1,554,405,922 $ (14,014,266 ) -0.90 % $ 1,435,303,923 105,087,733 7.32 % LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 335,465,880 $ 346,323,393 $ (10,857,513 ) -3.14 % $ 320,503,732 14,962,148 4.67 % Interest bearing 978,169,036 972,826,660 5,342,376 0.55 % 876,274,737 101,894,299 11.63 % 1,313,634,916 1,319,150,053 (5,515,137 ) -0.42 % 1,196,778,469 116,856,447 9.76 % - Other borrowed funds 4,124,000 19,039,839 (14,915,839 ) -78.34 % 34,009,138 (29,885,138 ) -87.87 % Lease liability for operating lease 660,649 601,700 58,949 9.80 % 854,808 (194,159 ) -22.71 % Accrued interest payable 2,941,286 3,331,983 (390,697 ) -11.73 % 2,114,956 826,330 39.07 % Accrued expenses and other liabilities 11,494,708 9,362,044 2,132,664 22.78 % 10,938,057 556,651 5.09 % Total liabilities 1,332,855,559 1,351,485,619 (18,630,060 ) -1.38 % 1,244,695,428 88,160,131 7.08 % Shareholders' Equity: Common stock 10,754,034 10,754,034 -- 0.00 % 10,688,223 65,811 0.62 % Paid in capital surplus 36,029,228 35,876,904 152,324 0.42 % 34,867,691 1,161,537 3.33 % Retained earnings 143,109,304 147,779,527 (4,670,223 ) -3.16 % 131,085,914 12,023,390 9.17 % Current year earnings 20,116,252 10,912,007 9,204,245 84.35 % 15,660,043 4,456,209 28.46 % Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 1,083,287 1,153,839 (70,552 ) -6.11 % 1,582,952 (499,665 ) -31.57 % Treasury Stock, at cost 103,922 (3,556,008 ) (3,556,008 ) -- 0.00 % (3,276,328 ) (279,680 ) 8.54 % Total shareholders' equity 207,536,097 202,920,303 4,615,794 2.27 % 190,608,495 16,927,602 8.88 % Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,540,391,656 $ 1,554,405,922 (14,014,266 ) -0.90 % $ 1,435,303,923 105,087,733 7.32 %

MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidating Statement of Income for the Three Months Ended September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

2025 2025 Change % Change 2024 Change % Change (Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Interest and Dividend Income: Interest and fees on loans $ 20,986,965 $ 20,414,871 $ 572,094 2.80 % $ 18,630,690 $ 2,356,275 12.65 % Interest income on securities 1,600,983 1,568,867 32,116 2.05 % 1,825,236 (224,253 ) -12.29 % Income on federal funds sold 156,033 201,101 (45,068 ) -22.41 % 163,624 (7,591 ) -4.64 % Income on time deposits held in other banks 1,034,737 850,388 184,349 21.68 % 338,433 696,304 205.74 % Other interest and dividend income 19,768 19,576 192 0.98 % 21,031 (1,263 ) -6.01 % Total interest and dividend income 23,798,486 23,054,803 743,683 3.23 % 20,979,014 2,819,472 13.44 % Interest Expense: Deposits 6,634,933 6,545,646 89,287 1.36 % 6,671,982 (37,049 ) -0.56 % Interest on other borrowed funds 208,252 289,514 (81,262 ) -28.07 % 309,265 (101,013 ) -32.66 % Interest on federal funds purchased -- -- -- -- -- -- 0.00 % Total interest expense 6,843,185 6,835,160 8,025 0.12 % 6,981,247 (138,062 ) -1.98 % Net interest income before provision for loan losses 16,955,301 16,219,643 735,658 4.54 % 13,997,767 2,957,534 21.13 % Less-provision for credit losses 1,133,932 439,040 694,892 158.28 % 252,021 881,911 349.94 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 15,821,369 15,780,603 40,766 0.26 % 13,745,746 2,075,623 15.10 % Noninterest Income: Service charges on deposit accounts 618,127 546,848 71,279 13.03 % 576,751 41,376 7.17 % Other service charges, commissions and fees 372,841 384,400 (11,559 ) -3.01 % 399,839 (26,998 ) -6.75 % Gain on sales of foreclosed assets -- -- -- -- -- -- 0.00 % Gain on sales of premises and equipment -- -- -- -- -- -- 0.00 % Increase in CSV of life insurance 109,856 106,932 2,924 2.73 % 106,407 3,449 3.24 % Other income 2,865,191 332,498 2,532,693 761.72 % 23,002 2,842,189 12356.27 % Total noninterest income 3,966,015 1,370,678 2,595,337 189.35 % 1,105,999 2,860,016 258.59 % Noninterest Expense: Salaries and employee benefits 5,024,507 4,951,680 72,827 1.47 % 4,794,940 229,567 4.79 % Occupancy and equipment expenses, net 566,265 609,642 (43,377 ) -7.12 % 592,165 (25,900 ) -4.37 % Loss on sales and calls of securities -- -- -- -- -- -- 0.00 % Loss on Sales of premises and equipment -- -- -- -- -- -- 0.00 % Loss on sales of foreclosed assets -- 1,400 (1,400 ) -100.00 % 2,065 (2,065 ) 0.00 % Other expenses 2,065,393 3,706,152 (1,640,759 ) -44.27 % 3,752,517 (1,687,124 ) -44.96 % Total noninterest expense 7,656,165 9,268,874 (1,612,709 ) -17.40 % 9,141,687 (1,485,522 ) -16.25 % Income Before Income Taxes 12,131,219 7,882,407 4,248,812 53.90 % 5,710,058 6,421,161 112.45 % Provision for income taxes 2,926,975 1,883,456 1,043,519 -55.40 % 263,212 2,663,763 1012.02 % Net Income $ 9,204,244 $ 5,998,951 3,205,293 53.43 % $ 5,446,846 3,757,398 68.98 % Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.87 $ 0.57 0.30 52.01 % $ 0.51 0.36 69.90 % Diluted $ 0.87 $ 0.57 0.30 52.63 % $ 0.51 0.36 70.59 %