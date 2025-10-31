Blaqclouds Inc.: Blaqclouds Announces the Launch of Deploytokens.com - Multi-Chain Token Creation Powered by Apollo Wallet

ROBESONIA, Pa., Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blaqclouds Inc. (OTC: BCDS), a leading Web3 infrastructure and blockchain technology company, today announced the official launch of DeployTokens.com, a powerful no-code token creation platform that enables users to design, deploy, and distribute tokens instantly across more than 20 major blockchains.

The platform represents a major advancement in Web3 accessibility - combining multi-chain deployment, smart-contract automation, and wallet-integrated minting through the Apollo Wallet, Blaqclouds' flagship Web3 wallet solution.

Multi-Chain Tokenization Made Simple

DeployTokens.com eliminates the traditional barriers to blockchain token creation. Through a simple, no-code interface, users can launch customized tokens, execute bulk airdrops, or create community reward systems across an expansive suite of supported networks including Ethereum (ETH), BNB Chain (BNB), Polygon (POLY), Ape Chain (APE), ZEUSx Chain (ZEUSX), and Olympus (OLYM) - with additional EVM chains integrated continuously.

Each token deployed on the platform is supported by verified smart contracts, ensuring security, transparency, and full compatibility with popular block explorers and DeFi protocols.

Powered by Apollo Wallet

At the heart of DeployTokens.com is its seamless integration with Apollo Wallet, providing users with secure, one-click token deployment, real-time transaction tracking, and cross-chain management. Through Apollo's embedded on-ramp/off-ramp infrastructure, creators and businesses can move effortlessly between fiat and digital assets, making tokenization accessible to anyone - from emerging projects to enterprise developers.

Key Features

No-Code Token Launch: Deploy customizable tokens on 20+ chains in minutes.

Verified Smart Contracts: Automatically validated and explorer-ready code.

Bulk Token Distribution: Built-in multi-send and airdrop automation tools.

Cross-Chain Flexibility: Unified token management across EVM networks.

Wallet Integration: Secure, Apollo Wallet-powered creation and management.

"DeployTokens represents a major leap forward in Web3 accessibility and serves as a cornerstone of our Deploy Suite launch," said Shannon Hill, CEO of Blaqclouds Inc. "By combining the power of the Apollo Wallet with multi-chain token deployment, we're redefining how creators and businesses bring digital assets to market - making blockchain innovation faster, smarter, and easier for everyone. Through the integration of DeployToken.com with DeployLaunchpad.com, projects can now build their entire crypto ecosystem in minutes. The core of crypto is decentralization and utility, and with the Deploy Suite, projects can seamlessly connect to ZEUSxPay and ShopWithCrypto, giving their wallet holders instant real-world spendability. This marks the next evolution of growth in the digital asset sector."

Deploy Launchpad is part of the Deploy Suite by Blaqclouds

Deploytokens.com

Deploylaunchpad.com

yambit.com

About Blaqclouds, Inc.

Blaqclouds bridges traditional finance and decentralized ecosystems, building seamless, real-world blockchain applications that simplify commerce and payments. Its mission is to make spending crypto as easy, trusted, and usable as traditional currency.



Flagship consumer applications include:

- ShopWithCrypto.io - Crypto-to-gift card commerce

- ZEUSxPay.io - Web3 payments and merchant plugins

- DEX.ZEUSx.io - EVM-compatible decentralized exchange

- ApolloWallet.io - Secure, consumer-grade blockchain wallet



For a full list of platforms and solutions from Blaqclouds Nevada and Wyoming, visit: www.blaqclouds.io For official Blaqclouds updates and information, please join https://www.thealley.io/group/blaqclouds-inc/discussion

About DeployTokens

DeployTokens.com is a comprehensive, no-code token creation platform that empowers users to mint, distribute, and manage blockchain assets across 20+ networks. Designed for efficiency and security, DeployTokens is part of the growing Blaqclouds ecosystem - providing accessible tools for developers, creators, and enterprises building in the decentralized economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Blaqclouds, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Blaqclouds, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward- looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Blaqclouds Inc. or any other person.

This press release also contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Blaqclouds, Inc. assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.



