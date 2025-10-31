Pacific Financial Corporation: Pacific Financial Corp Third Quarter 2025 Earnings up 30% to $3.5 Million, or $0.35 per Diluted Share; Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.14 per Share

ABERDEEN, Wash., Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Financial Corporation (OTCQX: PFLC), ("Pacific Financial") or (the "Company"), the holding company for Bank of the Pacific (the "Bank"), reported net income of $3.5 million, or $0.35 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $2.7 million, or $0.27 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2025, and $2.6 million, or $0.25 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2024. The current quarter's net income relative to the prior quarter reflects an increase in net interest income, lower non-interest expenses as health insurance claims normalized and a small recapture for credit losses. Except for year-end December 31, 2024, financials, all results are unaudited.

The Board of Directors of Pacific Financial declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share on October 22, 2025. The dividend will be payable on November 28, 2025 to shareholders of record on November 14, 2025.

"We are encouraged by the continued momentum driven by both strong loan growth and deposit growth as well as the strategic initiatives taken in 2024 - expanding our lending team while also improving our efficiency through the closure of our mortgage division. During 2025, deposit balances have increased 10% or $99 million and loan balances have increased 10% or $67 million. As we continue to redeploy lower yielding liquid investments into higher yielding assets, we anticipate our earnings levels will remain strong," said Denise Portmann, President and Chief Executive Officer.

"Credit quality metrics remain strong and continued on a positive trend with non-performing assets totaling only 0.03% of total assets, or less than $400,000 at quarter end. Our return on shareholder equity was 11.5% for the quarter, dividend payments were $0.14 per share, and our market capitalization now exceeds $115 million based on current market pricing. We remain focused on delivering strong returns to our shareholders through our operations and managing our capital to support growth," said Portmann.

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights:

Return on average assets ("ROAA") improved to 1.12% in the third quarter 2025, compared to 0.89% for the second quarter 2025, and 0.90% for the third quarter 2024.





Return on average equity ("ROAE") was 11.50%, compared to 9.14% the preceding quarter, and 8.77% the third quarter a year earlier.





Net interest income increased to $12.3 million, compared to $11.9 million for the second quarter of 2025, and $11.2 million for the third quarter of 2024.





Net interest margin ("NIM") increased to 4.25%, compared to 4.23% the preceding quarter, and 4.19% for the third quarter a year ago.





A recapture for credit losses of $49,000 was recognized in the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to a provision of $387,000 for the preceding quarter and a recapture of $66,000 in the third quarter a year ago.





Gross portfolio loan balances increased 3% to $772.2 million at September 30, 2025, compared to $746.5 million at June 30, 2025, and increased 10%, or $72.6 million from $699.6 million one year earlier.





Total deposits increased $43.2 million to $1.11 billion at September 30, 2025, compared to the previous quarter and increased $102.6 million, or 10%, from one year earlier.





Non-performing assets to total assets ratio declined to 0.03%, or $365,000 for the current quarter end compared to 0.04% and $468,000 three months earlier. Substandard loans decreased $410,000 to $1.2 million and special mention assets declined $61,000 to $9.6 million at September 30, 2025 compared to the previous quarter.





Shareholder equity increased $4.4 million during the quarter largely due to net income and lower accumulated other comprehensive loss marks on the available-for-sale investment portfolio, partially offset by dividend payments. The tangible book value per share was $10.97 at September 30, 2025, an increase of $0.50 from $10.47 at September 30, 2024. Total dividends paid to shareholders over the past year totaled $0.56 per share.





Pacific Financial and Bank of the Pacific continue to exceed regulatory well-capitalized requirements. At September 30, 2025, Pacific Financial's estimated leverage ratio was 10.9% and its estimated total risk-based capital ratio was 17.1%.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets increased to $1.26 billion at September 30, 2025 from $1.21 billion one quarter earlier, and $1.16 billion at September 30, 2024.

Cash and interest earning deposits increased $25.5 million to $124.3 million at September 30, 2025, from $98.8 million at June 30, 2025, and increased $23.1 million from $101.1 million one year earlier. These increases largely relate to deposit growth during the same time periods.

During the third quarter of 2025, liquidity metrics improved and continued to be strong. At September 30, 2025, the Company's on and off-balance sheet sources totaled $580.5 million. This represents a coverage ratio of short-term funds available to uninsured and uncollateralized deposits of 187%. Included in available sources are collateralized credit lines the Company has established with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (FHLB) and the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, as well as unsecured borrowing lines from various correspondent banks. There was no balance outstanding on any of these facilities at quarter-end. Uninsured or uncollateralized deposits were 28% of total deposits at September 30, 2025.

Investment securities decreased $4.0 million to $303.8 million at September 30, 2025, compared to $307.8 million at June 30, 2025, and increased $7.0 million compared to a year ago. The largest investment category was collateralized mortgage obligations, which accounted for 52% of the investment portfolio at September 30, 2025, and at June 30, 2025 compared to 48% one year earlier. The yield on the investment portfolio increased 3 basis points during the current quarter to 3.61% from 3.58% the prior quarter and increased 8 basis points from 3.53% the third quarter a year ago. The adjusted duration of the portfolio was 4.3 years at September 30, 2025, up slightly from 4.2 years a year ago.

Gross loans balances increased $25.7 million, to $772.2 million at September 30, 2025, compared to $746.5 million at June 30, 2025. During the third quarter of 2025, $30.2 million SBA C&I loans were purchased, primarily in an effort to manage loan portfolio diversification and concentration levels. With the purchase of the SBA loans, commercial and agricultural loans increased from 10% of gross loans to 14% during the current quarter. Excluding the loan purchase, gross loans declined slightly during the current quarter. Year-over-year gross loan growth was 10%, or $72.6 million and exclusive of the loan purchase, gross loans increased $42.4 million, or 6% year-over-year. The Bank originated $181 million in loans year to date through the third quarter of 2025. The loan pipeline continues to be supported by sustained business development activity of the Company's commercial lending teams.

The Company manages concentration limits that establish maximum exposure levels by certain industry segments, loan product types, geography and single borrower limits. In addition, the loan portfolio continues to be well-diversified and is collateralized with assets predominantly within the Company's Western Washington and Oregon markets. Loans classified as commercial real estate for regulatory concentration purposes totaled $291.4 million at September 30, 2025, or 204% of total risk-based capital.

Credit quality: Nonperforming assets declined from the previous quarter and remain minimal at $365,000, or 0.03% of total assets at September 30, 2025, compared to $468,000, or 0.04% at June 30, 2025. Total loans designated as special mention decreased $61,000 to $9.6 million at September 30, 2025 compared to the previous quarter. The Company has zero other real estate owned as of September 30, 2025.

Allowance for credit losses ("ACL"): ACL-loans decreased $165,000 to $9.1 million, or 1.17% of total portfolio loans at September 30, 2025, compared to 1.27% at September 30, 2024. The decrease in the percentage of ACL-loans to total portfolio loans was primarily the result of the $30.2 million purchase of fully guaranteed SBA loans during the quarter, as the guaranteed portion of SBA loans are expected to have zero credit losses. The ratio of ACL to non-government guaranteed loans was 1.23% at September 30, 2025.

A recapture for credit losses of $49,000 was recorded in the current quarter resulting from a small decline in non-government guaranteed loan balances. Conversely, a provision for credit losses of $387,000 was established in the second quarter of 2025 due to loan growth while a recapture of $66,000 was recorded for the third quarter one year ago.

Total deposits increased $43.2 million to $1.11 billion at September 30, 2025, compared to the previous quarter and increased $102.6 million from $1.01 billion one year earlier. A majority of the increase for the current quarter was due to increased money-market balances, which were partially offset by decreases in interest-bearing demand balances. Core deposits represented 88% of total deposits at quarter end, including non-interest-bearing deposits of 38% of deposits, and interest-bearing demand and money market deposits representing 18% and 22% of total deposits, respectively. CDs as a percentage of deposits remained at 12% of total deposits. The high percentage of non-interest-bearing deposits supports a lower cost core deposits portfolio.

Shareholders' equity was $123.3 million at September 30, 2025, compared to $118.9 million at June 30, 2025, and $121.1 million at September 30, 2024. The increase in shareholders' equity during the current quarter was primarily due to $3.5 million in net income and a $2.3 million decrease in unrealized losses (after-tax) on available-for-sale securities partially offset by $1.4 million in dividends to shareholders. Net unrealized losses (after-tax) included in shareholders' equity on available-for-sale securities were $11.0 million at September 30, 2025, compared to $13.3 million at June 30, 2025, and $11.4 million at September 30, 2024.

Book value per common share was $12.31 at September 30, 2025, compared to $11.87 at June 30, 2025, and $11.78 at September 30, 2024. Tangible book value per common share was $10.97 at September 30, 2025, compared to $10.53 at June 30, 2025, and $10.47 at September 30, 2024. The Company's tangible common equity ratio was 8.8% at September 30, 2025, remaining the same compared to the prior quarter and decreased from 9.4% at September 30, 2024. Regulatory capital ratios of both the Company and the Bank continue to exceed well-capitalized regulatory thresholds, with the Company's leverage ratio at 10.9% and total risk-based capital ratio at 17.1% as of September 30, 2025. These regulatory capital ratios are estimates, pending completion and filing of regulatory reports.

Income Statement Review

Net interest income increased $368,000 to $12.3 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $11.9 million for the second quarter of 2025, and increased $1.1 million compared to $11.2 million for the third quarter a year ago. The change in the current quarter compared to the preceding quarter reflects increased loan interest income from larger average loan balances and increased investment income from higher yields, partially offset by increased deposit interest expense from both higher average balances and a 2 basis point increase in cost of funds, plus decreased interest income on interest-earning cash resulting from both decreased cash balances as well as decreased yields. Late in the quarter, the FOMC decreased the federal funds rate by 25 basis points. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, net interest income increased to $35.5 million compared to $33.4 million for the like period a year ago.

The Bank's net interest margin improved to 4.25% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, from 4.23% the prior quarter and from 4.19% in the third quarter a year ago. Increases in net interest margin during the last year were driven by asset composition changes, i.e. deploying interest-earning cash into higher-earning loan balances augmented by a decline in cost of funds and growth in loan and investment securities yields. These changes were only partially offset by a decline in yields on interest-earning cash. FOMC has decreased the federal funds target rate 75 basis points during the last 12 months.

Yields on loans remained relatively unchanged; decreasing 1 basis points to 6.01% for the third quarter of 2025 compared to 6.02% for the prior quarter and increasing 2 basis points from 5.99% in the like quarter a year ago. The Bank continues to actively monitor and manage its costs of funds and for the current quarter the Bank's total cost of funds increased only 2 basis points to 1.05%, compared to 1.03% for the preceding quarter, and 1.15% for the third quarter 2024. The high percentage of non-interest-bearing deposits at 38% continues to help reduce volatility in deposit costs.

Noninterest income remained at $1.5 million for the current quarter and decreased compared to $1.7 million for the third quarter a year earlier. The decrease compared to one year earlier was primarily due to the loss of revenue associated with the mortgage banking division which was closed in late 2024. Fee and service charge income remained at $1.3 million in the current quarter compared to the previous quarter and increased slightly from $1.2 million in the third quarter of 2024. Total non-interest income was $4.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $5.1 million for the same period a year ago, with the decrease primarily due to the loss of gross revenue associated with the mortgage banking division which closed in late 2024.

Noninterest expenses decreased to $9.4 million for the third quarter of 2025 compared to $9.7 million for both the prior quarter and the third quarter of 2024. The decrease in the current quarter compared to the prior quarter was primarily related to a decrease in salary and benefit expenses associated with decreased health insurance claims and accruals and the decrease from the third quarter of 2024 was primarily due to decreased expenses associated with the mortgage banking division which was closed in late 2024.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, total non-interest expenses were $28.6 million, compared to $29.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The decrease in non-interest expenses primarily relates to decreased expenses associated with the mortgage division which closed in late 2024, as the first nine months of 2024 included operating costs of the mortgage banking division. The Bank's efficiency ratio improved to 68.47% for the third quarter of 2025, compared to 72.47% in the preceding quarter and 75.48% in the same quarter a year ago.

Income tax expense: Federal and Oregon state income tax expenses totaled $904,000 for the current quarter, and $633,000 for the preceding quarter, resulting in effective tax rates of 20.6% and 19.2%, respectively. These income tax expenses reflect the benefits of tax-exempt income on tax-exempt loans and investments, affordable housing tax credit financing, and investments in bank-owned life insurance.



FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (unaudited) Quarter Ended

Change From

Nine Months Ended

Change

(In 000s, except per share data) Sep 30, Jun 30, Sep 30, Jun 30, 2025 Sep 30, 2024 Sep 30, Sep 30, 2025 2025 2024 $ % $ % 2025 2024 $ % Earnings Ratios & Data Net Income $ 3,478 $ 2,669 $ 2,594 $ 809 30 % $ 884 34 % $ 8,525 $ 7,370 $ 1,155 16 % Return on average assets 1.12 % 0.89 % 0.90 % 0.23 % 0.22 % 0.94 % 0.87 % 0.07 % Return on average equity 11.50 % 9.14 % 8.77 % 2.36 % 2.73 % 9.75 % 8.52 % 1.23 % Efficiency ratio (1) 68.47 % 72.47 % 75.48 % -4.00 % -7.01 % 72.14 % 75.67 % -3.53 % Net-interest margin %(2) 4.25 % 4.23 % 4.19 % 0.02 % 0.06 % 4.20 % 4.24 % -0.04 % Share Ratios & Data Basic earnings per share $ 0.35 $ 0.27 $ 0.25 $ 0.08 30 % $ 0.10 40 % $ 0.85 $ 0.71 $ 0.14 Diluted earning per share $ 0.35 $ 0.27 $ 0.25 $ 0.08 30 % $ 0.10 40 % $ 0.85 $ 0.71 $ 0.14 Book value per share(3) $ 12.31 $ 11.87 $ 11.78 $ 0.44 4 % $ 0.53 4 % Tangible book value per share(4) $ 10.97 $ 10.53 $ 10.47 $ 0.44 4 % $ 0.50 5 % Common shares outstanding 10,020 10,020 10,283 - 0 % (263 ) -3 % PFLC stock price $ 11.59 $ 10.69 $ 11.65 $ 0.90 8 % $ (0.06 ) -1 % Dividends paid per share $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ - 0 % $ - 0 % $ 0.42 $ 0.42 $ - 0 % Balance Sheet Data Assets $ 1,263,138 $ 1,215,468 $ 1,158,410 $ 47,670 4 % $ 104,728 9 % Portfolio Loans $ 772,220 $ 746,475 $ 699,603 $ 25,745 3 % $ 72,617 10 % Deposits $ 1,114,040 $ 1,070,831 $ 1,011,473 $ 43,209 4 % $ 102,567 10 % Investments $ 303,804 $ 307,790 $ 296,792 $ (3,986 ) -1 % $ 7,012 2 % Shareholders equity $ 123,329 $ 118,937 $ 121,087 $ 4,392 4 % $ 2,242 2 % Liquidity Ratios Short-term funding to uninsured and uncollateralized deposits 187 % 190 % 229 % -3 % -42 % Uninsured and uncollateralized deposits to total deposits 28 % 25 % 25 % 3 % 3 % Portfolio loans to deposits ratio 69 % 70 % 69 % -1 % 0 % Asset Quality Ratios Non-performing assets to assets 0.03 % 0.04 % 0.10 % -0.01 % -0.07 % Non-accrual loans to portfolio loans 0.05 % 0.06 % 0.16 % -0.01 % -0.11 % Loan losses to avg portfolio loans 0.03 % 0.04 % -0.01 % -0.01 % 0.04 % 0.04 % 0.01 % 0.03 % ACL-loans to portfolio loans 1.17 % 1.24 % 1.27 % -0.07 % -0.10 % Capital Ratios (PFC) Total risk-based capital ratio 17.1 % 16.9 % 17.9 % 0.2 % -0.8 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 15.9 % 15.7 % 16.7 % 0.2 % -0.8 % Common equity tier 1 ratio 14.4 % 14.2 % 15.0 % 0.2 % -0.6 % Leverage ratio 10.9 % 10.9 % 11.6 % 0.0 % -0.7 % Tangible common equity ratio 8.8 % 8.8 % 9.4 % 0.0 % -0.6 % (1) Non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus noninterest income.

(2) Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a rate of 21%.

(3) Book value per share is calculated as the total common shareholders' equity divided by the period ending number of common stock shares outstanding. (4) Tangible book value per share is calculated as the total common shareholders' equity less total intangible assets and liabilities, divided by the period ending number of common stock shares outstanding.

INCOME STATEMENT (unaudited) Quarter Ended

Change From

Nine Months Ended

Change

($ in 000s) Sep 30, Jun 30, Sep 30, Jun 30, 2025 Sep 30, 2024 Sep 30, Sep 30, 2025 2025 2024 $ % $ % 2025 2024 $ % Interest Income Loan interest & fee income $ 11,469 $ 10,840 $ 10,520 $ 629 6 % $ 949 9 % $ 32,613 $ 30,853 $ 1,760 6 % Interest earning cash income 957 1,124 1,108 (167 ) -15 % (151 ) -14 % 3,288 2,890 398 14 % Investment income 2,760 2,728 2,503 32 1 % 257 10 % 8,166 7,388 778 11 % Interest Income 15,186 14,692 14,131 494 3 % 1,055 7 % 44,067 41,131 2,936 7 % Interest Expense Deposits interest expense 2,695 2,571 2,684 124 5 % 11 0 % 7,960 7,033 927 13 % Other borrowings interest expense 208 206 243 2 1 % (35 ) -14 % 620 727 (107 ) -15 % Interest Expense 2,903 2,777 2,927 126 5 % (24 ) -1 % 8,580 7,760 820 11 % Net Interest Income 12,283 11,915 11,204 368 3 % 1,079 10 % 35,487 33,371 2,116 6 % Provision (recapture) for credit losses (49 ) 387 (66 ) (436 ) -113 % 17 -26 % 422 271 151 56 % Net Interest Income after provision 12,332 11,528 11,270 804 7 % 1,062 9 % 35,065 33,100 1,965 6 % Non-Interest Income Fees and service charges 1,255 1,293 1,225 (38 ) -3 % 30 2 % 3,666 3,523 143 4 % Gain on sale of investments, net - - - - 0 % - 0 % (165 ) 121 (286 ) -236 % Gain on sale of loans, net - - 267 - 0 % (267 ) -100 % (2 ) 865 (867 ) -100 % Income on bank-owned insurance 195 191 188 4 2 % 7 4 % 578 550 28 5 % Other non-interest income 9 3 7 6 200 % 2 29 % 24 34 (10 ) -29 % Non-Interest Income 1,459 1,487 1,687 (28 ) -2 % (228 ) -14 % 4,101 5,093 (992 ) -19 % Non-Interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 5,851 6,103 6,341 (252 ) -4 % (490 ) -8 % 17,923 18,656 (733 ) -4 % Occupancy 566 618 601 (52 ) -8 % (35 ) -6 % 1,775 1,806 (31 ) -2 % Furniture, Fixtures & Equipment 318 305 286 13 4 % 32 11 % 924 837 87 10 % Marketing & donations 135 157 201 (22 ) -14 % (66 ) -33 % 446 531 (85 ) -16 % Professional services 278 254 233 24 9 % 45 19 % 830 897 (67 ) -7 % Data Processing & IT 1,245 1,250 1,185 (5 ) 0 % 60 5 % 3,713 3,541 172 5 % Other 1,016 1,026 883 (10 ) -1 % 133 15 % 2,948 2,839 109 4 % Non-Interest Expense 9,409 9,713 9,730 (304 ) -3 % (321 ) -3 % 28,559 29,107 (548 ) -2 % Income before income taxes 4,382 3,302 3,227 1,080 33 % 1,155 36 % 10,607 9,086 1,521 17 % Provision for income taxes 904 633 633 271 43 % 271 43 % 2,082 1,716 366 21 % Net Income $ 3,478 $ 2,669 $ 2,594 $ 809 30 % 884 34 % $ 8,525 $ 7,370 $ 1,155 16 % Effective tax rate 20.6 % 19.2 % 19.6 % 1.4 % 1.0 % 19.6 % 18.9 % 0.7 %

BALANCE SHEET (unaudited) Period Ended

Change from

% of Total

($ in 000s) Sep 30, Jun 30, Sep 30, Jun 30, 2025 Sep 30, 2024 Sep 30, Jun 30, Sep 30, 2025 2025 2024 $ % $ % 2025 2025 2024 Assets Cash on hand and in banks $ 17,650 $ 19,305 $ 20,621 $ (1,655 ) -9 % $ (2,971 ) -14 % 1 % 2 % 2 % Interest earning deposits 106,637 79,520 80,522 27,117 34 % 26,115 32 % 9 % 7 % 7 % Investment securities 303,804 307,790 296,792 (3,986 ) -1 % 7,012 2 % 24 % 25 % 26 % Loans held-for-sale - - 140 - 0 % (140 ) -100 % 0 % 0 % 0 % Portfolio Loans, net of deferred fees 771,526 745,834 698,974 25,692 3 % 72,552 10 % 61 % 61 % 60 % Allowance for credit losses (9,057 ) (9,222 ) (8,897 ) 165 -2 % (160 ) 2 % -1 % -1 % -1 % Net loans 762,469 736,612 690,077 25,857 4 % 72,392 10 % 60 % 61 % 60 % Premises & equipment 16,412 16,494 17,124 (82 ) 0 % (712 ) -4 % 1 % 1 % 2 % Goodwill & Other Intangibles 13,435 13,435 13,435 - 0 % - 0 % 1 % 1 % 1 % Bank-owned life Insurance 28,626 28,395 28,084 231 1 % 542 2 % 2 % 2 % 2 % Other assets 14,105 13,917 11,615 188 1 % 2,490 21 % 2 % 2 % 1 % Total Assets $ 1,263,138 $ 1,215,468 $ 1,158,410 $ 47,670 4 % $ 104,728 9 % 100 % 100 % 100 % Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity Deposits $ 1,114,040 $ 1,070,831 $ 1,011,473 $ 43,209 4 % $ 102,567 10 % 88 % 88 % 87 % Borrowings 13,403 13,403 13,403 - 0 % - 0 % 1 % 1 % 1 % Other liabilities 12,366 12,297 12,447 69 1 % (81 ) -1 % 1 % 1 % 1 % Common Stock & Retained Earnings 134,357 132,251 132,506 2,106 2 % 1,851 1 % 11 % 11 % 12 % Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (11,028 ) (13,314 ) (11,419 ) 2,286 -17 % 391 -3 % -1 % -1 % -1 % Shareholders' equity 123,329 118,937 121,087 4,392 4 % 2,242 2 % 10 % 10 % 11 % Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 1,263,138 $ 1,215,468 $ 1,158,410 $ 47,670 4 % $ 104,728 9 % 100 % 100 % 100 % INVESTMENT COMPOSITION & CONCENTRATIONS (unaudited) Period Ended

Change from

% of Total

($ in 000s) Sep 30, Jun 30, Sep 30, Jun 30, 2025 Sep 30, 2024 Sep 30, Jun 30, Sep 30, 2025 2025 2024 $ % $ % 2025 2025 2024 Investment Securities Collateralized mortgage obligations $ 156,667 $ 159,386 $ 141,842 $ (2,719 ) -2 % $ 14,825 10 % 52 % 52 % 48 % Mortgage backed securities 44,927 47,094 41,264 (2,167 ) -5 % 3,663 9 % 15 % 15 % 14 % U.S. Government and agency securities 58,770 58,668 68,961 102 0 % (10,191 ) -15 % 19 % 19 % 23 % Municipal securities 43,440 42,642 44,725 798 2 % (1,285 ) -3 % 14 % 14 % 15 % Investment Securities $ 303,804 $ 307,790 $ 296,792 $ (3,986 ) -1 % $ 7,012 2 % 100 % 100 % 100 % Held to maturity securities $ 29,028 $ 29,950 $ 42,301 $ (922 ) -3 % $ (13,273 ) -31 % 10 % 10 % 14 % Available for sale securities $ 274,776 $ 277,840 $ 254,491 $ (3,064 ) -1 % $ 20,285 8 % 90 % 90 % 86 % Government & Agency securities $ 260,339 $ 265,122 $ 252,039 $ (4,783 ) -2 % $ 8,300 3 % 86 % 86 % 85 % AAA, AA, A rated securities $ 42,780 $ 41,979 $ 44,084 $ 801 2 % $ (1,304 ) -3 % 14 % 14 % 15 % Non-rated securities $ 685 $ 689 $ 669 $ (4 ) -1 % $ 16 2 % 0 % 0 % 0 % AFS Unrealized Gain (Loss) $ (14,404 ) $ (17,375 ) $ (14,804 ) $ 2,971 -17 % $ 400 -3 % -5 % -6 % -5 %

LIQUIDITY (unaudited) Period Ended

Change from

% of Deposits

($ in 000s) Sep 30, Jun 30, Sep 30, Jun 30, 2025 Sep 30, 2024 Sep 30, Jun 30, Sep 30, 2025 2025 2024 $ % $ % 2025 2025 2024 Short-term Funding Cash and cash equivalents $ 112,645 $ 84,957 $ 85,430 $ 27,688 33 % $ 27,215 32 % 10 % 8 % 8 % Unencumbered AFS Securities 122,817 114,077 154,565 8,740 8 % (31,748 ) -21 % 11 % 11 % 15 % Secured lines of Credit (FHLB, FRB) 345,066 317,651 336,771 27,415 9 % 8,295 2 % 31 % 30 % 33 % Short-term Funding $ 580,528 $ 516,685 $ 576,766 $ 63,843 12 % $ 3,762 1 % 52 % 49 % 56 %

PORTFOLIO LOAN COMPOSITION & CONCENTRATIONS (unaudited)

Period Ended

Change from

% of Total

($ in 000s) Sep 30, Jun 30, Sep 30, Jun 30, 2025 Sep 30, 2024 Sep 30, Jun 30, Sep 30, 2025 2025 2024 $ % $ % 2025 2025 2024 Portfolio Loans Commercial & agriculture $ 99,469 $ 74,831 $ 73,002 $ 24,638 33 % $ 26,467 36 % 14 % 10 % 10 % Real estate: Construction and development 34,574 30,869 46,569 3,705 12 % (11,995 ) -26 % 4 % 4 % 7 % Residential 1-4 family 102,588 103,233 105,298 (645 ) -1 % (2,710 ) -3 % 13 % 14 % 15 % Multi-family 82,342 78,409 60,773 3,933 5 % 21,569 35 % 11 % 10 % 9 % CRE -- owner occupied 188,814 193,127 167,086 (4,313 ) -2 % 21,728 13 % 24 % 26 % 24 % CRE -- non owner occupied 177,384 177,860 157,347 (476 ) 0 % 20,037 13 % 23 % 24 % 22 % Farmland 29,692 27,202 26,553 2,490 9 % 3,139 12 % 4 % 4 % 4 % Consumer 57,357 60,944 62,975 (3,587 ) -6 % (5,618 ) -9 % 7 % 8 % 9 % Portfolio Loans 772,220 746,475 699,603 $ 25,745 3 % $ 72,617 10 % 100 % 100 % 100 % Less: ACL (9,057 ) (9,222 ) (8,897 ) Less: deferred fees (694 ) (641 ) (629 ) Net loans $ 762,469 $ 736,612 $ 690,077 Regulatory Commercial Real Estate $ 291,421 $ 283,527 $ 261,292 $ 7,894 3 % $ 30,129 12 % 38 % 38 % 37 % Total Risk Based Capital(1) $ 142,676 $ 140,987 $ 140,971 $ 1,689 1 % $ 1,705 1 % CRE to Risk Based Capital(1) 204 % 201 % 185 % 3 % 19 %

CRE--MULTI-FAMILY & NON OWNER OCCUPIED COMPOSITION (unaudited)

Period Ended

Change from

% of Total

($ in 000s) Sep 30, Jun 30, Sep 30, Jun 30, 2025 Sep 30, 2024 Sep 30, Jun 30, Sep 30, 2025 2025 2024 $ % $ % 2025 2025 2024 Collateral Composition(2) Multifamily $ 83,463 $ 78,760 $ 63,099 $ 4,703 6 % $ 20,364 32 % 31 % 30 % 27 % Retail 31,901 36,384 37,685 (4,483 ) -12 % (5,784 ) -15 % 12 % 14 % 16 % Hospitality 31,961 32,573 30,844 (612 ) -2 % 1,117 4 % 12 % 12 % 13 % Mixed Use 28,906 24,480 22,708 4,426 18 % 6,198 27 % 11 % 9 % 10 % Mini Storage 22,828 22,488 25,758 340 2 % (2,930 ) -11 % 9 % 8 % 11 % Office 21,405 26,034 22,921 (4,629 ) -18 % (1,516 ) -7 % 8 % 10 % 10 % Industrial 17,251 14,430 13,912 2,821 20 % 3,339 24 % 6 % 5 % 6 % Special Purpose 17,234 17,342 6,968 (108 ) -1 % 10,266 147 % 6 % 7 % 3 % Warehouse 10,230 10,394 7,582 (164 ) -2 % 2,648 35 % 4 % 4 % 3 % Other 2,591 2,620 3,174 (29 ) -1 % (583 ) -18 % 1 % 1 % 1 % Total $ 267,770 $ 265,505 $ 234,651 $ 2,265 1 % $ 33,119 14 % 100 % 100 % 100 % (1) Bank of the Pacific

(2) Includes loans in process of construction



CREDIT QUALITY (unaudited)

Period Ended

Change from

($ in 000s) Sep 30, Jun 30, Sep 30, Jun 30, 2025 Sep 30, 2024 2025 2025 2024 $ % $ % Risk Rating Distribution Pass $ 761,416 $ 735,200 $ 691,199 $ 26,216 4 % $ 70,217 10 % Special Mention 9,576 9,637 4,789 (61 ) -1 % 4,787 100 % Substandard 1,228 1,638 3,615 (410 ) -25 % (2,387 ) -66 % Portfolio Loans $ 772,220 $ 746,475 $ 699,603 $ 25,745 3 % $ 72,617 10 % Nonperforming Assets Nonaccruing loans 365 468 1,138 $ (103 ) -22 % (773 ) -68 % Other real estate owned - - - - 0 % - 0 % Nonperforming Assets $ 365 $ 468 $ 1,138 $ (103 ) -22 % (773 ) -68 % Credit Metrics Classified loans1 to portfolio loans 0.16 % 0.22 % 0.52 % -0.06 % -0.36 % ACL to classified loans1 737.54 % 563.00 % 246.11 % 174.54 % 491.43 % Loans past due 30+ days to portfolio loans2 0.04 % 0.02 % 0.03 % 0.02 % 0.01 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.03 % 0.04 % 0.10 % -0.01 % -0.07 % Nonaccruing loans to portfolio loans 0.05 % 0.06 % 0.16 % -0.01 % -0.11 % (1) Classified loans include loans rated substandard or worse and are defined as loans having a well-defined weakness or weaknesses related to the borrower's financial capacity or to pledged collateral that may jeopardize the repayment of the debt. They are characterized by the possibility that the Bank may sustain some loss if the deficiencies giving rise to the substandard classification are not corrected.

(2) Excludes non-accrual loans



DEPOSIT COMPOSITION & CONCENTRATIONS (unaudited)

Period Ended

Change from

% of Total

($ in 000s) Sep 30, Jun 30, Sep 30, Jun 30, 2025 Sep 30, 2024 Sep 30, Jun 30, Sep 30, 2025 2025 2024 $ % $ % 2025 2025 2024 Deposits Interest-bearing demand $ 196,236 $ 207,208 $ 183,337 $ (10,972 ) -5 % $ 12,899 7 % 18 % 19 % 18 % Money market 244,546 200,251 192,185 44,295 22 % 52,361 27 % 22 % 19 % 19 % Savings 112,056 111,577 117,131 479 0 % (5,075 ) -4 % 10 % 10 % 12 % Time deposits (CDs) 139,238 131,729 133,995 7,509 6 % 5,243 4 % 12 % 12 % 13 % Total interest-bearing deposits 692,076 650,765 626,648 41,311 6 % 65,428 10 % 62 % 60 % 62 % Non-interest bearing demand 421,964 420,066 384,825 1,898 0 % 37,139 10 % 38 % 40 % 38 % Total deposits $ 1,114,040 $ 1,070,831 $ 1,011,473 $ 43,209 4 % $ 102,567 10 % 100 % 100 % 100 % Insured Deposits $ 627,746 $ 618,964 $ 636,725 $ 8,782 1 % $ (8,979 ) -1 % 56 % 58 % 63 % Collateralized Deposits 175,802 179,399 122,448 (3,597 ) -2 % 53,354 44 % 16 % 17 % 12 % Uninsured Deposits 310,492 272,468 252,300 38,024 14 % 58,192 23 % 28 % 25 % 25 % Total Deposits $ 1,114,040 $ 1,070,831 $ 1,011,473 $ 43,209 4 % $ 102,567 10 % 100 % 100 % 100 % Consumer Deposits $ 487,753 $ 462,889 $ 458,097 $ 24,864 5 % $ 29,656 6 % 44 % 43 % 45 % Business Deposits 439,480 417,675 420,845 21,805 5 % 18,635 4 % 39 % 39 % 42 % Public Deposits 186,807 190,267 132,531 (3,460 ) -2 % 54,276 41 % 17 % 18 % 13 % Total Deposits $ 1,114,040 $ 1,070,831 $ 1,011,473 $ 43,209 4 % $ 102,567 10 % 100 % 100 % 100 %

NET INTEREST MARGIN (unaudited)

Quarter Ended

Change From

Nine Months Ended

Change

($ in 000s) Sep 30, Jun 30, Sep 30, Jun 30, 2025 Sep 30, 2024 Sep 30, Sep 30, 2025 2025 2024 $ % $ % 2025 2024 $ % Average Interest Bearing Balances Portfolio loans $ 758,282 $ 723,472 $ 697,904 $ 34,810 5 % $ 60,378 9 % $ 727,818 $ 695,418 $ 32,400 5 % Loans held for sale $ - $ - $ 1,276 $ - 0 % $ (1,276 ) -100 % $ - $ 1,155 $ (1,155 ) -100 % Investment securities $ 306,286 $ 308,774 $ 285,947 $ (2,488 ) -1 % $ 20,339 7 % $ 306,716 $ 287,315 $ 19,401 7 % Interest earning cash $ 85,895 $ 101,170 $ 81,755 $ (15,275 ) -15 % $ 4,140 5 % $ 98,935 $ 71,080 $ 27,855 39 % Total interest-earning assets $ 1,150,463 $ 1,133,416 $ 1,066,882 $ 17,047 2 % $ 83,581 8 % $ 1,133,469 $ 1,054,968 $ 78,501 7 % Non-interest bearing deposits $ 418,092 $ 389,453 $ 383,332 $ 28,639 7 % $ 34,760 9 % $ 395,483 $ 388,672 $ 6,811 2 % Interest-bearing deposits $ 662,796 $ 677,660 $ 615,388 $ (14,864 ) -2 % $ 47,408 8 % $ 671,815 $ 600,694 $ 71,121 12 % Total Deposits $ 1,080,888 $ 1,067,113 $ 998,720 $ 13,775 1 % $ 82,168 8 % $ 1,067,298 $ 989,366 $ 77,932 8 % Borrowings $ 13,403 $ 13,403 $ 13,403 $ - 0 % $ - 0 % $ 13,403 $ 13,403 $ - 0 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 676,199 $ 691,063 $ 628,791 $ (14,864 ) -2 % $ 47,408 8 % $ 685,218 $ 614,097 $ 71,121 12 % Yield / Cost $(1) Portfolio loans $ 11,485 $ 10,854 $ 10,509 $ 631 6 % $ 976 9 % $ 32,654 $ 30,834 $ 1,820 6 % Loans held for sale $ - $ - $ 22 $ - 0 % $ (22 ) -100 % $ - $ 55 $ (55 ) -100 % Investment securities $ 2,787 $ 2,755 $ 2,535 $ 32 1 % $ 252 10 % $ 8,252 $ 7,485 $ 767 10 % Interest-bearing cash $ 957 $ 1,124 $ 1,108 $ (167 ) -15 % $ (151 ) -14 % $ 3,288 $ 2,890 $ 398 14 % Total interest-earning assets $ 15,229 $ 14,733 $ 14,174 $ 496 3 % $ 1,055 7 % $ 44,194 $ 41,265 $ 2,929 7 % Interest-bearing deposits $ 2,695 $ 2,571 $ 2,684 $ 124 5 % $ 11 0 % $ 7,960 $ 7,033 $ 927 13 % Borrowings $ 208 $ 206 $ 243 $ 2 1 % $ (35 ) -14 % $ 620 $ 727 $ (107 ) -15 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 2,903 $ 2,777 $ 2,927 $ 126 5 % $ (24 ) -1 % $ 8,580 $ 7,760 $ 820 11 % Net interest income $ 12,326 $ 11,956 $ 11,247 $ 370 3 % $ 1,079 10 % $ 35,614 $ 33,505 $ 2,109 6 % Yield / Cost %(1) Yield on portfolio loans 6.01 % 6.02 % 5.99 % -0.01 % 0.02 % 6.00 % 5.92 % 0.08 % Yield on investment securities 3.61 % 3.58 % 3.53 % 0.03 % 0.08 % 3.60 % 3.48 % 0.12 % Yield on interest-bearing cash 4.42 % 4.46 % 5.39 % -0.04 % -0.97 % 4.44 % 5.43 % -0.99 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits 1.61 % 1.52 % 1.74 % 0.09 % -0.13 % 1.58 % 1.56 % 0.02 % Cost of borrowings 6.16 % 6.16 % 7.21 % 0.00 % -1.05 % 6.18 % 7.25 % -1.07 % Cost of deposits and borrowings 1.05 % 1.03 % 1.15 % 0.02 % -0.10 % 1.06 % 1.03 % 0.03 % Yield on interest-earning assets 5.25 % 5.21 % 5.29 % 0.04 % -0.04 % 5.21 % 5.22 % -0.01 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 1.70 % 1.61 % 1.85 % 0.09 % -0.15 % 1.67 % 1.69 % -0.02 % Net interest spread 3.55 % 3.60 % 3.44 % -0.05 % 0.11 % 3.54 % 3.53 % 0.01 % Net interest margin 4.25 % 4.23 % 4.19 % 0.02 % 0.06 % 4.20 % 4.24 % -0.04 % (1) Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a rate of 21%.



ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES (ACL) (unaudited)

Quarter Ended

Change From

Nine Months Ended

Change

($ in 000s) Sep 30, Jun 30, Sep 30, Jun 30, 2025 Sep 30, 2024 Sep 30, Sep 30, 2025 2025 2024 $ % $ % 2025 2024 $ % ACL-Loans Beginning of period balance $ 9,222 $ 8,890 $ 8,859 $ 332 4 % $ 363 4 % $ 8,851 $ 8,530 $ 321 4 % Charge-offs (59 ) (76 ) (5 ) 17 -22 % (54 ) 1080 % (210 ) (97 ) (113 ) 116 % Recoveries 5 1 16 4 400 % (11 ) -69 % 5 19 (14 ) -74 % Net (charge-off) recovery (54 ) (75 ) 11 21 -28 % (65 ) -591 % (205 ) (78 ) (127 ) 163 % Provision (recapture) (111 ) 407 27 (518 ) -127 % (138 ) -511 % 411 445 (34 ) -8 % End of period balance $ 9,057 $ 9,222 $ 8,897 $ (165 ) -2 % $ 160 2 % $ 9,057 $ 8,897 $ 160 2 % Net charge-off (recovery) to average portfolio loans 0.03 % 0.04 % -0.01 % -0.01 % 0.04 % 0.04 % 0.01 % 0.03 % ACL-loans to portfolio loans 1.17 % 1.24 % 1.27 % -0.07 % -0.10 % 1.17 % 1.27 % -0.10 % ACL-Unfunded Loans Commitments Beginning of period balance $ 489 $ 509 $ 617 $ (20 ) -4 % $ (128 ) -21 % $ 540 $ 698 $ (158 ) -23 % Provision (recapture) 62 (20 ) (93 ) 82 -410 % 155 -167 % 11 (174 ) 185 -106 % End of period balance $ 551 $ 489 $ 524 $ 62 13 % $ 27 5 % $ 551 $ 524 $ 27 5 %

ABOUT PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Pacific Financial Corporation of Aberdeen, Washington, is the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific, a state chartered and federally insured commercial bank. Bank of the Pacific offers banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses and professionals in western Washington and Oregon. At September 30, 2025, the Company had total assets of $1.26 billion and operated fifteen branches in the communities of Grays Harbor, Pacific, Thurston, Whatcom, Skagit, Clark and Wahkiakum counties in the State of Washington, and three branches in the communities of Clatsop and Clackamas counties in Oregon. The Company also operated loan production offices in the communities of Burlington, Washington and Salem, Oregon. Visit the Company's website at www.bankofthepacific.com . Member FDIC.

Cautions Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other laws, including all statements in this release that are not historical facts or that relate to future plans or events or projected results of Pacific Financial Corporation and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bank of the Pacific. Such statements are based on information available at the time of communication and are based on current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated or implied, and could negatively impact the Company's operating and stock price performance. These risks and uncertainties include various risks associated with growing the Bank and expanding the services it provides, development of new business lines and markets, competition in the marketplace, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, extensive and evolving regulation of the banking industry, and many other risks. Any forward-looking statements in this communication are based on information at the time the statement is made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. Readers of this release are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

