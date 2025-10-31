Black Book Research: 7 in 10 Health IT Vendors Report Paused Procurements as Shutdown Lengthens Sales Cycles, Black Book Flash Survey

Boards and finance committees are putting hold stamps on non-essential IT as buyers shift to fast-ROI RCM and cybersecurity

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / October 31, 2025 / Black Book Research today released results of a flash survey of 107 U.S. healthcare IT vendor business development executives, revealing that the shutdown is slowing decision cycles and shifting buyer priorities to projects with faster cash impact. 71% of respondents say at least one in-flight procurement has been paused, and 63% report sales cycles have lengthened-most commonly by 30-60 days, with 12% citing 90+ day extensions.

Key findings

RFPs delayed: 68% say new RFPs are being held or pushed out.

"Must-have" over "nice-to-have": 58% see buyers prioritizing ROI under 12 months; 28% under 6 months.

Category shifts: 52% see increased demand for revenue cycle/denials prevention and patient access, 39% for cybersecurity/compliance, while 41% report deferrals of platform upgrades/data initiatives (e.g., data lakes, TEFCA onboarding, enterprise analytics).

Commercial terms: 44% report requests for extended payment terms (60-120 days) or financing; 36% see a shift from capex to opex pricing (subscription, consumption, risk-share).

Pipeline risk: 41% have revised near-term revenue expectations downward (most commonly 5-15%); 22% report outright cancellations of select projects.

Governance & Capital Controls

Hospital boards of trustees and finance committees are directing formal holds on discretionary IT until cash visibility improves. In an ad-hoc provider poll, 60% of CIOs report pause directives on platform upgrades, enterprise analytics/data lake expansions, TEFCA onboarding, and non-revenue-critical cutovers, while revenue-protecting modules: denials prevention, eligibility and prior auth automation, patient access, and cybersecurity, continue, often re-sequenced to deliver near-term cash impact.

"The shutdown's cash uncertainty has moved many decisions into board finance committees," said Doug Brown of Black Book Research. "Boards are literally putting hold stamps on non-essential IT platform upgrades, data lake builds, big-bang cutovers, while green-lighting revenue cycle and cybersecurity modules that protect cash now."

Vendors also report adapting go-to-market plays to the environment:

47% are offering proofs of value/pilots with staged commitments.

33% are re-sequencing implementations to deliver cash-impact modules first (e.g., eligibility, prior-auth automation, denials prevention).

27% have paused non-essential launches or reduced field marketing to focus on late-stage deals and customer expansions.

Methodology

Black Book Research conducted an online flash survey of 107 U.S. healthcare IT and services vendor business development leaders serving hospitals/health systems, physician groups, payers, public health, and related markets. Fieldwork occurred the last week of October 2025. Results are unweighted. At n=107, the maximum margin of error is ±9.5 percentage points at the 95% confidence level. Totals may not sum to 100% due to rounding.

