Arbor Realty Trust Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results and Declares Dividend of $0.30 per Share

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR), today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025. Arbor reported net income for the quarter of $38.5 million, or $0.20 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $58.2 million, or $0.31 per diluted common share for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Distributable earnings for the quarter was $72.9 million, or $0.35 per diluted common share, compared to $88.2 million, or $0.43 per diluted common share for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Agency Business

Loan Origination Platform

Agency Loan Volume (in thousands) Quarter Ended September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 Freddie Mac $ 1,103,120 $ 150,339 Fannie Mae 872,753 683,206 SFR-Fixed Rate 7,242 23,552 Total Originations $ 1,983,115 $ 857,097 Total Loan Sales $ 2,026,815 $ 807,020 Total Loan Commitments $ 2,003,538 $ 852,766

For the quarter ended September 30, 2025, the Agency Business generated revenues of $81.1 million, compared to $64.5 million for the second quarter of 2025. Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net was $23.3 million for the quarter, reflecting a margin of 1.15%, compared to $13.7 million and 1.69% for the second quarter of 2025. Income from mortgage servicing rights was $15.5 million for the quarter, reflecting a rate of 0.78% as a percentage of loan commitments, compared to $10.9 million and 1.28% for the second quarter of 2025.

At September 30, 2025, loans held-for-sale was $319.2 million, with financing associated with these loans totaling $294.2 million.

Fee-Based Servicing Portfolio

The Company's fee-based servicing portfolio totaled $35.17 billion at September 30, 2025. Servicing revenue, net was $29.7 million for the quarter and consisted of servicing revenue of $47.5 million, net of amortization of mortgage servicing rights totaling $17.8 million.

Fee-Based Servicing Portfolio ($ in thousands) September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 UPB Wtd. Avg.

Fee (bps) Wtd. Avg.

Life (years) UPB Wtd. Avg.

Fee (bps) Wtd. Avg.

Life (years) Fannie Mae $ 23,468,256 45.3 5.7 $ 22,999,772 45.8 5.9 Freddie Mac 7,090,516 19.1 6.2 6,100,091 21.3 6.5 Private Label 2,561,736 18.7 4.8 2,599,971 18.7 5.0 FHA 1,492,536 14.0 19.1 1,497,551 14.0 19.9 SFR-Fixed Rate 279,650 20.0 4.1 287,065 20.0 4.2 Bridge 277,935 10.4 2.3 278,116 10.4 2.6 Total $ 35,170,629 36.2 6.3 $ 33,762,566 37.4 6.5

Loans sold under the Fannie Mae program contain an obligation to partially guarantee the performance of the loan ("loss-sharing obligations") and includes $35.4 million for the fair value of the guarantee obligation undertaken at September 30, 2025. The Company recorded a $7.8 million net provision for loss sharing associated with CECL for the third quarter of 2025. At September 30, 2025, the Company's total CECL allowance for loss-sharing obligations was $60.4 million, representing 0.26% of the Fannie Mae servicing portfolio.

Structured Business

Portfolio and Investment Activity

Structured Portfolio Activity ($ in thousands) Quarter Ended September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 UPB % UPB % Bridge: SFR $ 391,768 41 % $ 530,986 74 % Multifamily 375,950 39 % 103,300 14 % 767,718 80 % 634,286 88 % Mezzanine/Preferred Equity 101,281 11 % 6,999 1 % Construction - Multifamily 87,742 9 % 75,259 11 % Total Originations $ 956,741 100 % $ 716,544 100 % Number of Loans Originated 30 19 Commitments: Construction - Multifamily $ 143,500 $ 173,000 SFR 25,300 232,384 Total Commitments $ 168,800 $ 405,384 Loan Runoff $ 734,209 $ 519,709

Structured Portfolio ($ in thousands) September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 UPB % UPB % Bridge: Multifamily $ 8,109,058 69 % $ 8,404,597 72 % SFR 2,766,284 24 % 2,531,841 22 % Other 164,505 1 % 169,025 2 % 11,039,847 94 % 11,105,463 96 % Mezzanine/Preferred Equity 481,102 4 % 400,634 3 % Construction - Multifamily 187,813 2 % 100,070 1 % SFR Permanent - - % 3,068 <1% Total Portfolio $ 11,708,762 100 % $ 11,609,235 100 %

At September 30, 2025, the loan and investment portfolio's unpaid principal balance ("UPB"), excluding loan loss reserves, was $11.71 billion, with a weighted average interest rate of 6.64%, compared to $11.61 billion and 7.03% at June 30, 2025. Including certain fees earned and costs associated with the loan and investment portfolio, the weighted average interest rate was 7.27% at September 30, 2025, compared to 7.86% at June 30, 2025. The decrease in rate was primarily due to additional delinquent and modified loans along with a decline in SOFR in the third quarter of 2025.

The average balance of the Company's loan and investment portfolio during the third quarter of 2025, excluding loan loss reserves, was $11.76 billion with a weighted average yield of 6.95%, compared to $11.53 billion and 7.95% for the second quarter of 2025. The decline in the weighted average yield was primarily due to an $18 million one-time reversal of accrued interest on previously modified loans, along with additional delinquencies and rate modifications in the third quarter of 2025.

During the third quarter of 2025, the Company recorded a $17.5 million net provision for loan losses associated with CECL, which was net of a $5.5 million loan loss recovery. At September 30, 2025, the Company's total allowance for loan losses was $246.3 million. The Company had twenty-five non-performing loans with a UPB of $566.1 million, before related loan loss reserves of $22.9 million, compared to nineteen non-performing loans with a UPB of $471.8 million, before loan loss reserves of $36.4 million at June 30, 2025.

In addition, at September 30, 2025, the Company had eight loans with a total UPB of $183.1 million (before related loan loss reserves of $15.3 million) that were less than 60 days past due classified as non-accrual, compared to three loans with a total UPB of $56.9 million at June 30, 2025. Interest income on these loans is only being recorded to the extent cash is received.

During the third quarter of 2025, the Company modified 19 loans to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty with a total UPB of $808.6 million, of which 18 loans with a total UPB of $775.2 million, contained interest rates based on pricing over SOFR ranging from 3.10% to 5.00% and were modified to provide temporary rate relief through a pay and accrual feature. At September 30, 2025, these modified loans had a weighted average pay rate of 4.83% and a weighted average accrual rate of 2.87%. In addition, of the total modified loans for the third quarter, $36.2 million were non-performing at June 30, 2025, and are now current in accordance with their modified terms.

During the third quarter of 2025, the Company recognized a $48.0 million cash gain from one of its equity investment assets.

Foreclosed on two loans with a UPB totaling $122.5 million and sold one $10.1 million real estate owned property. Additionally, in October 2025, the Company foreclosed on an additional five loans with a total UPB of $127.4 million.

Financing Activity

The balance of debt that finances the Company's loan and investment portfolio at September 30, 2025 was $9.93 billion with a weighted average interest rate including fees of 6.72%, as compared to $9.61 billion and a rate of 6.88% at June 30, 2025. The decrease in the weighted average interest rate was primarily due to a decline in the SOFR rate during the third quarter of 2025.

The average balance of debt that finances the Company's loan and investment portfolio for the third quarter of 2025 was $9.96 billion, as compared to $9.52 billion for the second quarter of 2025. The average cost of borrowings for the third quarter of 2025 was 7.02%, compared to 6.99% for the second quarter of 2025.

The Company completed a $1.05 billion collateralized securitization secured initially by a portfolio of real estate related assets and cash. Investment grade-rated notes totaling $933.2 million were issued, and the Company retained subordinate interests in the issuing vehicle of $116.8 million. The facility has a two and a half year asset replenishment period and an initial weighted average interest rate of 1.82% over term SOFR, excluding fees and transaction costs.

The Company issued $500.0 million of its 7.875% senior unsecured notes due July 2030 through a private offering. The Company is using the net proceeds of this offering to pay down debt and for general corporate purposes.

Dividend

The Company announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of common stock for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The dividend is payable on November 26, 2025 to common stockholders of record on November 14, 2025.

About Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR ) is a nationwide real estate investment trust and direct lender, providing loan origination and servicing for multifamily, single-family rental (SFR) portfolios, and other diverse commercial real estate assets. Headquartered in New York, Arbor manages a multibillion-dollar servicing portfolio, specializing in government-sponsored enterprise products. Arbor is a leading Fannie Mae DUS® lender and Freddie Mac Optigo® Seller/Servicer, and an approved FHA Multifamily Accelerated Processing (MAP) lender. Arbor's product platform also includes bridge , CMBS , mezzanine and preferred equity loans. Rated by Standard and Poor's and Fitch Ratings, Arbor is committed to building on its reputation for service, quality, and customized solutions with an unparalleled dedication to providing our clients excellence over the entire life of a loan.

ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Income - (Unaudited)

($ in thousands-except share and per share data)

Quarter Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Interest income $ 223,001 $ 286,522 $ 703,997 $ 905,002 Interest expense 184,735 197,710 521,564 624,613 Net interest income 38,266 88,812 182,433 280,389 Other revenue: Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net 23,340 18,638 49,779 52,752 Mortgage servicing rights 15,538 13,195 34,598 37,928 Servicing revenue, net 29,652 31,142 82,692 92,577 Property operating income 4,189 1,507 14,028 4,521 (Loss) gain on derivative instruments, net (2,206 ) 822 1,413 (4,711 ) Other income, net 3,650 2,537 12,059 6,955 Total other revenue 74,163 67,841 194,569 190,022 Other expenses: Employee compensation and benefits 44,169 44,881 131,386 135,411 Selling and administrative 13,698 13,141 44,868 39,897 Property operating expenses 7,296 1,686 17,572 4,948 Depreciation and amortization 5,355 1,944 14,947 6,937 Provision for loss sharing (net of recoveries) 8,256 3,180 14,258 7,787 Provision for credit losses (net of recoveries) 19,694 16,220 47,773 64,903 Total other expenses 98,468 81,052 270,804 259,883 Income before extinguishment of debt, (loss) gain on real estate, income from equity affiliates and income taxes 13,961 75,601 106,198 210,528 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - (2,319 ) (412 ) (Loss) gain on real estate (555 ) - (4,813 ) 3,813 Income from equity affiliates 46,204 3,177 47,224 7,388 Provision for income taxes (7,594 ) (5,233 ) (14,583 ) (12,726 ) Net income 52,016 73,545 131,707 208,591 Preferred stock dividends 10,342 10,342 31,027 31,027 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 3,211 5,028 7,828 14,119 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 38,463 $ 58,175 $ 92,852 $ 163,445 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.20 $ 0.31 $ 0.48 $ 0.87 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.20 $ 0.31 $ 0.48 $ 0.86 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 193,748,462 188,513,832 192,028,656 188,626,263 Diluted 210,517,762 205,347,309 208,807,751 205,448,479 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.30 $ 0.43 $ 0.90 $ 1.29

ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

($ in thousands-except share and per share data)

September 30, 2025 (Unaudited) December 31, 2024

Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 423,384 $ 503,803 Restricted cash 122,960 156,376 Loans and investments, net (allowance for credit losses of $246,309 and $238,967) 11,430,418 11,033,997 Loans held-for-sale, net 319,207 435,759 Capitalized mortgage servicing rights, net 344,913 368,678 Securities held-to-maturity, net (allowance for credit losses of $15,883 and $10,846) 155,969 157,154 Investments in equity affiliates 57,298 76,312 Real estate owned, net 471,347 176,543 Due from related party 29,881 12,792 Goodwill and other intangible assets 86,944 88,119 Other assets 444,858 481,448 Total assets $ 13,887,179 $ 13,490,981 Liabilities and Equity: Credit and repurchase facilities $ 4,123,577 $ 3,559,490 Securitized debt 4,168,152 4,622,489 Senior unsecured notes 1,728,238 1,236,147 Convertible senior unsecured notes - 285,853 Junior subordinated notes to subsidiary trust issuing preferred securities 145,292 144,686 Mortgage notes payable - real estate owned 190,688 74,897 Due to related party 5,447 4,474 Due to borrowers 39,123 47,627 Allowance for loss-sharing obligations 95,821 83,150 Other liabilities 275,893 280,198 Total liabilities 10,772,231 10,339,011 Equity: Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, cumulative, redeemable, $0.01 par value: 100,000,000 shares authorized, shares issued and outstanding by period: 633,682 633,684 Special voting preferred shares - 16,173,761 and 16,293,589 shares 6.375% Series D - 9,200,000 shares 6.25% Series E - 5,750,000 shares 6.25% Series F - 11,342,000 shares Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized - 195,710,635 and 189,259,435 shares issued and outstanding 1,957 1,893 Additional paid-in capital 2,454,108 2,375,469 (Accumulated deficit) retained earnings (92,277 ) 13,039 Total Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. stockholders' equity 2,997,470 3,024,085 Noncontrolling interest 117,478 127,885 Total equity 3,114,948 3,151,970 Total liabilities and equity $ 13,887,179 $ 13,490,981

ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Statement of Income Segment Information - (Unaudited)

(in thousands)

Quarter Ended September 30, 2025 Structured

Business Agency

Business Other(1) Consolidated Interest income $ 208,254 $ 14,747 $ - $ 223,001 Interest expense 176,158 8,577 - 184,735 Net interest income 32,096 6,170 - 38,266 Other revenue: Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net - 23,340 - 23,340 Mortgage servicing rights - 15,538 - 15,538 Servicing revenue - 47,471 - 47,471 Amortization of MSRs - (17,819 ) - (17,819 ) Property operating income 4,189 - - 4,189 Loss on derivative instruments, net - (2,206 ) - (2,206 ) Other income, net 3,595 55 - 3,650 Total other revenue 7,784 66,379 - 74,163 Other expenses: Employee compensation and benefits 16,124 28,045 - 44,169 Selling and administrative 6,420 7,278 - 13,698 Property operating expenses 7,296 - - 7,296 Depreciation and amortization 4,963 392 - 5,355 Provision for loss sharing - 8,256 - 8,256 Provision for credit losses (net of recoveries) 17,470 2,224 - 19,694 Total other expenses 52,273 46,195 - 98,468 (Loss) income before loss on real estate, income from equity affiliates and income taxes (12,393 ) 26,354 - 13,961 Loss on real estate (555 ) - - (555 ) Income from equity affiliates 46,204 - - 46,204 Provision for income taxes (1,312 ) (6,282 ) - (7,594 ) Net income 31,944 20,072 - 52,016 Preferred stock dividends 10,342 - - 10,342 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest - - 3,211 3,211 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 21,602 $ 20,072 $ (3,211 ) $ 38,463

(1) Includes income allocated to the noncontrolling interest holders not allocated to the two reportable segments.

ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Balance Sheet Segment Information - (Unaudited)

(in thousands)

September 30, 2025 Structured

Business

Agency

Business

Consolidated

Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 100,537 $ 322,847 $ 423,384 Restricted cash 93,210 29,750 122,960 Loans and investments, net 11,430,418 - 11,430,418 Loans held-for-sale, net - 319,207 319,207 Capitalized mortgage servicing rights, net - 344,913 344,913 Securities held-to-maturity, net - 155,969 155,969 Investments in equity affiliates 57,298 - 57,298 Real estate owned, net 471,347 - 471,347 Goodwill and other intangible assets 12,500 74,444 86,944 Other assets and due from related party 401,649 73,090 474,739 Total assets $ 12,566,959 $ 1,320,220 $ 13,887,179 Liabilities: Debt obligations $ 10,061,754 $ 294,193 $ 10,355,947 Allowance for loss-sharing obligations - 95,821 95,821 Other liabilities and due to related parties 240,718 79,745 320,463 Total liabilities $ 10,302,472 $ 469,759 $ 10,772,231

ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Distributable Earnings to GAAP Net Income - (Unaudited)

($ in thousands-except share and per share data) Quarter Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 38,463 $ 58,175 $ 92,852 $ 163,445 Adjustments: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 3,211 5,028 7,828 14,119 Income from mortgage servicing rights (15,538 ) (13,195 ) (34,598 ) (37,928 ) Deferred tax benefit (1,791 ) (2,026 ) (3,532 ) (8,922 ) Amortization and write-offs of MSRs 18,906 18,792 59,595 56,728 Depreciation and amortization 6,089 2,564 17,240 8,802 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - 2,319 412 Provision for credit losses, net 18,381 17,077 27,572 63,337 (Gain) loss on derivative instruments, net 2,110 (1,217 ) (3,261 ) 4,677 Loss on real estate 369 - 5,035 - Stock-based compensation 2,738 2,977 11,284 11,748 Distributable earnings (1) $ 72,938 $ 88,175 $ 182,334 $ 276,418 Diluted distributable earnings per share (1) $ 0.35 $ 0.43 $ 0.87 $ 1.35 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (1) (2) 210,517,762 205,347,309 208,807,751 205,448,479

(1) Amounts are attributable to common stockholders and OP Unit holders. The OP Units are redeemable for cash, or at the Company's option for shares of the Company's common stock on a one-for-one basis.

(2) The diluted weighted average shares outstanding exclude the potential shares issuable upon conversion and settlement of the Company's convertible senior notes principal balance.

The Company is presenting distributable earnings because management believes it is an important supplemental measure of the Company's operating performance and is useful to investors, analysts and other parties in the evaluation of REITs and their ability to provide dividends to stockholders. Dividends are one of the principal reasons investors invest in REITs. To maintain REIT status, REITs are required to distribute at least 90% of their REIT-taxable income. The Company considers distributable earnings in determining its quarterly dividend and believes that, over time, distributable earnings is a useful indicator of the Company's dividends per share.

The Company defines distributable earnings as net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders computed in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for accounting items such as depreciation and amortization (adjusted for unconsolidated joint ventures), non-cash stock-based compensation expense, income from MSRs, amortization and write-offs of MSRs, gains/losses on derivative instruments primarily associated with Private Label loans not yet sold and securitized, changes in fair value of GSE-related derivatives that temporarily flow through earnings, deferred tax provision (benefit), CECL provisions for credit losses (adjusted for realized losses as described below) and gains/losses on the receipt of real estate from the settlement of loans (prior to the sale of the real estate). The Company also adds back one-time charges such as acquisition costs and one-time gains/losses on the early extinguishment of debt and redemption of preferred stock.

The Company reduces distributable earnings for realized losses in the period management determines that a loan is deemed nonrecoverable in whole or in part. Loans are deemed nonrecoverable upon the earlier of: (1) when the loan receivable is settled (i.e., when the loan is repaid, or in the case of foreclosure, when the underlying asset is sold); or (2) when management determines that it is nearly certain that all amounts due will not be collected. The realized loss amount is equal to the difference between the cash received, or expected to be received, and the book value of the asset.

Distributable earnings is not intended to be an indication of the Company's cash flows from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP) or a measure of its liquidity, nor is it entirely indicative of funding the Company's cash needs, including its ability to make cash distributions. The Company's calculation of distributable earnings may be different from the calculations used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited.