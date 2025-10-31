Blue Gold Limited: Blue Gold Names Jagdish M. Chanrai as Strategic Advisor, Enhancing Gold Tokenization Launch

Appointment adds Global leadership experience with backgrounds in commodity Trading, specifically the supply of gold and commodity-based trade finance

Will deepen Blue Gold's expertise in scaling the Gold Trading business, managing public companies, and driving shareholder value

Advisory Board positioned to support Blue Gold's next phase of operational growth and expansion

NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Gold Limited (Nasdaq: BGL) ("Blue Gold" or the "Company"), a next-generation gold development and technology company, today announced the Appointment of Jagdish M. Chanrai to the Advisory Board. The initiative supports Blue Gold's mission to pioneer the digitization of real-world assets (RWAs), including gold, while responding to the accelerating demand for decentralized financial instruments. Blue Gold's planned gold token is designed to deliver a transparent, auditable, and liquid gold currency.

Mr. Chanrai is a seasoned business leader with deep experience in emerging market operations, cross-border commerce, and governance. He played a strategic role in building and overseeing complex supply chains across Africa, the Middle East, & Asia. Jagdish Chanrai is the Chairman of Hudson Dunes Corporation a vertically integrated commodity trading house and Director of the Kewalram Chanrai Group (KCG), serving on the management board of the holding company. KCG is family-owned and professionally managed. It has interests in supply chain management, textiles, real estate, agriculture, environmentally friendly products, and founded Olam Group in 1989, which was later acquired by Temasek Holdings.

Mr. Chanrai stated, "I'm excited to collaborate with the Blue Gold team on both the Trading of Gold and the Tokenization of Gold. Institutional and retail investors alike are increasingly turning to digital Gold tokens as a hedge against depreciating fiat currencies and volatile cryptocurrency prices. Blue Gold Coin will demonstrate that real-world assets can prosper on-chain."

Andrew Cavaghan, CEO of Blue Gold, welcomed the appointment, "Jagdish's wealth of experience across trade and commodities, especially in the Middle East and North African markets, lines up really well with the strategic focus we have set for ourselves," said Andrew "We're excited to bring him alongside our other Advisory Board members as we put the building blocks in place to deliver our vertically integrated business plan."

Mr. Chanrai further stated, "With gold prices at all-time highs and institutional interest in tokenized assets growing, Blue Gold can deliver a new model for the future of Gold ownership."

The Company plans to announce additional milestones in the delivery of its strategy in the coming weeks.

About Blue Gold Limited

Blue Gold Limited (Nasdaq: BGL) is a next-generation gold development company focused on acquiring and aggregating high-potential mining assets across strategic global jurisdictions. The Company's mission is to unlock untapped value in the gold sector by combining disciplined resource acquisition with innovative monetization models, including asset-backed digital instruments. Blue Gold is committed to responsible development, operational transparency, and leveraging modern financial technologies to redefine how gold is produced, accessed, and owned in the 21st century.

Blue Gold prioritizes growth, sustainable development, and transparency in all our business practices. We believe that our commitment to responsible mining will enable us to create value for our shareholders while minimizing our environmental footprint.??

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are current only as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: general economic or political conditions; negative economic conditions that could impact Blue Gold Limited and the gold industry in general; reduction in demand for Blue Gold Limited's products; changes in the markets that Blue Gold Limited targets; and any change in laws applicable to Blue Gold Limited or any regulatory or judicial interpretation. As a result, we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate or correct. These and other important factors and risks are discussed in Blue Gold Limited's shell company report on Form 20-F, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 1, 2025, and other filings with the SEC. In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, the future performance or events described in the forward-looking statements in this press release might not occur. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results, and we do not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake any obligation to, and will not, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For more information regarding Blue Gold Limited, please visit https://bluegoldmine.com.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release shall not constitute a solicitation of a proxy, consent, or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the proposed business combination. This press release shall also not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any states or jurisdictions in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption.

