TXNM Energy, Inc.: TXNM Energy Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

2025 third quarter GAAP earnings of $1.22 per diluted share

2025 third quarter ongoing earnings of $1.33 per diluted share

Proposed transaction with Blackstone Infrastructure approved by shareholders

TXNM Energy (In millions, except EPS)

Q3 2025 Q3 2024 YTD 2025 YTD 2024 GAAP net earnings attributable to TXNM Energy $130.7 $131.2 $161.2 $226.4 GAAP diluted EPS $1.22 $1.45 $1.63 $2.50 Ongoing net earnings $142.8 $129.3 $185.5 $220.6 Ongoing diluted EPS $1.33 $1.43 $1.87 $2.44

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TXNM Energy (NYSE: TXNM) today released its 2025 third quarter results. As previously announced, TXNM Energy is not affirming previously issued earnings guidance for 2025 and does not plan to issue revised earnings guidance during the pending transaction.

"Third quarter results incorporate the implementation of the first phase of approved rates in New Mexico and newly approved transmission recovery in Texas, along with additional equity issued during the quarter," said Don Tarry, President and CEO of TXNM Energy. "We have initiated the regulatory approval process for our transaction with Blackstone Infrastructure with filings that address the key issues raised during our conversations with local stakeholders and community groups. We look forward to continued conversations through the regulatory process and achieving the best path forward to invest in positive outcomes for our customers and communities across New Mexico and Texas."

TRANSACTION UPDATE

On May 19, 2025, TXNM Energy announced an agreement under which affiliates of Blackstone Infrastructure will acquire the outstanding common stock of TXNM Energy for $61.25 per share. Shareholders approved the transaction on August 28, 2025.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals from the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission ("NMPRC"), Public Utility Commission of Texas ("PUCT"), Federal Energy Regulatory Commission ("FERC"), Department of Justice (Hart Scott-Rodino Clearance), Nuclear Regulatory Commission and Federal Communications Commission. On August 25, 2025, applications were filed with the NMPRC, PUCT and FERC.

TXNM Energy continues to anticipate that the closing of the acquisition will occur in the second half of 2026, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the customary closing conditions, including among other things, receipt of required state and federal regulatory approvals.

REGULATORY UPDATE

TNMP's second Transmission Cost of Service (TCOS) filing for 2025 was approved and implemented in the third quarter, providing recovery for $87 million of rate base. On July 31, 2025, TNMP filed its second Distribution Cost Recovery Factor (DCRF) application, seeking recovery for an additional $28 million of rate base to support ongoing investment in distribution infrastructure.

On August 6, 2025, PNM filed an application with the NMPRC for approval of a CCN to construct, own, and operate 30 megawatts of energy storage. The application consists of six megawatt batteries to be constructed at five existing PNM-owned solar facilities at an estimated cost of $78 million. These investments will provide more flexibility to our grid and to assist in serving our summer peak season when operational.

SEGMENT REPORTING OF 2025 THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS

PNM - a vertically integrated electric utility in New Mexico with distribution, transmission and generation assets.

- TNMP - an electric transmission and distribution utility in Texas.

- Corporate and Other - reflects the TXNM Energy holding company and other subsidiaries.

EPS Results by Segment



GAAP Diluted EPS

Ongoing Diluted EPS

Q3 2025 Q3 2024

Q3 2025 Q3 2024 PNM $0.95 $1.20

$0.98 $1.18 TNMP $0.38 $0.39

$0.46 $0.39 Corporate and Other ($0.11) ($0.14)

($0.11) ($0.14)











Consolidated TXNM Energy $1.22 $1.45

$1.33 $1.43

Net changes to GAAP and ongoing earnings in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the third quarter of 2024 include:

PNM: Rate relief from the implementation of the first phase of the approved 2025 Rate Request, higher retail load and transmission revenues, higher realized gains on investment securities and the timing of excess deferred income taxes were offset by lower weather-related usage, increased O&M, higher depreciation, property tax and interest expense associated with new capital investments and increased demand charges from energy storage agreements added in late 2024.

TNMP: Rate recovery through the Distribution Cost Recovery Factor (DCRF) and Transmission Cost of Service (TCOS) rate mechanisms and higher retail load were partially offset by lower weather-related usage and higher depreciation and property tax expense associated with new capital investments.

Corporate and Other: Lower interest expense due to lower debt balances increased earnings.

GAAP and ongoing earnings per share were reduced in the third quarter of 2025 by shares issued as part of 2024 forward sales agreements of $150 million, as well as shares issued in June and August 2025 for proceeds of $800 million.

In addition, GAAP earnings in the third quarter of 2025 included $2.1 million of net unrealized losses on investment securities compared to $9.5 million of net unrealized gains in the third quarter of 2024. GAAP earnings in the third quarter of 2025 included $14.0 million of costs related to the planned acquisition. GAAP earnings in the third quarter of 2024 included $6.1 million of regulatory disallowances.

Background:

TXNM Energy (NYSE: TXNM), an energy holding company based in Albuquerque, New Mexico, delivers energy to more than 800,000 homes and businesses across Texas and New Mexico through its regulated utilities, TNMP and PNM. For more information, visit the company's website at www.TXNMEnergy.com .

TXNM Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries Schedule 1 Reconciliation of GAAP to Ongoing Earnings (Unaudited)





PNM

TNMP

Corporate

and Other

TXNM

Consolidated



(in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2025















GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to TXNM

$ 102,429

$ 41,130

$ (12,849)

$ 130,710 Adjusting items before income tax effects:















Net change in unrealized (gains) losses on investment securities2a

2,061

-

-

2,061 Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business2c

784

-

-

784 Regulatory disallowances2d

(731)

-

-

(731) Process improvement initiatives2e

132

-

1

133 Merger related costs2f

926

10,332

2,729

13,987 Total adjustments before income tax effects

3,172

10,332

2,730

16,234 Income tax impact of above adjustments1

(805)

(2,170)

(694)

(3,669) Timing of statutory and effective tax rates on non-recurring items4

319

(10)

(754)

(445) Total income tax impacts3

(486)

(2,180)

(1,448)

(4,114) Adjusting items, net of income taxes

2,686

8,152

1,282

12,120 Ongoing Earnings (Loss)

$ 105,115

$ 49,282

$ (11,567)

$ 142,830

















Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025















GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to TXNM

$ 127,736

$ 84,381

$ (50,908)

$ 161,209 Adjusting items before income tax effects:















Net change in unrealized (gains) losses on investment securities2a

(6,322)

-

-

(6,322) Rate Request settlement2b

1,500

-

-

1,500 Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business2c

2,352

-

-

2,352 Regulatory disallowances2d

(731)

-

-

(731) Process improvement initiatives2e

592

-

156

748 Merger related costs2f

926

17,103

17,093

35,122 Total adjustments before income tax effects

(1,683)

17,103

17,249

32,669 Income tax impact of above adjustments1

428

(3,592)

(4,381)

(7,545) Timing of statutory and effective tax rates on non-recurring items4

(1,349)

15

460

(874) Total income tax impacts3

(921)

(3,577)

(3,921)

(8,419) Adjusting items, net of income taxes

(2,604)

13,526

13,328

24,250 Ongoing Earnings (Loss)

$ 125,132

$ 97,907

$ (37,580)

$ 185,459



















1 Tax effects calculated using a tax rate of 21.0% for TNMP and 25.4% for other segments 2 The pre-tax impacts (in thousands) of adjusting items are reflected on the GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings as follows: a Changes in "Gains on investment securities" reflecting non-cash performance relative to market, not indicative of funding requirements b Increases in "Administrative and general" c Increases in "Other (deductions)" d Decreases in "Regulatory disallowances" e Increases in "Energy production costs" of less than $0.1 million and $0.2 million, in "Transmission and distribution costs" of less than $0.1 million and $0.1 million, and in "Administrative and general" of $0.1 million and $0.2 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 at PNM and increase of $0.2 million in "Administrative and general" at Corporate and Other for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 f Increases in "Administrative and general" of $0.9 million and $0.9 million at PNM for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025; Increases in "Administrative and general" of $0.7 million and $0.9 million and increases in "Interest charges" of $9.6 million and $16.2 million at TNMP for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025; Increases in "Administrative and general" at Corporate and Other of $2.7 million and $17.1 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 3 Increases (decreases) in "Income Taxes (Benefits)" 4 Income tax timing impacts resulting from differences between the statutory rates of 25.4% for PNM, 21.0% for TNMP and the average expected statutory tax rate of 22.7% for TXNM, and the GAAP anticipated effective tax rates of 9.6% for PNM, 20.4% for TNMP, and 13.0% for TXNM, which will reverse by year end

TXNM Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries Schedule 2 Reconciliation of GAAP to Ongoing Earnings (Unaudited)





PNM

TNMP

Corporate

and Other

TXNM

Consolidated



(in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2024















GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to TXNM

$ 108,666

$ 35,695

$ (13,159)

$ 131,202 Adjusting items before income tax effects:















Net change in unrealized (gains) losses on investment securities2a

(9,546)

-

-

(9,546) Regulatory disallowances2b

6,142

-

-

6,142 Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business2c

433

-

-

433 Merger related costs2d

-

-

479

479 Total adjustments before income tax effects

(2,971)

-

479

(2,492) Income tax impact of above adjustments1

754

-

(121)

633 Total income tax impacts4

754

-

(121)

633 Adjusting items, net of income taxes

(2,217)

-

358

(1,859) Ongoing Earnings (Loss)

$ 106,449

$ 35,695

$ (12,801)

$ 129,343

















Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024















GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to TXNM

$ 181,373

$ 80,203

$ (35,135)

$ 226,441 Adjusting items before income tax effects:















Net change in unrealized (gains) losses on investment securities2a

(16,204)

-

-

(16,204) Regulatory disallowances2b

10,847

-

-

10,847 Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business2c

1,299

-

-

1,299 Merger related costs2d

134

(22)

2,128

2,240 Sale of NMRD3

-

-

15,097

15,097 Total adjustments before income tax effects

(3,924)

(22)

17,225

13,279 Income tax impact of above adjustments1

997

4

(4,375)

(3,374) Sale of NMRD3

-

-

(15,712)

(15,712) Total income tax impacts4

997

4

(20,087)

(19,086) Adjusting items, net of income taxes

(2,927)

(18)

(2,862)

(5,807) Ongoing Earnings (Loss)

$ 178,446

$ 80,185

$ (37,997)

$ 220,634



















1Tax effects calculated using a tax rate of 21.0% for TNMP and 25.4% for other segments 2 The pre-tax impacts (in thousands) of adjusting items are reflected on the GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings as follows: a Changes in "Gains on investment securities" reflecting non-cash performance relative to market, not indicative of funding requirements b Increase in "Regulatory disallowances" of $6.1 million and $10.6 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and a decrease in "Electric Operating Revenue" of zero and $0.2 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 c Increases in "Other (deductions)"















dIncreases (decreases) in "Administrative and general", including $0.4 million related to rebranding costs in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 3 Net gain of $4.4 million on the sale of NMRD: Increase in "Other (deductions)" of $15.1 million, decrease in "Income Taxes (Benefits)" of $3.8 million for federal income tax and a decrease in "Income Taxes (Benefits)" of $15.7 million for investment tax credits 4 Increases (decreases) in "Income Taxes (Benefits)"

TXNM Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries Schedule 3 Reconciliation of GAAP to Ongoing Earnings Per Diluted Share (Unaudited)





PNM

TNMP

Corporate

and Other

TXNM

Consolidated



(per diluted share) Three Months Ended September 30, 2025















GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to TXNM

$ 0.95

$ 0.38

$ (0.11)

$ 1.22 Adjusting items, net of income tax effects:















Net change in unrealized (gains) losses on investment securities

0.02

-

-

0.02 Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business

0.01

-

-

0.01 Regulatory disallowances

(0.01)

-

-

(0.01) Merger related costs

0.01

0.08

0.01

0.10 Timing of statutory and effective tax rates on non-recurring items

-

-

(0.01)

(0.01) Total Adjustments

0.03

0.08

-

0.11 Ongoing Earnings (Loss)

$ 0.98

$ 0.46

$ (0.11)

$ 1.33 Average Diluted Shares Outstanding: 107,416,661

































Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025















GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to TXNM

$ 1.29

$ 0.85

$ (0.51)

$ 1.63 Adjusting items, net of income tax effects:















Net change in unrealized (gains) losses on investment securities

(0.05)

-

-

(0.05) Rate Request settlement

0.01

-

-

0.01 Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business

0.02

-

-

0.02 Regulatory disallowances

(0.01)

-

-

(0.01) Merger related costs

0.01

0.14

0.13

0.28 Timing of statutory and effective tax rates on non-recurring items

(0.01)

-

-

(0.01) Total Adjustments

(0.03)

0.14

0.13

0.24 Ongoing Earnings (Loss)

$ 1.26

$ 0.99

$ (0.38)

$ 1.87 Average Diluted Shares Outstanding: 99,041,745











TXNM Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries Schedule 4 Reconciliation of GAAP to Ongoing Earnings Per Diluted Share (Unaudited)





PNM

TNMP

Corporate

and Other

TXNM

Consolidated



(per diluted share) Three Months Ended September 30, 2024















GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to TXNM

$ 1.20

$ 0.39

$ (0.14)

$ 1.45 Adjusting items, net of income tax effects:















Net change in unrealized (gains) losses on investment securities

(0.07)

-

-

(0.07) Regulatory disallowances

0.05

-

-

0.05 Total Adjustments

(0.02)

-

-

(0.02) Ongoing Earnings (Loss)

$ 1.18

$ 0.39

$ (0.14)

$ 1.43 Average Diluted Shares Outstanding: 90,605,188



























Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024















GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to TXNM

$ 2.00

$ 0.89

$ (0.39)

$ 2.50 Adjusting items, net of income tax effects:















Net change in unrealized (gains) losses on investment securities

(0.13)

-

-

(0.13) Regulatory disallowances

0.09

-

-

0.09 Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business

0.01

-

-

0.01 Merger related costs

-

-

0.02

0.02 Sale of NMRD

-

-

(0.05)

(0.05) Total Adjustments

(0.03)

-

(0.03)

(0.06) Ongoing Earnings (Loss)

$ 1.97

$ 0.89

$ (0.42)

$ 2.44 Average Diluted Shares Outstanding: 90,551,894











TXNM Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries Schedule 5 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

(In thousands, except per share amounts)















Electric Operating Revenues $ 647,162

$ 569,256

$ 1,632,374

$ 1,494,235 Operating Expenses:













Cost of energy 195,042

138,909

531,846

425,919 Administrative and general 68,445

64,840

205,205

179,848 Energy production costs 21,172

21,259

71,799

68,055 Regulatory disallowances (731)

6,142

(731)

10,601 Depreciation and amortization 105,012

97,400

314,798

285,000 Transmission and distribution costs 27,167

23,660

79,133

71,475 Taxes other than income taxes 28,185

25,966

82,864

75,984 Total operating expenses 444,292

378,176

1,284,914

1,116,882 Operating income 202,870

191,080

347,460

377,353 Other Income and Deductions:













Interest income 6,496

8,669

14,615

17,719 Gains on investment securities 11,376

13,770

33,691

32,326 Other income 7,688

7,953

18,121

20,552 Other (deductions) (3,028)

(1,988)

(11,767)

(20,146) Net other income and deductions 22,532

28,404

54,660

50,451 Interest Charges 70,149

59,664

205,713

169,254 Earnings before Income Taxes 155,253

159,820

196,407

258,550 Income Taxes 18,949

23,422

21,293

19,822 Net Earnings 136,304

136,398

175,114

238,728 (Earnings) Attributable to Valencia Non-controlling Interest (5,462)

(5,064)

(13,509)

(11,891) Preferred Stock Dividend Requirements of Subsidiary (132)

(132)

(396)

(396) Net Earnings Attributable to TXNM $ 130,710

$ 131,202

$ 161,209

$ 226,441 Net Earnings Attributable to TXNM per Common Share:













Basic $ 1.22

$ 1.45

$ 1.63

$ 2.50 Diluted $ 1.22

$ 1.45

$ 1.63

$ 2.50 Dividends Declared per Common Share $ 0.4075

$ 0.3875

$ 1.2225

$ 1.1625

SOURCE TXNM Energy, Inc.