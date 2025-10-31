Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc.: Xenia Hotels & Resorts Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: XHR) ("Xenia" or the "Company") today announced results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights

Net Loss: Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $13.7 million, or $0.14 per share

Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $13.7 million, or $0.14 per share Adjusted EBITDAre : $42.2 million, decreased 4.6% compared to the third quarter of 2024

: $42.2 million, decreased 4.6% compared to the third quarter of 2024 Adjusted FFO per Diluted Share: $0.23, decreased 8.0% compared to the third quarter of 2024

$0.23, decreased 8.0% compared to the third quarter of 2024 Same-Property Occupancy: 66.3%, decreased 100 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2024

66.3%, decreased 100 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2024 Same-Property ADR: $248.09, increased 1.6% compared to the third quarter of 2024

$248.09, increased 1.6% compared to the third quarter of 2024 Same-Property RevPAR: $164.50, flat compared to the third quarter of 2024

$164.50, flat compared to the third quarter of 2024 Same-Property Total RevPAR: $289.76, increased 3.7% compared to the third quarter of 2024

$289.76, increased 3.7% compared to the third quarter of 2024 Same-Property Hotel EBITDA : $47.0 million, increased 0.7% compared to the third quarter of 2024

: $47.0 million, increased 0.7% compared to the third quarter of 2024 Same-Property Hotel EBITDA Margin: 19.9%, decreased 60 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2024

19.9%, decreased 60 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2024 Dividends: The Company declared its third quarter dividend of $0.14 per share for stockholders of record on September 30, 2025.

The Company declared its third quarter dividend of $0.14 per share for stockholders of record on September 30, 2025. Capital Markets Activities: The Company repurchased a total of 974,645 shares of common stock at a weighted-average price of $12.66 per share for a total consideration of approximately $12.3 million.

Year-to-Date 2025 Highlights

Net Income: Net income attributable to common stockholders was $57.0 million, or $0.57 per share

Net income attributable to common stockholders was $57.0 million, or $0.57 per share Adjusted EBITDAre: $194.7 million, increased 9.4% compared to the same period in 2024

$194.7 million, increased 9.4% compared to the same period in 2024 Adjusted FFO per Diluted Share: $1.31, increased 9.2% compared to the same period in 2024

$1.31, increased 9.2% compared to the same period in 2024 Same-Property Occupancy: 69.4%, increased 80 basis points compared to the same period in 2024

69.4%, increased 80 basis points compared to the same period in 2024 Same-Property ADR: $264.90, increased 2.4% compared to the same period in 2024

$264.90, increased 2.4% compared to the same period in 2024 Same-Property RevPAR: $183.84, increased 3.7% compared to the same period in 2024

$183.84, increased 3.7% compared to the same period in 2024 Same-Property Total RevPAR: $329.60, increased 8.5% compared to the same period in 2024

$329.60, increased 8.5% compared to the same period in 2024 Same-Property Hotel EBITDA: $205.4 million, increased 12.6% compared to the same period in 2024

$205.4 million, increased 12.6% compared to the same period in 2024 Same-Property Hotel EBITDA Margin: 25.7%, increased 101 basis points compared to the same period in 2024

25.7%, increased 101 basis points compared to the same period in 2024 Transaction Activity: In March, the Company acquired the fee simple interest in the land underlying Hyatt Regency Santa Clara for $25 million. In April, the Company sold the 545-room Fairmont Dallas for $111.0 million, or approximately $203,670 per key. The sales price was exclusive of an estimated $80 million of near-term capital expenditures needs.

In March, the Company acquired the fee simple interest in the land underlying Hyatt Regency Santa Clara for $25 million. In April, the Company sold the 545-room Fairmont Dallas for $111.0 million, or approximately $203,670 per key. The sales price was exclusive of an estimated $80 million of near-term capital expenditures needs. Capital Markets Activity: The Company repurchased a total of 6,656,706 shares of common stock at a weighted-average price of $12.59 per share for a total consideration of approximately $83.8 million.

"Our third quarter performance met our expectations and reflected a challenging operating environment in the lodging industry as a whole, including muted leisure demand during the summer months," said Marcel Verbaas, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Xenia. "The Houston market in particular, which faced tough comparisons due to a short-term demand lift from Hurricane Beryl in the third quarter of last year, was a drag on portfolio performance. Despite these challenges, Same-Property RevPAR for the quarter was flat and, excluding our assets in Houston, increased 2.9% aided by significant year over year growth at Grand Hyatt Scottsdale as the resort continues its track to post-renovation stabilization."

"Through the first nine months of the year, Same-Property RevPAR increased 3.7% and Same-Property Hotel EBITDA Margin increased 101 basis points reflecting the continued successful ramp at Grand Hyatt Scottsdale and the evolution of our high-quality portfolio," continued Mr. Verbaas. "Additionally, stronger group contribution, coupled with our efforts to continually enhance the competitive positioning and quality of our portfolio's F&B offerings, resulted in an 8.5% increase to Same-Property Total RevPAR compared to the first three quarters of last year."

"We remain cautious in our near-term outlook, reflected by slightly reduced expectations for the fourth quarter," said Mr. Verbaas. "For the full year, we expect a Same-Property RevPAR increase of 4% and Adjusted EBITDAre of $254 million at the midpoint of our updated guidance. Despite these changes to our near-term outlook, we are encouraged by the approximately 5.8% preliminary RevPAR increase for the Same-Property portfolio in October. As we look ahead to 2026, we expect Grand Hyatt Scottsdale to continue to ramp consistent with our underwriting and group demand across the portfolio to be robust and drive non-rooms revenue growth. We continue to hold firm in our belief in the long-term growth prospects for our well-located, diversified, and high-quality portfolio in 2026 and beyond."

Operating Results

The Company's results include the following:



Three Months Ended September 30,





2025

2024

Change

($ amounts in thousands, except hotel statistics and per share amounts) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (13,738)

$ (7,091)

(93.7) % Net loss per share available to common stockholders - basic and diluted $ (0.14)

$ (0.07)

(100.0) %











Same-Property Number of Hotels(1) 30

30

- Same-Property Number of Rooms(1)(6) 8,868

8,863

5 Same-Property Occupancy(1) 66.3 %

67.3 %

(100) bps Same-Property Average Daily Rate(1) $ 248.09

$ 244.24

1.6 % Same-Property RevPAR(1) $ 164.50

$ 164.44

- % Same-Property Total RevPAR(1)(2) $ 289.76

$ 279.39

3.7 % Same-Property Hotel EBITDA(1)(3) $ 46,956

$ 46,617

0.7 % Same-Property Hotel EBITDA Margin(1)(3) 19.9 %

20.5 %

(60) bps











Total Portfolio Number of Hotels(4) 30

31

(1) Total Portfolio Number of Rooms(4)(6) 8,868

9,408

(540) Total Portfolio RevPAR(5) $ 164.51

$ 160.96

2.2 %











Adjusted EBITDAre(3) $ 42,246

$ 44,291

(4.6) % Adjusted FFO(3) $ 22,182

$ 26,114

(15.1) % Adjusted FFO per diluted share(3) $ 0.23

$ 0.25

(8.0) %

1. "Same-Property" includes all hotels owned as of September 30, 2025 and also includes renovation disruption for multiple capital projects during the periods presented. 2. Total Revenues per available room for the period presented. 3. EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, FFO, Adjusted FFO, and Same-Property Hotel EBITDA and Hotel EBITDA Margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See definitions and tables later in this press release for how we define these non-GAAP financial measures and for reconciliations from net income to Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA"), EBITDA for Real Estate ("EBITDAre"), Adjusted EBITDAre, Funds From Operations ("FFO"), Adjusted FFO, Same-Property Hotel EBITDA and Hotel EBITDA Margin. 4. As of end of periods presented. 5. Results of all hotels as owned during the periods presented, including the results of hotels sold or acquired for the actual period of ownership by the Company. 6. Five rooms were added to inventory at Grand Hyatt Scottsdale Resort in the first quarter 2025.



Nine Months Ended September 30,



2025

2024

Change

($ amounts in thousands, except hotel statistics and per share amounts) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 57,004

$ 16,781

239.7 % Net income per share available to common stockholders - basic and diluted $ 0.57

$ 0.16

256.3 %











Same-Property Number of Hotels(1) 30

30

- Same-Property Number of Rooms(1)(6) 8,868

8,863

5 Same-Property Occupancy(1) 69.4 %

68.6 %

80 bps Same-Property Average Daily Rate(1) $ 264.90

$ 258.59

2.4 % Same-Property RevPAR(1) $ 183.84

$ 177.31

3.7 % Same-Property Total RevPAR(1)(2) $ 329.60

$ 303.76

8.5 % Same-Property Hotel EBITDA(1)(3) $ 205,433

$ 182,491

12.6 % Same-Property Hotel EBITDA Margin(1)(3) 25.7 %

24.7 %

101 bps











Total Portfolio Number of Hotels(4) 30

31

(1) Total Portfolio Number of Rooms(4)(6) 8,868

9,408

(540) Total Portfolio RevPAR(5) $ 182.03

$ 174.50

4.3 %











Adjusted EBITDAre(3) $ 194,731

$ 177,959

9.4 % Adjusted FFO(3) $ 131,648

$ 125,312

5.1 % Adjusted FFO per diluted share(3) $ 1.31

$ 1.20

9.2 %

1. "Same-Property" includes all hotels owned as of September 30, 2025 and also includes renovation disruption for multiple capital projects during the periods presented. 2. Total Revenues per available room for the period presented. 3. EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, FFO, Adjusted FFO, and Same-Property Hotel EBITDA and Hotel EBITDA Margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See definitions and tables later in this press release for how we define these non-GAAP financial measures and for reconciliations from net income to Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA"), EBITDA for Real Estate ("EBITDAre"), Adjusted EBITDAre, Funds From Operations ("FFO"), Adjusted FFO, Same-Property Hotel EBITDA and Hotel EBITDA Margin. 4. As of end of periods presented. 5. Results of all hotels as owned during the periods presented, including the results of hotels sold or acquired for the actual period of ownership by the Company. 6. Five rooms were added to inventory at Grand Hyatt Scottsdale Resort in the first quarter 2025.

Liquidity and Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2025, the Company had total outstanding debt of approximately $1.4 billion with a weighted-average interest rate of 5.63%. The Company had approximately $188 million of cash and cash equivalents, including hotel working capital, and full availability on its revolving line of credit, resulting in total liquidity of approximately $688 million as of September 30, 2025. In addition, the Company held approximately $81 million of restricted cash and escrows at the end of the third quarter.

Capital Markets

In the quarter, the Company repurchased 974,645 shares of common stock at a weighted-average price of $12.66 per share for a total consideration of approximately $12.3 million. Year-to-date, the Company repurchased 6,656,706 shares of common stock at a weighted-average price of $12.59 per share for a total consideration of approximately $83.8 million. The Company currently has $134.1 million in capacity remaining under its repurchase authorization inclusive of the additional $100 million authorized by the Company's Board of Directors in the second quarter 2025. The Company did not issue any shares of its common stock through its At-The-Market ("ATM") program in the quarter and had $200 million of remaining availability as of September 30, 2025.

Capital Expenditures

During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company invested $19.9 million and $70.7 million in portfolio improvements, respectively. These amounts are inclusive of capital expenditures related to the substantial completion of the transformative renovation of Grand Hyatt Scottsdale Resort.

The Company made significant progress in the third quarter on select upgrades to guest rooms at several properties including Renaissance Atlanta Waverly Hotel & Convention Center, Marriott San Francisco Airport Waterfront, Hyatt Centric Key West Resort & Spa, Hyatt Regency Santa Clara, Grand Bohemian Hotel Mountain Brook, Grand Bohemian Hotel Charleston and Kimpton RiverPlace Hotel. This work, which is expected to be substantially complete in the fourth quarter, is being done during periods of lower occupancy and is therefore expected to result in minimal disruption.

At Grand Hyatt Scottsdale Resort, the Company completed improvements to the building façade and parking lot during the third quarter which marked the completion of this transformational renovation. Additionally, the Company continues to perform significant infrastructure upgrades at ten hotels this year, including façade waterproofing, chiller replacements, elevator and escalator modernization projects and fire alarm system upgrades. The majority of this work will be completed in the fourth quarter or early 2026.

In the fourth quarter, work will commence on a limited guest room renovation at Fairmont Pittsburgh which is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2026 and a renovation of the M Club at Marriott Dallas Downtown which is expected to be complete in early 2026.

W Nashville F&B Relaunch

During the third quarter, the Company entered into agreements with José Andrés Group ("JAG"), pursuant to which JAG will operate and/or license substantially all of the food & beverage outlets at W Nashville which will include the following new concepts:

Zaytinya, an Eastern Mediterranean concept, serving lunch and dinner

Bar Mar, a coastal seafood and premium meat dinner concept

Butterfly, a high-energy rooftop bar with a Mexican-inspired menu

A new pool deck concept, with an expanded bar, and upgraded food and beverage offerings

In addition, a premium JAG banquet and catering menu will augment existing menus to drive incremental food & beverage revenues.

The Company anticipates incurring approximately $9 million in capital expenditures to modify the existing F&B venues exclusive of certain preopening expenses that will be non-recurring. The Company expects work related to the relaunch of the food & beverage outlets to be completed by the second quarter of 2026.

Current Full Year 2025 Outlook and Guidance

The Company has updated its full year 2025 outlook. The range below reflects the Company's limited visibility in forecasting due to macroeconomic uncertainty and is based on the current economic environment and does not take into account any unanticipated impacts to the business or operations. Furthermore, this guidance assumes no additional acquisitions, dispositions, equity issuances, or share and/or senior note repurchases. The Same-Property (30 Hotel) RevPAR change shown includes all hotels owned as of October 31, 2025.



Current Full Year 2025

Guidance

Variance to Prior

Guidance

Low End High End

Low End High End

($ in millions, except stats and per share data) Net Income $59 $67

$1 $(5) Same-Property (30 Hotel) RevPAR Change (vs. 2024) 3.50 % 4.50 %

- % (1.00) % Adjusted EBITDAre $250 $258

$1 $(5) Adjusted FFO $167 $175

$1 $(5) Adjusted FFO per Diluted Share $1.68 $1.76

$0.02 $(0.04) Capital Expenditures $87.5 $92.5

$12.5 $7.5

Current full year 2025 guidance is inclusive of the following assumptions:

Capital expenditures are expected to have minimal disruption to revenues. Final capital expenditures related to the transformative renovation of Grand Hyatt Scottsdale Resort are included in guidance.

General and administrative expense of approximately $24 million, excluding non-cash share-based compensation - no change from prior guidance

Interest expense of approximately $81 million, excluding non-cash loan related costs - no change from prior guidance

Income tax expense of approximately $2 million - no change from prior guidance

99.5 million weighted-average diluted shares/units - a decrease of 0.4 million shares/units from prior guidance

Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Call

The Company will conduct its quarterly conference call on Friday, October 31, 2025 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time. To participate in the conference call, please dial (833) 470-1428, access code 140182. Additionally, a live webcast of the conference call will be available through the Company's website, www.xeniareit.com. A replay of the conference call will be archived and available online through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website for 90 days.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 30 hotels and resorts comprising 8,868 rooms across 14 states. Xenia's hotels are in the luxury and upper upscale segments, and are operated and/or licensed by industry leaders including Marriott, Hyatt, Kimpton, Fairmont, Loews, Hilton, and The Kessler Collection. For more information on Xenia's business, refer to the Company website at www.xeniareit.com.

This press release, together with other statements and information publicly disseminated by the Company, contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and includes this statement for purposes of complying with these safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but are based on certain assumptions of management and describe the Company's future plans, strategies and expectations. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "guidance," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would," "illustrative," references to "outlook" and "guidance" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, among others, statements about our strategies or plans, our performance relative to the industry and/or peers, or other future events, the outlook related to macroeconomic factors, our beliefs or expectations relating to our future performance including our 2025 outlook and guidance, results of operations and financial conditions and the timing of renovations and capital expenditures projects and the potential impact on the same due to the imposition of reciprocal and retaliatory tariffs. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain. As a result, our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could materially affect actual results, performances or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, (i) general economic uncertainty and a contraction in the U.S. or global economy or low levels of economic growth; (ii) macroeconomic and other factors beyond our control that can adversely affect and reduce demand for hotel rooms, food and beverage services, and/or meeting facilities, such as wars, global conflicts and geopolitical unrest, changes in trade policy, other political conditions or uncertainty, actual or threatened terrorist or cyber-attacks, mass casualty events, government shutdowns and closures, travel-related health concerns, global outbreaks of pandemics (such as the COVID-19 pandemic) or contagious diseases, or fear of such outbreaks, weather and climate-related events, such as hurricanes, tornadoes, floods, wildfires, and droughts, and natural or man-made disasters; (iii) inflation and inflationary pressures which increases labor costs and other costs of providing services to guests and complying with hotel brand standards, as well as costs related to construction and other capital expenditures including increased costs due to the imposition of tariffs on imported goods, property and other taxes, and insurance costs which could result in reduced operating profit margins; (iv) bank failures and concerns over a potential domestic and/or global recession; (v) the Company's dependence on third-party managers of its hotels, including its inability to directly implement strategic operational business decisions; (vi) risks associated with the hotel industry, including competition, increases in wages and benefits, energy costs and other operating costs, cyber incidents, information technology failures, downturns in general and local economic conditions, prolonged periods of civil unrest in our markets, and disruption caused by cancellation of or delays in the completion of anticipated demand generators; (vii) the availability and terms of financing and capital and the general volatility of securities markets; (viii) risks associated with the real estate industry, including environmental contamination and costs of complying with the Americans with Disabilities Act and similar laws; (ix) interest rate changes; (x) ability to successfully negotiate amendments and covenant waivers with its unsecured and secured indebtedness; (xi) the Company's ability to comply with covenants, restrictions, and limitations in any existing or revised loan agreements with our unsecured and secured lenders; (xii) the possible failure of the Company to qualify as a REIT and the risk of changes in laws affecting REITs; (xiii) the possibility of uninsured or underinsured losses, including those relating to natural disasters, terrorism, government shutdowns and closures, civil unrest, or cyber incidents; (xiv) risks associated with redevelopment and repositioning projects, including disruption, delays and cost overruns; (xv) levels of spending in business and leisure segments as well as consumer confidence; (xvi) declines in occupancy and average daily rate; (xvii) the seasonal and cyclical nature of the real estate and hospitality businesses; (xviii) changes in distribution arrangements, such as through online travel intermediaries; (xix) relationships with labor unions and changes in labor laws, including increases to minimum wages and/or work rule requirements; (xx) the impact of changes in the tax code and uncertainty as to how some of those changes may be applied; (xxi) monthly cash expenditures and the uncertainty around predictions; (xxii) labor shortages; (xxiii) disruptions in supply chains resulting in delays or inability to procure required products; and (xiv) the risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated in its Quarterly Reports. Accordingly, there is no assurance that the Company's expectations will be realized. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this press release. We do not undertake or assume any obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

For further information about the Company's business and financial results, please refer to the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" sections of the Company's SEC filings, including, but not limited to, its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which may be obtained at the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.xeniareit.com.

All information in this press release is as of the date of its release. The Company undertakes no duty to update the statements in this press release to conform the statements to actual results or changes in the Company's expectations.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets As of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 ($ amounts in thousands, except per share data)

September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024 Assets: (Unaudited)



Investment properties:





Land $ 472,648

$ 455,907 Buildings and other improvements 3,160,398

3,188,885 Total $ 3,633,046

$ 3,644,792 Less: accumulated depreciation (1,121,422)

(1,053,971) Net investment properties $ 2,511,624

$ 2,590,821 Cash and cash equivalents 188,242

78,201 Restricted cash and escrows 80,733

65,381 Accounts and rents receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 30,355

25,758 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 4,851

4,856 Deferred tax assets 5,279

5,345 Other assets 47,291

61,254 Total assets $ 2,868,375

$ 2,831,616 Liabilities:





Debt, net of loan premiums, discounts and unamortized deferred financing costs $ 1,423,216

$ 1,334,703 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 119,233

102,896 Distributions payable 13,964

12,566 Other liabilities 87,283

101,118 Total liabilities $ 1,643,696

$ 1,551,283 Commitments and Contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Common stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 94,805,748 and

101,310,135 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31,

2024, respectively $ 948

$ 1,013 Additional paid in capital 1,839,785

1,921,006 Accumulated other comprehensive income 179

925 Accumulated distributions in excess of net earnings (663,565)

(679,841) Total Company stockholders' equity $ 1,177,347

$ 1,243,103 Non-controlling interests 47,332

37,230 Total equity $ 1,224,679

$ 1,280,333 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,868,375

$ 2,831,616

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 (Unaudited) ($ amounts in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenues:













Rooms revenues $ 134,217

$ 139,577

$ 452,580

$ 453,487 Food and beverage revenues 77,768

74,790

284,653

256,643 Other revenues 24,432

22,439

75,690

67,068 Total revenues $ 236,417

$ 236,806

$ 812,923

$ 777,198 Expenses:













Rooms expenses 37,499

37,535

115,977

114,756 Food and beverage expenses 58,103

56,473

190,256

177,587 Other direct expenses 6,860

5,980

20,919

18,824 Other indirect expenses 67,264

68,332

206,951

205,714 Management and franchise fees 7,382

7,362

29,502

27,646 Total hotel operating expenses $ 177,108

$ 175,682

$ 563,605

$ 544,527 Depreciation and amortization 32,583

31,839

98,406

95,626 Real estate taxes, personal property taxes and insurance 13,108

13,112

38,765

39,945 Ground lease expense 264

788

1,622

2,411 General and administrative expenses 8,793

7,817

28,526

28,416 Gain on business interruption insurance (510)

-

(510)

(745) Other operating expenses (credits) 355

(103)

1,432

1,104 Impairment and other losses -

121

279

471 Total expenses $ 231,701

$ 229,256

$ 732,125

$ 711,755 Operating income $ 4,716

$ 7,550

$ 80,798

$ 65,443 Gain on sale of investment properties -

1,628

39,953

1,628 Other income 1,890

2,924

6,149

7,296 Interest expense (21,818)

(20,144)

(64,795)

(60,747) Net income (loss) before income taxes $ (15,212)

$ (8,042)

$ 62,105

$ 13,620 Income tax (expense) benefit 684

609

(1,565)

4,027 Net income (loss) $ (14,528)

$ (7,433)

$ 60,540

$ 17,647 Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests 790

342

(3,536)

(866) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (13,738)

$ (7,091)

$ 57,004

$ 16,781

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) - Continued For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 (Unaudited) ($ amounts in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Basic and diluted income (loss) per share:









Net income (loss) per share available to common stockholders - basic and diluted $ (0.14)

$ (0.07)

$ 0.57

$ 0.16 Weighted-average number of common shares (basic) 95,209,147

101,884,090

97,833,335

101,935,744 Weighted-average number of common shares (diluted) 95,209,147

101,884,090

98,276,102

102,342,037















Comprehensive income (loss):













Net income (loss) $ (14,528)

$ (7,433)

$ 60,540

$ 17,647 Other comprehensive income (loss):













Unrealized gain (loss) on interest rate derivative instruments 57

(1,406)

(181)

1,547 Reclassification adjustment for amounts recognized in net income (loss) (interest expense) (157)

(1,118)

(595)

(3,378)

$ (14,628)

$ (9,957)

$ 59,764

$ 15,816 Comprehensive (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests 795

463

(3,506)

(809) Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to the Company $ (13,833)

$ (9,494)

$ 56,258

$ 15,007

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company considers the following non-GAAP financial measures to be useful to investors as key supplemental measures of its operating performance: EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, Same-Property Hotel EBITDA, Same-Property Hotel EBITDA Margin, FFO, Adjusted FFO, and Adjusted FFO per diluted share. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered along with, but not as alternatives to, net income or loss, operating profit, cash from operations, or any other operating performance measure as prescribed per GAAP.

EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre

EBITDA is a commonly used measure of performance in many industries and is defined as net income or loss (calculated in accordance with GAAP) excluding interest expense, provision for income taxes (including income taxes applicable to sale of assets) and depreciation and amortization. The Company considers EBITDA useful to investors in evaluating and facilitating comparisons of its operating performance between periods and between REITs by removing the impact of its capital structure (primarily interest expense) and asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization) from its operating results, even though EBITDA does not represent an amount that accrues directly to common stockholders. In addition, EBITDA is used as one measure in determining the value of hotel acquisitions and dispositions and, along with FFO and Adjusted FFO, is used by management in the annual budget process for compensation programs.

The Company calculates EBITDAre in accordance with standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit"). Nareit defines EBITDAre as EBITDA plus or minus losses and gains on the disposition of depreciated property, including gains or losses on change of control, plus impairments of depreciated property and of investments in unconsolidated affiliates caused by a decrease in the value of depreciated property in the affiliate, and adjustments to reflect the entity's share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated affiliates.

The Company further adjusts EBITDAre to exclude the impact of non-controlling interests in consolidated entities other than its Operating Partnership Units because its Operating Partnership Units may be redeemed for common stock. The Company also adjusts EBITDAre for certain additional items such as depreciation and amortization related to corporate assets, terminated transaction and pre-opening expenses, amortization of share-based compensation, non-cash ground rent and straight-line rent expense, the cumulative effect of changes in accounting principles, and other costs it believes do not represent recurring operations and are not indicative of the performance of its underlying hotel property entities. The Company believes it is meaningful for investors to understand Adjusted EBITDAre attributable to all common stock and unit holders. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDAre attributable to common stock and unit holders provides investors with another useful financial measure in evaluating and facilitating comparison of operating performance between periods and between REITs that report similar measures.

Same-Property Hotel EBITDA and Same-Property Hotel EBITDA Margin

Same-Property hotel data includes the actual operating results for all hotels owned as of the end of the reporting period. The Company then adjusts the Same-Property hotel data for comparability purposes by including pre-acquisition operating results of asset(s) acquired during the period, which provides investors a basis for understanding the acquisition(s) historical operating trends and seasonality. The pre-acquisition operating results for the comparable period are obtained from the seller and/or manager of the hotel(s) during the acquisition due diligence process and have not been audited or reviewed by our independent auditors. The Company further adjusts the Same-Property hotel data to remove dispositions during the respective reporting periods, and, in certain cases, hotels that are not fully open due to significant renovation, re-positioning, or disruption or whose room counts have materially changed during either the current or prior year as these historical operating results are not indicative of or expected to be comparable to the operating performance of the hotel portfolio on a prospective basis.

Same-Property Hotel EBITDA represents net income or loss excluding: (1) interest expense, (2) income taxes, (3) depreciation and amortization, (4) corporate-level costs and expenses, (5) terminated transaction and pre-opening expenses, and (6) certain state and local excise taxes resulting from ownership structure. The Company believes that Same-Property Hotel EBITDA provides investors a useful financial measure to evaluate hotel operating performance excluding the impact of capital structure (primarily interest expense), asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization), income taxes, and corporate-level expenses (corporate expenses and terminated transaction costs). The Company believes property-level results provide investors with supplemental information on the ongoing operational performance of its hotels and the effectiveness of third-party management companies that operate our business on a property-level basis. Same-Property Hotel EBITDA Margin is calculated by dividing Same-Property Hotel EBITDA by Same-Property Total Revenues.

As a result of these adjustments the Same-Property hotel data presented does not represent the Company's total revenues, expenses, operating profit or net income and should not be used to evaluate performance as a whole. Management compensates for these limitations by separately considering the impact of these excluded items to the extent they are material to operating decisions or assessments of operating performance. Our consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income include such amounts, all of which should be considered by investors when evaluating our performance.

We include Same-Property hotel data as supplemental information for investors. Management believes that providing Same-Property hotel data is useful to investors because it represents comparable operations for our portfolio as it exists at the end of the respective reporting periods presented, which allows investors and management to evaluate the period-to-period performance of our hotels and facilitates comparisons with other hotel REITs and hotel owners. In particular, these measures assist management and investors in distinguishing whether increases or decreases in revenues and/or expenses are due to growth or decline of operations at Same-Property hotels or from other factors, such as the effect of acquisitions or dispositions.

FFO and Adjusted FFO

The Company calculates FFO in accordance with standards established by Nareit, as amended in the 2018 Restatement White Paper, which defines FFO as net income or loss (calculated in accordance with GAAP), excluding real estate-related depreciation, amortization and impairments, gains or losses from sales of real estate, the cumulative effect of changes in accounting principles, similar adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and consolidated variable interest entities, and items classified by GAAP as extraordinary. Historical cost accounting for real estate assets implicitly assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values instead have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, most industry investors consider presentations of operating results for real estate companies that use historical cost accounting to be insufficient by themselves. The Company believes that the presentation of FFO provides useful supplemental information to investors regarding operating performance by excluding the effect of real estate depreciation and amortization, gains or losses from sales for real estate, impairments of real estate assets, extraordinary items and the portion of these items related to unconsolidated entities, all of which are based on historical cost accounting and which may be of lesser significance in evaluating current performance. The Company believes that the presentation of FFO can facilitate comparisons of operating performance between periods and between REITs, even though FFO does not represent an amount that accrues directly to common stockholders. The calculation of FFO may not be comparable to measures calculated by other companies who do not use the Nareit definition of FFO or do not calculate FFO per diluted share in accordance with Nareit guidance. Additionally, FFO may not be helpful when comparing Xenia to non-REITs. The Company presents FFO attributable to common stock and unit holders, which includes its Operating Partnership Units because its Operating Partnership Units may be redeemed for common stock. The Company believes it is meaningful for investors to understand FFO attributable to common stock and unit holders.

The Company further adjusts FFO for certain additional items that are not in Nareit's definition of FFO such as terminated transaction and pre-opening expenses, amortization of debt origination costs and share-based compensation, non-cash ground rent and straight-line rent expense, and other items we believe do not represent recurring operations. The Company believes that Adjusted FFO provides investors with useful supplemental information that may facilitate comparisons of ongoing operating performance between periods and between REITs that make similar adjustments to FFO and is beneficial to investors' complete understanding of our operating performance.

Adjusted FFO per diluted share

The diluted weighted-average common share count used for the calculation of Adjusted FFO per diluted share differs from diluted weighted-average common share count used to derive net income or loss per share available to common stockholders. The Company calculates Adjusted FFO per diluted share by dividing the Adjusted FFO by the diluted weighted-average number of shares of common stock outstanding plus the weighted-average vested Operating Partnership Units. Any anti-dilutive securities are excluded from the diluted earnings per share calculation.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Loss to EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre and Same-Property Hotel EBITDA For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 (Unaudited) ($ amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024 Net loss $ (14,528)

$ (7,433) Adjustments:





Interest expense 21,818

20,144 Income tax benefit (684)

(609) Depreciation and amortization 32,583

31,839 EBITDA $ 39,189

$ 43,941 Gain on sale of investment properties -

(1,628) EBITDAre $ 39,189

$ 42,313







Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDAre





Depreciation and amortization related to corporate assets $ (72)

$ (86) Gain on insurance recoveries(1) (1,101)

(900) Amortization of share-based compensation expense 3,257

2,543 Non-cash ground rent and straight-line rent expense 37

(117) Other non-recurring expenses(2) 936

538 Adjusted EBITDAre attributable to common stock and unit holders $ 42,246

$ 44,291 Corporate-level costs and expenses 4,560

3,771 Pro forma hotel adjustments, net(3) 150

(1,445) Same-Property Hotel EBITDA attributable to common stock and unit holders (4) $ 46,956

$ 46,617

1. During the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, the Company recorded $1.1 million and $0.9 million, respectively, of insurance proceeds in excess of recognized losses related to casualty losses at certain properties. These amounts are included in other income on the condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive loss for the periods then ended. 2. Includes adjustments for pre-opening expenses, repair and clean up costs related to property damage and other non-recurring items. 3. Includes adjustments for revenues and expenses from hotels that were acquired or sold during the periods presented. 4. See the reconciliation of Total Revenues and Total Hotel Operating Expenses on a consolidated GAAP basis to Total Same-Property Revenues and Total Same-Property Hotel Operating Expenses and the calculation of Same-Property Hotel EBITDA and Hotel EBITDA Margin for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 on page 20.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre and Same-Property Hotel EBITDA For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 (Unaudited) ($ amounts in thousands)

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024 Net income $ 60,540

$ 17,647 Adjustments:





Interest expense 64,795

60,747 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,565

(4,027) Depreciation and amortization 98,406

95,626 EBITDA $ 225,306

$ 169,993 Impairment of investment properties 279

- Gain on sale of investment properties (39,953)

(1,628) EBITDAre $ 185,632

$ 168,365







Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDAre





Depreciation and amortization related to corporate assets $ (199)

$ (249) Gain on insurance recoveries(1) (1,649)

(2,347) Amortization of share-based compensation expense 10,462

11,115 Non-cash ground rent and straight-line rent expense 26

(384) Other non-recurring expenses(2) 459

1,459 Adjusted EBITDAre attributable to common stock and unit holders $ 194,731

$ 177,959 Corporate-level costs and expenses 16,308

15,548 Pro forma hotel level adjustments, net(3) (5,606)

(11,016) Same-Property Hotel EBITDA attributable to common stock and unit holders (4) $ 205,433

$ 182,491

1. During the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, the Company recorded $1.6 million and $2.3 million, respectively, of insurance proceeds in excess of recognized losses related to casualty losses at certain properties. These amounts are included in other income on the condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income for the periods then ended. 2. Includes adjustments for pre-opening expenses, repair and clean up costs related to property damage and other non-recurring items. 3. Includes adjustments for revenues and expenses from hotels that were acquired or sold during the periods presented. 4. See the reconciliation of Total Revenues and Total Hotel Operating Expenses on a consolidated GAAP basis to Total Same-Property Revenues and Total Same-Property Hotel Operating Expenses and the calculation of Same-Property Hotel EBITDA and Hotel EBITDA Margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 on page 20.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Loss to FFO and Adjusted FFO For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 (Unaudited) ($ amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024 Net loss $ (14,528)

$ (7,433) Adjustments:





Depreciation and amortization related to investment properties 32,511

31,753 Gain on sale of investment properties -

(1,628) FFO attributable to common stock and unit holders $ 17,983

$ 22,692







Reconciliation to Adjusted FFO





Gain on insurance recoveries(1) (1,101)

(900) Loan related costs, net of adjustment related to non-controlling interests(2) 1,070

1,358 Amortization of share-based compensation expense 3,257

2,543 Non-cash ground rent and straight-line rent expense 37

(117) Other non-recurring expenses(3) 936

538 Adjusted FFO attributable to common stock and unit holders $ 22,182

$ 26,114 Weighted-average shares outstanding - Diluted(4) 97,241

103,619 Adjusted FFO per diluted share $ 0.23

$ 0.25

1. During the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, the Company recorded $1.1 million and $0.9 million, respectively, of insurance proceeds in excess of recognized losses related to casualty losses at certain properties. These amounts are included in other income on the condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive loss for the periods then ended. 2. Loan related costs include amortization of debt premiums, discounts and deferred loan origination costs. 3. Includes adjustments for pre-opening expenses, repair and clean up costs related to property damage and other non-recurring items. 4. Diluted weighted-average number of shares of common stock outstanding plus the weighted-average vested Operating Partnership Units for the respective periods presented in thousands.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income to FFO and Adjusted FFO For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 (Unaudited) ($ amounts in thousands)

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024 Net income $ 60,540

$ 17,647 Adjustments:





Depreciation and amortization related to investment properties 98,207

95,377 Impairment of investment properties 279

- Gain on sale of investment properties (39,953)

(1,628) FFO attributable to common stock and unit holders $ 119,073

$ 111,396







Reconciliation to Adjusted FFO





Gain on insurance recoveries(1) (1,649)

(2,347) Loan related costs, net of adjustment related to non-controlling interests(2) 3,277

4,073 Amortization of share-based compensation expense 10,462

11,115 Non-cash ground rent and straight-line rent expense 26

(384) Other non-recurring expenses(3) 459

1,459 Adjusted FFO attributable to common stock and unit holders $ 131,648

$ 125,312 Weighted-average shares outstanding - Diluted(4) 100,251

104,039 Adjusted FFO per diluted share $ 1.31

$ 1.20

1. During the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, the Company recorded $1.6 million and $2.3 million, respectively, of insurance proceeds in excess of recognized losses related to casualty losses at certain properties. These amounts are included in other income on the condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income for the periods then ended. 2. Loan related costs include amortization of debt premiums, discounts and deferred loan origination costs. 3. Includes adjustments for pre-opening expenses, repair and clean up costs related to property damage and other non-recurring items. 4. Diluted weighted-average number of shares of common stock outstanding plus the weighted-average vested Operating Partnership Units for the respective periods presented in thousands.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDAre for Current Full Year 2025 Guidance ($ amounts in millions)

Guidance Midpoint

Full Year Net income $ 63 Adjustments:

Interest expense(1) 86 Income tax expense 2 Depreciation and amortization 131 EBITDA $ 282 Gain on sale of investment property (40) EBITDAre $ 242 Amortization of share-based compensation expense 14 Other(2) (2) Adjusted EBITDAre $ 254

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted FFO for Current Full Year 2025 Guidance ($ amounts in millions)

Guidance Midpoint

Full Year Net income $ 63 Adjustments:

Depreciation and amortization related to investment properties 131 Gain on sale of investment property (40) FFO $ 154 Amortization of share-based compensation expense 14 Other(1)(2) 3 Adjusted FFO $ 171

1. Includes non-cash loan amortization costs. 2. Includes below market ground rent and net gain on write-off of lease liability and right-of-use asset.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Debt Summary as of September 30, 2025 (Unaudited) ($ amounts in thousands)

Rate Type

Rate (1)

Maturity Date

Outstanding as

of September 30,

2025 Mortgage Loans













Grand Bohemian Hotel Orlando, Autograph Collection Fixed

4.53 %

March 2026

$ 52,357 Marriott San Francisco Airport Waterfront Fixed

4.63 %

May 2027

104,302 Andaz Napa Fixed(2)

5.72 %

January 2028

54,332 Total Mortgage Loans



4.89 % (3)



$ 210,991 Corporate Credit Facilities













Corporate Credit Facility Term Loan Variable(4)

6.05 %

November 2028

$ 225,000 Corporate Credit Facility Term Loan Variable(4)

6.05 %

November 2028

100,000 Revolving Credit Facility Variable(5)

6.05 %

November 2028

- Total Corporate Credit Facilities











$ 325,000 2029 Senior Notes $500M Fixed

4.88 %

June 2029

500,000 2030 Senior Notes $400M Fixed

6.63 %

May 2030

400,000 Loan premiums, discounts and unamortized deferred financing costs, net(6)











(12,775) Total Debt, net of loan premiums, discounts and unamortized deferred financing costs



5.63 % (3)



$ 1,423,216

1. Represents annual interest rates. 2. A variable interest loan for which SOFR has been fixed through January 1, 2027, after which the rate reverts to variable. 3. Weighted-average interest rate. 4. A variable interest loan for which the credit spread may vary, as it is determined by the Company's leverage ratio. 5. The Revolving Credit Facility has a total capacity of $500 million. The spread to SOFR may vary, as it is determined by the Company's leverage ratio. 6. Includes loan premiums, discounts and deferred financing costs, net of accumulated amortization.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Same-Property (1) Hotel EBITDA and Hotel EBITDA Margin For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 ($ amounts in thousands)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change Same-Property Occupancy(1)

66.3 %

67.3 %

(100) bps

69.4 %

68.6 %

80 bps Same-Property Average Daily Rate(1)

$ 248.09

$ 244.24

1.6 %

$ 264.90

$ 258.59

2.4 % Same-Property RevPAR(1)

$ 164.50

$ 164.44

- %

$ 183.84

$ 177.31

3.7 % Same-Property Revenues (1):























Rooms revenues

$ 134,212

$ 134,087

0.1 %

$ 445,041

$ 430,588

3.4 % Food and beverage revenues

77,764

71,833

8.3 %

278,107

242,283

14.8 % Other revenues

24,429

21,892

11.6 %

74,773

64,764

15.5 % Total Same-Property revenues

$ 236,405

$ 227,812

3.8 %

$ 797,921

$ 737,635

8.2 % Same-Property Expenses (1):























Rooms expenses

$ 37,464

$ 35,870

4.4 %

$ 114,081

$ 108,360

5.3 % Food and beverage expenses

58,158

54,698

6.3 %

187,438

170,054

10.2 % Other direct expenses

6,860

5,952

15.3 %

20,919

18,387

13.8 % Other indirect expenses

66,749

64,334

3.8 %

201,896

192,036

5.1 % Management and franchise fees

7,413

7,118

4.1 %

29,063

26,574

9.4 % Real estate taxes, personal property taxes and insurance

13,080

12,421

5.3 %

37,990

38,027

(0.1) % Ground lease expense

235

802

(70.7) %

1,611

2,451

(34.3) % Gain on business interruption insurance

(510)

-

100.0 %

(510)

(745)

(31.5) % Total Same-Property hotel operating expenses

$ 189,449

$ 181,195

4.6 %

$ 592,488

$ 555,144

6.7 % Same-Property Hotel EBITDA (1)

$ 46,956

$ 46,617

0.7 %

$ 205,433

$ 182,491

12.6 % Same-Property Hotel EBITDA Margin (1)

19.9 %

20.5 %

(60) bps

25.7 %

24.7 %

101 bps

1. "Same-Property" includes all properties owned as of September 30, 2025 and includes renovation disruption for multiple capital projects during the periods presented. The following is a reconciliation of Total Revenues and Total Hotel Operating Expenses consolidated on a GAAP basis to Total Same-Property Revenues and Total Same-Property Hotel Operating Expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024.





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2025

2024

2025

2024 Total Revenues - GAAP

$ 236,417

$ 236,806

$ 812,923

$ 777,198 Pro forma hotel level adjustments(a)

(12)

(8,994)

(15,002)

(39,563) Total Same-Property Revenues

$ 236,405

$ 227,812

$ 797,921

$ 737,635 Total Hotel Operating Expenses - GAAP

$ 177,108

$ 175,682

$ 563,605

$ 544,527 Real estate taxes, personal property taxes and insurance

13,108

13,112

38,765

39,945 Ground lease expense, net(b)

235

802

1,611

2,451 Other income

(4)

(507)

(16)

(1,193) Gain on business interruption insurance

(510)

-

(510)

(745) Corporate-level costs and expenses

(468)

(354)

(1,532)

(1,319) Pro forma hotel level adjustments, net(a)

(20)

(7,540)

(9,435)

(28,522) Total Same-Property Hotel Operating Expenses

$ 189,449

$ 181,195

$ 592,488

$ 555,144

a. Includes adjustments for revenues and expenses from hotels that were acquired or sold during the periods presented. b. Excludes non-cash ground rent expense.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Same-Property (1) Historical Operating Data ($ amounts in thousands, except ADR and RevPAR) 2025

First

Quarter

Second

Quarter

Third

Quarter

Fourth

Quarter

Full Year Occupancy

69.6 %

72.3 %

66.3 %







ADR

$ 275.47

$ 270.42

$ 248.09







RevPAR

$ 191.80

$ 195.51

$ 164.50





























Hotel Revenues

$ 275,435

$ 286,081

$ 236,405







Hotel EBITDA

$ 74,450

$ 84,027

$ 46,956







Hotel EBITDA Margin

27.0 %

29.4 %

19.9 %









2024

First

Quarter

Second

Quarter

Third

Quarter

Fourth

Quarter

Full Year Occupancy

67.5 %

70.9 %

67.3 %

64.8 %

67.6 % ADR

$ 266.14

$ 265.16

$ 244.24

$ 260.43

$ 259.03 RevPAR

$ 179.70

$ 187.95

$ 164.44

$ 168.81

$ 175.18





















Hotel Revenues

$ 252,181

$ 257,642

$ 227,812

$ 248,855

$ 986,490 Hotel EBITDA

$ 67,127

$ 68,747

$ 46,617

$ 59,197

$ 241,688 Hotel EBITDA Margin

26.6 %

26.7 %

20.5 %

23.8 %

24.5 %

1. "Same-Property" includes all hotels owned as of September 30, 2025 and also includes disruption from multiple capital projects during the periods presented.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Same-Property (1) Portfolio Data by Market, Ranked by Hotel EBITDA Market (2)

% of 2024

Hotel EBITDA (3)

Number of

Hotels

Number of

Rooms (4)(5) Houston, TX

17 %

3

1,223 Orlando, FL

17 %

2

1,027 San Diego, CA

8 %

2

486 Atlanta, GA

8 %

2

649 Nashville, TN

6 %

1

346 San Francisco/San Mateo, CA

5 %

1

688 Florida Keys, FL

5 %

1

120 Dallas, TX

4 %

1

416 Portland, OR

4 %

2

685 Washington, DC-MD-VA

3 %

1

365 San Jose/Santa Cruz, CA

3 %

1

505 Phoenix, AZ

3 %

2

615 Savannah, GA

2 %

2

226 California Wine Country, CA

2 %

1

141 California Central Coast, CA

2 %

1

97 Pittsburgh, PA

2 %

1

185 Birmingham, AL

2 %

1

99 Denver, CO

2 %

1

205 Salt Lake City/Ogden, UT

2 %

1

225 Philadelphia, PA

1 %

1

230 Louisiana South, LA

1 %

1

285 Charleston, SC

1 %

1

50 Same-Property Portfolio (1)

100 %

30

8,868

1. "Same-Property" includes all hotels owned as of September 30, 2025 and also includes renovation disruption for multiple capital projects during the period presented. 2. As defined by STR, Inc. 3. Hotel EBITDA, Same-Property Hotel EBITDA, and Hotel EBITDA Margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See definitions earlier in this press release for how we define these non-GAAP financial measures. 4. As of September 30, 2025. 5. Five rooms were added to inventory at Grand Hyatt Scottsdale Resort in the first quarter 2025.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Same-Property (1) Portfolio Data by Market For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 and 2024

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended





September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024

% Change Market (2) Occupancy ADR RevPAR

Occupancy ADR RevPAR

RevPAR Houston, TX 53.5 % $ 208.58 $ 111.68

66.9 % $ 211.80 $ 141.75

(21.2) % Orlando, FL 69.2 % 188.91 130.69

69.3 % 186.74 129.42

1.0 % San Diego, CA 65.6 % 399.13 261.83

69.5 % 398.90 277.06

(5.5) % Atlanta, GA 70.9 % 265.26 188.11

71.2 % 238.11 169.53

11.0 % Nashville, TN 74.4 % 330.59 246.02

69.6 % 352.24 245.24

0.3 % San Francisco/San Mateo, CA 83.1 % 204.28 169.79

85.5 % 209.60 179.29

(5.3) % Florida Keys, FL 75.4 % 342.21 257.87

84.7 % 339.52 287.45

(10.3) % Dallas, TX 53.0 % 205.78 109.06

67.5 % 181.81 122.77

(11.2) % Portland, OR 68.9 % 189.23 130.36

71.2 % 188.95 134.63

(3.2) % Washington, DC-MD-VA 73.2 % 262.03 191.88

71.2 % 254.35 181.17

5.9 % San Jose/Santa Cruz, CA 65.2 % 239.18 155.98

60.3 % 230.93 139.33

12.0 % Phoenix, AZ 46.5 % 241.59 112.36

21.7 % 231.62 50.33

123.2 % Savannah, GA 83.5 % 202.79 169.39

71.2 % 211.82 150.78

12.3 % California Wine Country, CA 73.4 % 394.90 289.75

69.2 % 415.57 287.72

0.7 % California Central Coast, CA 83.9 % 524.37 440.11

86.9 % 506.91 440.56

(0.1) % Pittsburgh, PA 79.1 % 286.09 226.38

77.5 % 296.90 230.09

(1.6) % Birmingham, AL 81.9 % 360.39 295.03

77.6 % 335.82 260.64

13.2 % Denver, CO 80.2 % 400.20 320.82

79.6 % 392.98 312.88

2.5 % Salt Lake City/Ogden, UT 67.2 % 205.12 137.85

73.1 % 188.64 137.92

(0.1) % Philadelphia, PA 77.9 % 186.92 145.68

78.6 % 204.50 160.71

(9.4) % Louisiana South, LA 36.4 % 154.45 56.28

45.6 % 165.99 75.73

(25.7) % Charleston, SC 82.8 % 337.59 279.69

77.4 % 358.58 277.66

0.7 % Same-Property (1) Portfolio 66.3 % $ 248.09 $ 164.50

67.3 % $ 244.24 $ 164.44

- %

1. "Same-Property" includes all hotels owned as of September 30, 2025 and also includes renovation disruption for multiple capital projects during the periods presented. 2. As defined by STR, Inc.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Same-Property (1) Portfolio Data by Market For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 and 2024

Nine Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024

% Change Market (2) Occupancy ADR RevPAR

Occupancy ADR RevPAR

RevPAR Houston, TX 62.7 % $ 224.81 $ 140.92

68.4 % $ 226.33 $ 154.76

(8.9) % Orlando, FL 79.0 % 228.77 180.81

77.7 % 228.45 177.57

1.8 % San Diego, CA 65.5 % 372.65 243.91

66.3 % 361.23 239.57

1.8 % Atlanta, GA 71.9 % 256.80 184.73

70.3 % 240.40 169.08

9.3 % Nashville, TN 72.4 % 340.59 246.46

66.6 % 363.49 242.03

1.8 % San Francisco/San Mateo, CA 81.4 % 215.74 175.66

80.7 % 211.35 170.61

3.0 % Florida Keys, FL 84.9 % 511.11 433.74

85.5 % 514.00 439.65

(1.3) % Dallas, TX 60.5 % 222.36 134.42

74.0 % 196.18 145.26

(7.5) % Portland, OR 65.7 % 181.32 119.15

68.8 % 193.07 132.79

(10.3) % Washington, DC-MD-VA 70.5 % 296.12 208.64

69.4 % 275.96 191.48

9.0 % San Jose/Santa Cruz, CA 63.9 % 246.27 157.45

59.7 % 243.54 145.41

8.3 % Phoenix, AZ 56.0 % 364.77 204.44

35.1 % 373.47 131.26

55.8 % Savannah, GA 82.1 % 234.96 193.01

79.1 % 248.13 196.27

(1.7) % California Wine Country, CA 70.9 % 387.06 274.51

69.8 % 386.81 269.99

1.7 % California Central Coast, CA 79.0 % 469.08 370.54

74.8 % 458.14 342.67

8.1 % Pittsburgh, PA 74.4 % 283.57 211.00

70.0 % 271.01 189.58

11.3 % Birmingham, AL 79.5 % 349.36 277.89

76.2 % 349.35 266.25

4.4 % Denver, CO 73.6 % 372.96 274.39

70.8 % 369.92 261.83

4.8 % Salt Lake City/Ogden, UT 69.3 % 203.35 140.90

72.1 % 198.00 142.66

(1.2) % Philadelphia, PA 76.1 % 197.88 150.62

71.9 % 206.96 148.84

1.2 % Louisiana South, LA 52.6 % 216.75 114.02

55.8 % 198.78 110.93

2.8 % Charleston, SC 83.6 % 401.13 335.45

82.4 % 397.44 327.32

2.5 % Same-Property (1) Portfolio 69.4 % $ 264.90 $ 183.84

68.6 % $ 258.59 $ 177.31

3.7 %

1. "Same-Property" includes all hotels owned as of September 30, 2025 and also includes renovation disruption for multiple capital projects during the periods presented. 2. As defined by STR, Inc.

SOURCE Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc.