Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 31.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Attestation ist die Killer-App - Republic baut sie jetzt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 918088 | ISIN: CA2908761018 | Ticker-Symbol: C61
Frankfurt
31.10.25 | 08:00
41,300 Euro
-0,43 % -0,180
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
EMERA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EMERA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
41,04041,27014:53
41,07041,29014:52
PR Newswire
31.10.2025 14:00 Uhr
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Emera Celebrates NYSE Listing

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on October 31st

  • Stocks are mixed Friday morning following fresh earnings from some of the magnificent seven. Amazon and Apple are both on pace to open in the green after favorable earnings from the two tech giants.
  • Investors are also monitoring the latest developments on trade after President Trump and Chinese leaders agreed to a one-year trade truce following a meeting in South Korea this week.
  • Wall Street is also looking toward the next Fed meeting in December after Chair Powell said on Wednesday that an additional rate cut this year was not a foregone conclusion.

Opening Bell
Emera (NYSE: EMA) celebrates its recent listing on the New York Stock Exchange

Closing Bell
Wipro (NYSE: WIT) celebrates its 25th anniversary of listing

Click here to download the NYSE TV App

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2810377/NYSE_Market_Update_October_31.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--emera-celebrates-nyse-listing-302601048.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.