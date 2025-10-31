Epomaker Inc.: The Epomaker Luma40: The Beauty of Symmetry

The Epomaker Luma40 aluminum keyboard is meticulously crafted from CNC aluminum, making it a striking piece of art for any desk.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / October 31, 2025 / Sometimes, less is more. The Epomaker Luma40, featuring a compact 40% key layout and hot-swappable low-profile switches, strikes the perfect balance between practicality and personalized potential, making it a versatile tool for any user.

Ortholinear Layout

Unlike traditional staggered layouts, the ortholinear layout aligns keys in a perfect grid, corresponding naturally to the direction in which fingers extend. The compact 40% layout allows for easy key coverage by both hands, significantly reducing finger movement, minimizing wrist strain, and enhancing typing comfort. This thoughtful design not only improves ergonomics but also boosts efficiency, creating a smoother and more productive workflow.

Transparent Aesthetic Design

This keyboard features a CNC aluminum case paired with Kailh white rain switches and semi-transparent frosted white keycaps. The keycaps are uniquely designed to curve gently, complementing the natural arc of the fingers. This minimalist and refined design delivers an elegant, high-end visual experience. The customizable dynamic RGB backlight, with north-facing LEDs, further enhances the aesthetic, offering smooth, harmonious lighting effects that allow full control over color, saturation, and tone, turning the keyboard into a true desktop artwork.

Customizable Ultimate Experience

With its hot-swappable design, users can easily swap out switches to suit personal preferences. The tray mount structure, combined with soft cushioning materials, effectively absorbs vibrations, improving comfort and reducing noise. Additionally, users can fine-tune the feel of the PCB, creating a fully personalized input tool. Powered by the robust VIA firmware, the Luma40 serves as a canvas for creativity, offering an array of customization options including macros, key remaps, layouts, mod-tap, and any-key functions, providing an unparalleled customizable experience.

Multi-Platform Compatibility

The Epomaker Luma40 supports three connection modes: wired, Bluetooth, and 2.4G wireless. With Bluetooth memory for up to three devices, users can easily switch between them. The ultra-thin, low-profile switches and lightweight design make it portable, fitting easily into a backpack. The keyboard allows seamless switching between Windows and Mac systems with a simple hotkey, making it ideal for both work and gaming. With the option to turn off lighting effects, the keyboard offers extended battery life for a stable and enduring performance.

Price and Availability

The Epomaker Luma40 is now available on the Epomaker official website, Amazon store, and AliExpress store. The keyboard is available for just $98.59 on the official website.

