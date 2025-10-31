Georgia School of Orthodontics Recognizes Mauricio Gonzalez, Ph.D. as Chairman of the Board of Trustees

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / October 31, 2025 / The Georgia School of Orthodontics (GSO) proudly recognizes Dr. Mauricio Gonzalez, who was appointed Chairman of the GSO Board of Trustees earlier this year. Under Dr. Gonzalez's leadership, the Board continues to guide GSO's mission of excellence in education, clinical innovation, and community service.

Dr. Gonzalez brings more than four decades of distinguished leadership in higher education and international affairs to GSO. He recently retired from the University of North Florida (UNF) after 18 years of service as Vice President of Student and International Affairs and currently holds the title of Professor Emeritus in the College of Education and Human Resources. Over the course of his 41-year academic career, Dr. Gonzalez has served at four major universities, including the University of Cincinnati, the University of Toledo, and the University of Texas at San Antonio.

"Dr. Gonzalez brings an exceptional depth of experience and leadership to our Board," said Dr. Randy Kluender, President of the Georgia School of Orthodontics. "His distinguished career in higher education and his commitment to academic excellence align perfectly with GSO's mission to advance orthodontic education and patient care. We are honored to have him lead the Board of Trustees during this exciting time in our institution's growth."

He earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Texas at Arlington, his master's degree from the University of the Americas in Puebla, Mexico, and his Ph.D. from Florida State University. Dr. Gonzalez completed his education following his service in the United States Army (1966-1969) at Letterman General Hospital in San Francisco, California, and the 7th Field Army Hospital at Camp Oji in Tokyo, Japan.

Dr. Gonzalez has been recognized nationally for his contributions to education, the arts, and international cultural exchange. He is a Senior Fulbright Research Scholar, National Endowment for the Arts Fellow, and USIA Academic Specialist Grant recipient. He was inducted into the Phi Beta Delta Honor Society for International Scholars and has served as a member of the Fulbright Scholar Discipline Advisory Committee as well as a Field Reviewer for the Institute of Museum Services in Washington, D.C.

An active advocate for the arts, Dr. Gonzalez has served on numerous boards, including the Museum of Contemporary Art Jacksonville, the City of Jacksonville's Hispanic Council, and the Girl Scouts of America. In 2015, he received the Robert Arleigh White Award for Art Advocacy from the Cultural Council of Greater Jacksonville and, in 2017, was appointed as an evaluator for the city's Cultural Service Grant Program

"I am honored and excited to contribute to the continued growth of GSO," said Dr. Gonzalez. "It's a privilege to work alongside such a dedicated Board and committed members of the administration. Together, I'm confident we will accomplish the important work ahead of us and continue to advance the mission of this great organization."

Dr. Gonzalez's leadership marks an exciting chapter for the Georgia School of Orthodontics as the institution continues to provide exceptional orthodontic education with an inclusive community of residents and faculty representing more than 20 countries around the world.

Atlanta-based Georgia School of Orthodontics offers an advanced specialty education program in orthodontics and dentofacial orthopedics. The 36-month residency program is structured to provide collaborative and evidence-based learning for residents, while providing quality orthodontic care to patients in the school's two patient clinics in metro Atlanta. GSO's mission is to educate outstanding dentists to be proficient in the clinical specialty of orthodontics, while providing Georgians with the highest level of patient care available. GSO faculty and staff are dedicated to excellence in education, research and patient-centered care.

